7 Most Intense Arguments in Movies, From Marriage Story to Goodfellas

If you love a good verbal sparring, you’ll enjoy this list of the seven most intense arguments in movies.

There is, of course, the famous wall-punching scene in Marriage Story between Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson’s characters Charlie and Nicole Barber. Then there’s the iconic scene in Raging Bull when Robert De Niro, as boxer Jake LaMotta, walks straight up Joe Pesci as his brother, Joey, and starts beating him mercilessly during family dinner, because he suspects Joey has slept with his wife.

And we’ve got a lot more where that came from.

The Most Intense Arguments in Movies

Click through the gallery to see our picks for the seven most intense arguments in movies, from classic films by Martin Scorcese, Francis Ford Coppola, and more.