50 Cent has denied accusations of rape and physical abuse made by his ex, model Daphne Joy, that she made amid a child custody dispute and the legal drama involving Sean “Diddy” Combs.

After 50 Cent — aka Curtis Jackson — mocked both Joy and Combs online, she fired back on Instagram Thursday: “Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me.” The accusation came at the end of a message in which she criticized 50 Cent for his jokes, and reminded him that she and Jackson share a son, Sire.

A rep for Jackson responded in a statement to the New York Post that the rape and abuse accusations were false and that he is pursuing “legal action to protect my son Sire.”

“The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time,” the statement said.

Joy is caught up in the Diddy legal drama because a lawsuit filed in February by producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones Jr. claims that she was on Combs’ payroll for sex work. She said on Instagram that the claim was “100% false and character assassination” and that she was retaining an attorney to fight back.

50 Cent also said of the situation, again via Instagram: “It is what it is. See you in Family court, sex worker!”

50 Cent and the Accusations Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

50 Cent, who has mocked Diddy since his homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided Monday — and who is making a documentary about Combs and the accusations against him — appeared to be mocking Joy in an Instagram post Thursday in which he wrote: “I didn’t know you was a sex worker. You little sex worker. LOL. Yo this s— is a movie.”

Earlier on the same day, Jackson offered to pay “top dollar” for compromising videotapes of celebrities, politicians and athletes that Jones claimed in his lawsuit that Combs has in his possession.

In his lawsuit, Jones accused Combs of making sexual contact without his consent, trying to groom him to have sex with another man, and forcing him to hire sex workers as Jones worked on Diddy’s 2023 album, The Love Album: Off the Grid.

Combs’ lawyer, Shawn Holley, told the New York Times there was “indisputable proof” that Jones’ claims were “complete lies.”

The lawsuit was one of several in recent months accusing Combs of sexual misconduct.

In November, Combs reached a settlement with his ex, singer Cassie, a day after she filed a lawsuit accusing him of rape and physical abuse. He denied any wrongdoing.

A week later, another woman, Joi Dickerson-Neal, filed a lawsuit accusing Combs of sexually assaulting her in 1991. He again denied any wrongdoing, and a spokesperson said it was a “money grab.” The lawsuit was filed just before a deadline for New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which allowed people to file sexual abuse claims after the statute of limitations expired.

Two weeks later, in December, another woman, whose name was not released, said Combs and two other men raped her in a recording studio when she was 17. Combs again denied any wrongdoing.

Then came Jones’ lawsuit, and the federal raids this week. The Associated Press reported that the Homeland Security raids were part of a sex trafficking investigation, citing unnamed law enforcement officials.

In a statement, Combs attorney Aaron Dyer called the raids “a gross overuse of military-level force.”

50 Cent first shared plans for a Diddy documentary on December 7, 2023, when he announced on Instagram, “Proceeds from this Documentary will go to victims of Sexual Assault and Rape.” He also shared footage of Mark Curry, a former rapper on Combs’ Bad Boy label, detailing nights at clubs where champagne bottles would be spiked so women would be drugged without their knowledge.

A representative told Variety at the time: “The untitled ‘Diddy’ documentary is in development through G-Unit Film and Television with Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson serving as Executive Producer, proceeds from this documentary that G-Unit Film & Television receives will go to victims of sexual assault and rape.”

