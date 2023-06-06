HBO’s devastating new true crime docuseries, Burden of Proof, tells the story of a Virginia teen who went missing in February of 1987.

Her name is Jennifer Pandos, and she was 15 years old when she was last seen at her family’s condo in a Williamsburg gated community. Her brother, Stephen Pandos, has been on a relentless pursuit of justice since 2009 when he began to question the validity of the story his parents, Ron and Margie Pandos, had always told him about his sister’s disappearance.

The first two episodes of Burden of Proof air Tuesday on HBO, followed by the final two episodes on Wednesday, but the entire docuseries is already available to stream on Max.

As the docuseries plays out, you will at times think you know what happened to Jennifer — but this story is full of surprising twists that will keep you guessing to the very end.

Click through the gallery below for the five maddeningly confusing details about the disappearance of Jennifer Pandos that we learned in Burden of Proof.