The new Superman stars David Corenswet as a new, vulnerable, dog-loving Man of Steel.

Besides playing Superman, Corenswet will of course play his version of Clark Kent in the new film, coming July 11 from Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn.

Corenswet, who is Philadelphia-born and Julliard-educated, will romance Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane, match wits with Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor, and nuzzle cute super-canine Krypto.

But before David Corenswet becomes known for Superman, here are some other roles in which he stood out.

The Projectionist in Pearl

Mia Goth and David Corenswet in Pearl

You may remember David Corenswet as the smarmy projectionist from Pearl. It’s actually a pretty significant, though short-lived, role in the Ti West horror masterpiece.

Not only does he show Pearl (Mia Goth) her first dirty movie, but he also has the audacity to break up with her with these fateful words: “You’re scaring me, Pearl.”

River Barkley in The Politician

David Corenswet as River Barkley in The Politician

In Netflix’s Ryan Murphy co-created comedy-drama series The Politician, Corenswet has an 11-episode arc across both seasons as River Barkley, a student at Saint Sebastian High School who has, at different times, romantic relationships with Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) and Astrid Sloan (Lucy Boynton).

River is a popular boy at school, but he feels empty inside — we won’t spoil anything more here.

David McDougal in We Own This City

David Corenswet and Larry Mitchell in We Own This City

In this six-episode HBO crime drama, Corenswet played Investigator David McDougall of the Harford County Narcotics Task Force. The show follows Jon Bernthal as Sgt. Wayne Jenkins of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force, which is being investigated for corruption.

We Own This City covers true events, and is based on the nonfiction book of the same name by Baltimore Sun journalist Justin Fenton.

Reed in House of Cards

Corenswet and Willa Fitzgerald in House of Cards

Though he only appears in one episode of House of Cards, it’s worth mentioning here because it’s the penultimate episode of the entire series — and it has a lot to do with the past of Madame President Claire Underwood (Robin Wright).

In a flashback, Corenswet plays Reed, Claire’s former boyfriend when she was 20 years old. Though Reed urged her to turn down a proposal from Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey), Claire turns him down and marries Frank in the hopes that he will open doors for her.

For better or worse, he does.

Jake in Look Both Ways

Corenswet and Lili Reinhart in Look Both Ways

In this recent Netflix romantic comedy, Corenswet appears opposite Lili Reinhart‘s Natalie as Jake, the guy she could have been with if she had moved to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams instead of getting pregnant by her good friend Gabe (Danny Ramirez). The movie looks at both ways Natalie’s life could have turned out if that one life-changing moment had gone differently.



Christopher Reeve as Superman. Warner Bros.

Main image: Corenswet in Superman. Warner Bros.