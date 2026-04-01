This guide covers the 5 best betting sites not on BetStop available to Australian players in 2026: GoldenBet, MyStake, DonBet, Zizobet, and FreshBet. Each non-BetStop gambling site has been independently tested and evaluated for AFL betting, NRL coverage, horse racing markets, live betting functionality, casino gaming, welcome bonus value, payout speed, and mobile performance.

Whether you’re looking for the best AU betting sites not on BetStop for footy, racing, or a combined sportsbook and casino experience, this comprehensive guide tells you everything you need to know.

Top 5 Betting Sites Not on BetStop Australia 2026

Betting Site Pros Bonus Links 1️⃣Goldenbet Best Overall 🎁 PLAY NOW 2️⃣Mystake Best Bonus 🎁 PLAY NOW 3️⃣Zizobet No KYC 🎁 PLAY NOW 4️⃣Donbet Instant Withdrawals 🎁 PLAY NOW 5️⃣Freshbet Best Crypto Casino 🎁 PLAY NOW

We also cover what BetStop is, how it differs from self-exclusion tools at non-BetStop gambling sites, what advantages and considerations come with using non-BetStop sites, and how to make the right choice among Australian betting sites not on BetStop for your specific betting needs. This is the most comprehensive and honest guide to non-BetStop gambling sites available to Australian bettors in 2026.

BetStop is Australia’s National Self-Exclusion Register, launched by the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) and administered by ILGA (Interactive Lotteries and Gaming Authority). When an Australian registers with BetStop, all ILGA-licensed domestic bookmakers are required to block that person from placing bets for a minimum of three months up to a lifetime ban. However, Australian bettors seeking gambling sites not on BetStop have long had access to offshore sportsbooks and casino platforms that operate outside the ILGA licensing framework and are therefore not required to check the BetStop register.

#1 GoldenBet — Best Overall Non-BetStop Betting Site Australia 2026

★★★★★ Rating: 5/5 | Best For: Best All-Round AU Betting + Casino Experience | Welcome Offer: 100% up to AU$400 Sports + 100% up to AU$1,000 Casino

Overview

GoldenBet earns the top position on our list of the best betting sites not on BetStop in Australia through the strongest all-round performance of any non-BetStop gambling site we reviewed: the broadest sports coverage of any AU betting site not on BetStop with over 60 sports, a casino housing 3,500+ games alongside the sportsbook, a comprehensive Australian sports programme covering AFL, NRL, cricket, racing, and tennis, and one of the most generous welcome offer structures in the non-BetStop betting market.

What makes GoldenBet the best AU betting site not on BetStop is the consistency of its excellence across every dimension Australian bettors care about. Whether you’re building a multi-leg AFL accumulator on a Friday night, betting in-play on a NRL grand final, placing an each-way on the Cox Plate, or spinning pokies between sporting events, GoldenBet delivers the same polished, reliable, and rewarding experience. For Australian bettors seeking the single best non-BetStop gambling site for both sports and casino gaming, GoldenBet is the 2026 recommendation.

AFL Betting at GoldenBet

GoldenBet’s AFL sportsbook is the most comprehensive among all non-BetStop betting sites in our review. Every AFL fixture from the opening round through to the Grand Final is covered with pre-match and live betting markets spanning head-to-head, line betting, total points, first quarter, second quarter, half-time, and full-time results. Player prop markets cover disposals, marks, tackles, goals, and fantasy score points, giving Australian bettors the same level of AFL prop betting depth found at the best domestic ILGA-licensed bookmakers.

GoldenBet’s AFL line betting goes up to 59.5 points on major matches, and multi-betting is available with same-game AFL multi capability that allows Australian bettors to combine game outcomes with player performance props in a single bet. Live AFL betting at GoldenBet updates in real time through every quarter with cash-out functionality available on qualifying multi-leg bets.

Horse Racing Not on BetStop

GoldenBet’s horse racing section covers all major Australian racing carnivals and meetings, including the Melbourne Cup, Cox Plate, Caulfield Cup, Sydney Spring Carnival, Golden Rose, Epsom Handicap, and all Group 1 and Group 2 race meetings across Victoria, NSW, Queensland, South Australia, and Western Australia. Win, place, each-way, exacta, quinella, trifecta, and first four betting options are all available, making GoldenBet one of the most complete non-BetStop gambling sites for Australian horse racing enthusiasts.

#2 MyStake — Best Non-BetStop Betting Site for Live Betting & eSports

★★★★★ Rating: 4.9/5 | Best For: Best In-Play Betting + 4,000+ Casino Games | Welcome Offer: 100% up to AU$500 Sports

Overview

MyStake claims second place on our list of AU betting sites not on BetStop through an exceptional live betting product and the most comprehensive eSports coverage available at any non-BetStop gambling site serving Australian players. With a sports welcome bonus capped at AU$500 — the highest of any non-BetStop betting site in our review — and a casino library of 4,000+ games alongside the sportsbook, MyStake is the natural home for Australian bettors who want maximum value and maximum variety from a single gambling site not on BetStop.

MyStake’s live betting interface is the most sophisticated among all non-BetStop betting sites in our 2026 Australian review, with real-time odds that update with each passage of play, in-game cash-out on all major markets, and a live streaming section that covers selected Australian racing and international sporting events. For Australian bettors who prefer to wager on events as they unfold — backing a team on the comeback trail in the third quarter of an AFL final — MyStake’s in-play product is the best available at any Australian betting site not on BetStop.

AFL & NRL Live Betting

MyStake’s AFL in-play markets update through every quarter of every game, with live head-to-head, live line, live total, live next goal scorer, and live quarter results available from ball-up through final siren. Australian bettors can cash out AFL in-play bets during the game, lock in profit at favourable moments, or retrieve stake when a bet turns unfavourable. NRL live betting at MyStake covers all 30 rounds and finals with try scorer, next points, line, and total markets available from kick-off to full-time.

Horse Racing Not on BetStop at MyStake

MyStake’s Australian horse racing coverage spans all major carnival meetings, TAB meetings, and mid-week racing across Victoria, NSW, Queensland, and South Australia. Win, place, each-way, and multi-exotics are available for all major races, and the Melbourne Cup carnival receives special promotional treatment with enhanced head-to-head markets and boosted place terms. Greyhound racing is also available at MyStake for Australian punters who follow the dogs alongside horses.

eSports Betting Not on BetStop

MyStake has the best eSports coverage of any AU betting site not on BetStop in our 2026 review, covering CS2, League of Legends, Dota 2, Valorant, and FIFA with pre-match and live betting markets around the clock. For younger Australian bettors who follow competitive gaming as closely as they follow the AFL, MyStake’s eSports section delivers a depth of markets unavailable at ILGA-licensed Australian bookmakers. Tournament win, match winner, map winner, and player performance eSports markets are all available.

#3 DonBet — Best Non-BetStop Gambling Site for AU Racing & Live Casino

★★★★★ Rating: 4.9/5 | Best For: Best AU Racing Coverage + Evolution Casino | Welcome Offer: 100% up to AU$300 Sports + 150% up to AU$800 Casino

Overview

DonBet earns third place on our list of the best betting sites not on BetStop through exceptional Australian horse racing coverage and the finest live casino experience available at any non-BetStop gambling site serving Australian players. Powered by Evolution Gaming — the global leader in live dealer technology — DonBet’s live casino is a genuine step above what competing non-BetStop betting sites offer, making it the natural choice for Australian bettors who want to combine thoroughbred racing wagering with premium live blackjack and live roulette between race meetings.

DonBet’s 150% casino welcome bonus is the highest match percentage of any gambling site not on BetStop in our review, converting a AU$200 casino deposit into AU$500 in combined funds. Combined with the sportsbook welcome offer and a comprehensive AU racing section covering all metropolitan, regional, and provincial meetings, DonBet is a compelling all-round non-BetStop gambling site for Australian players who bet seriously on both sport and racing.

Australian Horse Racing Not on BetStop

DonBet’s Australian horse racing programme is the most comprehensive among all five non-BetStop betting sites in our review. All metropolitan, provincial, and regional meetings across every Australian state are covered, with dedicated race pages for major carnivals including the Melbourne Spring Racing Carnival (Melbourne Cup, Cox Plate, Caulfield Cup, Manikato Stakes), the Sydney Spring Carnival (Epsom Handicap, Golden Rose, Spring Champion Stakes, Metropolitan), and Queensland Racing (Queensland Derby, Queensland Oaks, Stradbroke Handicap).

Win, place, each-way, quinella, exacta, trifecta, and first four betting are all available at DonBet for Australian racing markets, with competitive odds that frequently match or better the TAB. Race replays and form guides are accessible within the racing lobby, and the Best Tote service provides Australian punters with the best available odds across major tote pools on selected races. For AU betting sites not on BetStop, DonBet delivers the most authentic Australian racing betting experience.

AFL & NRL Sports Betting

DonBet covers the full AFL and NRL seasons with pre-match and live betting markets. AFL head-to-head, line, total, player disposals, marks, and goal scorer props are available for all fixtures, with same-game AFL multis available on marquee rounds and finals. NRL betting includes head-to-head, line, try scorer, total points, and half-time markets for all 30 rounds and the finals series. State of Origin receives special treatment with enhanced pre-match odds and additional live markets during each game.

#4 Zizobet — Best Non-BetStop Betting Site for New Australian Bettors

★★★★½ Rating: 4.7/5 | Best For: Most Accessible Non-BetStop Site for AU Bettors | Welcome Offer: 100% up to AU$200 Sports + 120% up to AU$700 Casino

Overview

Zizobet earns fourth place on our list of AU betting sites not on BetStop as the most welcoming and accessible non-BetStop gambling site for Australian bettors who are exploring offshore betting for the first time. Every element of Zizobet’s design — from the clear sportsbook navigation and plain-language bonus terms to the 24/7 live chat support with sub-two-minute response times — has been optimised to make Australian bettors feel confident and well-served from their very first session.

Zizobet’s clear interface, transparent odds presentation, and step-by-step account registration process make it the easiest non-BetStop betting site to use for Australian players transitioning from domestic ILGA-licensed bookmakers. For Aussie bettors making their first foray into gambling sites not on BetStop, Zizobet provides the gentlest and most supportive introduction in our entire top five.

AFL & Cricket Betting at Zizobet

Zizobet covers all major Australian sports with a sportsbook that prioritises clarity and ease of use over raw market volume. AFL fixtures are presented with clean market layouts covering head-to-head, line, total, and selected player props, making it easy for Australian bettors at any experience level to find and place their preferred bets quickly. Cricket is a particular strength at Zizobet for Australian players, with all Australia international fixtures — Tests, ODIs, and T20Is — covered alongside the Big Bash League, Sheffield Shield, and major international tournaments.

Live betting at Zizobet covers AFL, NRL, cricket, tennis, and all major sports in real time with a clean in-play interface that updates odds smoothly and presents live market options in a straightforward layout. Cash-out is available on qualifying live bets, and the bet slip design makes multi-leg accumulator construction intuitive even for bettors who are new to non-BetStop gambling sites.

Zizobet — At a Glance

Sports 18+ sports with all major AU leagues AFL Full season + finals, head-to-head, line, props Cricket Australia Tests, ODIs, T20Is + BBL + Sheffield Shield Horse Racing All AU carnivals + G1/G2 meetings, EW available NRL Full season + finals Live Betting Yes — AFL, NRL, cricket, tennis, all majors Sports Welcome Bonus 100% up to AU$200 Casino Welcome Bonus 120% up to AU$700 + 50 Free Spins Live Casino Yes — Evolution Gaming Support 24/7 live chat < 2 min response Payments Visa, Mastercard, POLi, BTC, ETH BetStop Free Yes Licence Curacao eGaming Our Rating ★★★★½ 4.7/5

Pros & Cons

Best non-BetStop betting site for new Australian bettors — clearest, most accessible interface

Outstanding cricket coverage including all Australia internationals and the Big Bash

24/7 live chat with < 2-minute response time — best support in our non-BetStop review

Evolution Gaming casino with combined AU$900 in welcome bonuses

Clean bet slip and live betting interface — easy for bettors new to non-BetStop sites

Con: Sports welcome bonus (AU$200) is the joint-lowest in our top 5

Con: Narrower sports market depth than GoldenBet (60+ sports) or MyStake

#5 FreshBet — Best Non-BetStop Gambling Site for Ongoing AU Promotions

★★★★½ Rating: 4.7/5 | Best For: Best Weekly Reload Offers for Regular AU Bettors | Welcome Offer: 100% up to AU$200 Sports + Weekly Reload

Overview

FreshBet rounds out our list of the best betting sites not on BetStop in Australia as the platform most committed to rewarding regular Australian bettors beyond the initial welcome offer. While FreshBet’s welcome sports bonus is modest at AU$200, it delivers the most consistent and generous ongoing promotion programme of any non-BetStop gambling site in our review — with weekly enhanced odds on AFL and NRL, a Monday reload bonus, Wednesday free spins for casino players, and Friday cashback on net losses — making it the best non-BetStop betting site for Australian punters who bet regularly throughout the year.

The name FreshBet is genuinely earned through the platform’s commitment to keeping promotions, content, and sports markets feeling current. New sports betting enhancements are announced weekly, new casino games are added twice per week, and the FreshBet promotions team runs themed campaigns around major Australian sporting events including the AFL Finals Series, the Melbourne Cup, and the NRL State of Origin — delivering genuinely event-specific bonus value that adds to the experience of following Australian sport through a non-BetStop gambling site.

AFL & NRL Betting at FreshBet

FreshBet covers the AFL and NRL seasons comprehensively with head-to-head, line, total, and player prop markets for all fixtures. A weekly ‘Enhanced AFL Odds’ promotion boosts pre-match head-to-head prices on selected Friday night and Saturday afternoon fixtures, giving regular Australian punters the opportunity to lock in improved prices before line movement. NRL same-game multis are available for Saturday and Sunday fixtures, and State of Origin markets are enhanced in the weeks leading up to each game with additional props and boosted head-to-head pricing.

Horse Racing Not on BetStop

FreshBet’s Australian horse racing programme covers all TAB meetings including metropolitan, provincial, and country racing. The Melbourne Cup Carnival receives a dedicated promotional calendar at FreshBet, with enhanced place terms, best tote promotions, and multi-race exotics all available for Flemington’s biggest meetings. A weekly ‘Racing Friday’ promotion provides Australian bettors with enhanced win odds on Saturday’s best racing across major tracks including Flemington, Randwick, Moonee Valley, Rosehill, and Eagle Farm.

What Is BetStop? Understanding Australia’s National Self-Exclusion Register

BetStop is Australia’s national online wagering self-exclusion service, launched in August 2023 under the National Consumer Protection Framework for Online Wagering (NCPF). It is administered by the Interactive Lotteries and Gaming Authority (ILGA) and requires all ILGA-licensed online bookmakers operating in Australia to verify player registrations against the BetStop database before allowing accounts to be opened or bets to be placed.

When an Australian bettor registers with BetStop, they choose an exclusion period of between three months and a lifetime ban. During this period, all licensed Australian wagering operators — including Sportsbet, TAB, Ladbrokes, Neds, PointsBet, and every other ILGA-licensed bookmaker — are legally required to prevent that person from wagering. The exclusion is immediate, nationwide, and covers all licensed domestic online wagering services simultaneously.

Non-BetStop betting sites are offshore platforms that hold international gaming licences — most commonly from the Curacao eGaming Authority — rather than ILGA licences. Because they are not ILGA-registered operators, they are not legally required to participate in the BetStop scheme and do not check the BetStop database when Australian players register. This is the fundamental distinction that makes gambling sites not on BetStop accessible to Australians regardless of their BetStop registration status, though we strongly encourage anyone within a current BetStop exclusion period and experiencing gambling harm to seek support rather than accessing non-BetStop gambling sites.

How We Chose the Best Betting Sites Not on BetStop: Our Methodology

Australian Sports Market Depth

The depth of AFL, NRL, cricket, horse racing, and Australian rules football markets is the primary criterion for this guide. We assessed every non-BetStop betting site for market coverage on typical AFL fixtures, major racing carnivals, and NRL finals, comparing the range and depth of available markets against each other and against ILGA-licensed domestic bookmakers.

Live Betting Quality

In-play betting on AFL, NRL, and racing is central to the Australian betting culture. We assessed each non-BetStop gambling site for live market depth, odds update speed, cash-out availability, and interface reliability during simulated peak AFL and NRL betting periods.

Welcome Bonus & Ongoing Value

Sports welcome bonuses are assessed alongside rollover requirements, minimum qualifying deposit, time limits, and the availability of ongoing sports reload offers, enhanced odds, and cashback. Non-BetStop betting sites with both competitive welcome bonuses and strong ongoing promotional programmes for regular Australian bettors score highest.

Payout Reliability & Speed

All five non-BetStop betting sites on our list have verifiable payout track records with Australian players. We tested withdrawals using cryptocurrency and card methods at each platform. Sites processing crypto withdrawals within 24 hours and card withdrawals within 48 hours score highest.

Casino Gaming alongside Sportsbook

For Australian bettors who want casino games alongside their sports betting from a single non-BetStop gambling site, we assessed the quality and variety of casino products including pokies, live dealer tables, and specialty games accessible with the same account and wallet as the sportsbook.

Licensing & Player Safety

Every non-BetStop gambling site in this guide holds a valid Curacao eGaming Authority licence. We verify licences independently and confirm SSL encryption and RNG certification before including any gambling site not on BetStop in our recommendations for Australian players.

Frequently Asked Questions: Betting Sites Not on BetStop Australia

What is BetStop and why are some betting sites not on it?

BetStop is Australia’s National Self-Exclusion Register, launched in August 2023, which requires all ILGA-licensed domestic bookmakers to block registered self-excluded players from wagering. Betting sites not on BetStop are offshore platforms licensed by international authorities (typically Curacao eGaming) rather than ILGA. Because they are not Australian-licensed operators, they are not legally required to participate in the BetStop scheme.

Is it legal to use non-BetStop betting sites in Australia?

Under Australian law, it is not illegal for Australian individuals to access and use offshore non-BetStop gambling sites for personal wagering. The Interactive Gambling Act 2001 restricts offshore operators from targeting Australians, but does not criminalise individual players accessing international gambling services. Individual players have not been prosecuted for personal offshore betting in Australia. Always be aware of your state or territory’s specific gambling regulations.

Which non-BetStop site is best for AFL betting?

GoldenBet is our top recommendation for AFL betting at non-BetStop gambling sites, offering the broadest market coverage, same-game multi capability, and competitive head-to-head and line pricing. MyStake is the best choice for live AFL betting with the most responsive in-play interface. DonBet offers the best AFL same-game multi options for finals fixtures.

Which AU betting site not on BetStop is best for horse racing?

DonBet is our top recommendation for Australian horse racing at non-BetStop betting sites, offering the most comprehensive coverage of AU metropolitan, provincial, and country racing alongside all major carnival meetings. GoldenBet is a close second with excellent Melbourne Cup and Cox Plate coverage and competitive each-way terms.

What payment methods work at non-BetStop betting sites?

All five non-BetStop betting sites in our review accept Visa, Mastercard, and major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ethereum. POLi and PayID bank transfer are available at GoldenBet and Zizobet for instant Australian bank deposits. Cryptocurrency is the recommended deposit and withdrawal method for Australian bettors at gambling sites not on BetStop, as it is instant, fee-free, and not subject to bank-level transaction blocking that can occasionally affect card payments to offshore operators.

How fast are payouts at non-BetStop gambling sites?

Cryptocurrency withdrawals at our five recommended non-BetStop betting sites range from under 1 hour (DonBet, MyStake) to under 24 hours (GoldenBet, Zizobet, FreshBet). Card and bank transfer withdrawals typically take 24 to 48 hours. All five platforms charge no casino-side fees on withdrawals and have minimum withdrawal thresholds of AU$15 to AU$20.

Can I access casino games at non-BetStop betting sites?

Yes — all five non-BetStop betting sites in our guide operate full online casinos alongside their sportsbooks. Unlike ILGA-licensed operators, offshore non-BetStop gambling sites are not subject to Australian rules that previously limited or prohibited online casino gaming. GoldenBet has the largest casino (3,500+ games), MyStake hosts 4,000+ games, and DonBet offers the best live casino with Evolution Gaming. All casino and sportsbook activity is managed from a single account and wallet at each platform.

Are there responsible gambling tools at non-BetStop sites?

Yes — all five non-BetStop gambling sites in this guide offer voluntary deposit limits, session time reminders, loss limits, and self-exclusion from the individual platform even without BetStop integration. While these tools are voluntary rather than mandated by ILGA, they are genuine and functional. We strongly encourage all Australian bettors to set personal limits before beginning play at any non-BetStop betting site.

Conclusion: The Best Betting Sites Not on BetStop Australia in 2026

The five non-BetStop betting sites reviewed in this guide — GoldenBet, MyStake, DonBet, Zizobet, and FreshBet — represent the best offshore gambling experiences accessible to Australian players in 2026. Each has been independently tested and verified for AFL and NRL coverage, Australian racing markets, live betting quality, bonus value, payout speed, and casino gaming, and every one earns its place through genuine, demonstrable excellence.

GoldenBet leads our rankings as the best overall betting site not on BetStop in Australia, combining 60+ sports, the broadest AFL and NRL market depth, comprehensive Australian racing, and a 3,500-game casino into the most complete non-BetStop gambling experience available. MyStake is the top choice for Australian bettors who prioritise live in-play betting and eSports coverage, with the largest casino of any non-BetStop site and the highest sports welcome bonus. DonBet delivers the best Australian racing coverage alongside the Evolution Gaming live casino experience. Zizobet is the most welcoming gateway for Australian bettors new to non-BetStop sites. FreshBet rewards regular Australian punters with the most active weekly promotion schedule of any gambling site not on BetStop in our review.

Whichever of these five Australian betting sites not on BetStop you choose, you can be confident of a safe, licensed, and genuinely rewarding betting experience. Register at your preferred non-BetStop gambling site today, set your personal limits, and enjoy the AU sports betting and casino experience these platforms uniquely provide.