For some fans, Game of Thrones nearly demolished its legacy in its final season, to the point that they swore they’d never return for further adaptations of A Song of Ice and Fire. The roaring ratings of House of the Dragon, however, suggest that George R.R. Martin’s TV legacy will be just fine. Here are a few key differences between Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon that suggest the new show’s creators have built on the successes of their predecessor, while jettisoning some elements, too.

Time Jumps

One of the few wholesome parts of the Game of Thrones viewing experience was watching the young Stark children grow up, more or less in real time. We watched Arya (Maisie Williams) go from a rebellious, feisty child to a wise warrior and killer of the Night King, Sansa (Sophie Turner) shift from a helpless, feeble girl to the Queen of the North, and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) evolve from a quiet, humble boy to a respected leader. Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) had the biggest transformation, rising from a near-fatal fall to become king.

House of the Dragon has no time for all that. Though there were mini jumps between the first few episodes, Episode 6 marked a 10-year jump that included the recasting of several characters we’d grown to know and like. While many viewers welcomed the new faces and were sympathetic to the showrunners’ decision to keep things moving, others miss the acting of Milly Alcock and Emily Carey.