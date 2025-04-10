It’s been three decades since Martin Scorsese’s Casino hit theaters in 1995, pulling audiences into the glittering chaos of Las Vegas with its violent drama and unforgettable performances. In the years since, Hollywood has revisited the world of high-stakes gambling countless times, capturing the thrill, tension, and glitz of the casino scene in fresh and sometimes unexpected ways. As the genre evolved, so did its storytelling, shifting from gritty realism to slick heists, introspective dramas, and even quirky comedies.

One of the most iconic successors to Casino came just a few years later with Rounders (1998), a film that found its cult following among poker enthusiasts and casual viewers alike. Matt Damon plays a reformed gambler pulled back into the underground poker scene to help a friend out of debt. The film feels far more intimate than the sprawling spectacle of Casino, but it still manages to channel the same tension and risk. Rounders played a huge part in popularizing Texas Hold’em in the early 2000s, cementing its place in modern gambling cinema.

By the 2000s, filmmakers leaned into the glamour and slickness of the casino world. The Oceans franchise has been extremely popular, with ingenious plots set against a backdrop of the best casino games and the glamour of Las Vegas, combining old-school cool with a modern ensemble cast. Ocean’s Eleven (2001) is perhaps the perfect cocktail of heist and high stakes, pairing snappy dialogue with stylish cinematography and a flawless sense of pace. It wasn’t just a casino movie; it was a celebration of charm, strategy, and spectacle.

Another standout is 21 (2008), based on the true story of MIT students who used card counting to beat the house in Las Vegas. It’s part thriller, part coming-of-age story, showing the seduction of the casino lifestyle through the eyes of someone who starts out as an outsider. While its accuracy has been debated, the film captures the psychological push and pull of gambling, especially when intellect meets temptation.

Not all post-Casino gambling movies stuck to the glitzy side of things. Mississippi Grind (2015) takes a more character-driven approach. Ben Mendelsohn and Ryan Reynolds deliver quiet, nuanced performances in this road movie about two gamblers chasing luck across the American South. The film feels grounded and bittersweet, digging into themes of addiction, desperation, and the fleeting hope that the next hand might change everything.

Even Adam Sandler’s Uncut Gems (2019) deserves a place in the conversation. It’s chaotic, loud, and anxiety-inducing, and that’s exactly what makes it brilliant. Sandler’s performance as a compulsive gambler constantly teetering on the edge of disaster is both exhausting and captivating. It’s not about casinos in the traditional sense, but the gambling spirit at its core is unmistakable.

Thirty years on from Casino, the best gambling films continue to reflect our fascination with risk and reward. Whether it’s card sharks, elaborate heists, or personal unraveling, the genre still has a full house of stories to tell.