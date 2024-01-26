This year’s 2024 Slamdance winners are out, and they include Giuseppe Garau’s Italian dramedy The Accident for the narrative feature grand prize and Omar S. Kamara’s drama African Giants as the audience award winner for best narrative feature.

Handed out in person on Jan. 25 in Park City, Utah, other highlights of the festival’s annual Sparky awards include Kiarash Dadgar, who was awarded the The AGBO Fellowship from Joe and Anthony Russo. His short film “The Steak” played in the narrative shorts competition.

See the full list of 2024 Slamdance winners below:

2024 Slamdance Winners

GRAND JURY AWARDS – FEATURES

Narrative Feature Grand Jury Prize: The Accident (Giuseppe Garau, Italy)

Honorable Mention: The Complex Forms (Fabio D’Orta, Italy)

Documentary Feature Grand Jury Prize: Inheritance (Matt Moyer, Amy Toensing, United States)

Honorable Mention: Petro (Sean Mattison, United States)

Breakouts Feature Grand Jury Prize: CHAPERONE (Zoe Eisenberg, United States)

Honorable Mention: Slide (Bill Plympton, United States)

Episodes Grand Jury Prize: Restorage (E’an Verdugo, United States)

Honorable Mention: Dog Spelled Backwards (Tim Almeida, United States)

GRAND JURY AWARDS – UNSTOPPABLE

Unstoppable Grand Jury Prize: Good Bad Things (Dir. Shane Stanger)

Honorable Mention: Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World (Dir. Julio C. Palacio)

JURY AWARDS – SHORTS

Narrative Shorts Grand Jury Prize: Fishing (Josie Charles, United Kingdom)

Honorable Mention: European Man…American Beach (Rex Shannon, United States)

Documentary Short Grand Jury Prize: Friends on the Outside (Annabel Moodie, Scotland)

Honorable Mention: Remember, Broken Crayons Colour Too (Ursa Kastelic, Shannet Clemmings, Switzerland)

Experimental Shorts Grand Jury Prize: Light of Light (Neritan Zinxhiria, Greece)

Honorable Mention: Entrance Wounds (Calum Walter, United States)

Animated Shorts Grand Jury Prize: Edith And The Tall Child (Kohana Wilson, United States)

Honorable Mention: Lil Sherbet (Xinhe Zhao, United States)

FESTIVAL WIDE AWARDS:

The AGBO Fellowship, presented by Joe and Anthony Russo, Award Winner: Kiarash Dadgar Mohebi director of The Steak (Canada, Iran)

Summer Chastant Episodic Award: Jono Hunter director of Night Drives (Canada)

Slamdance Acting Award: John Lawson for Daruma (United States)

George Starks Spirit of Slamdance Award Winner: Radha Mehta, director of DOSH (United States)

AUDIENCE AWARDS:

Audience Award for Best Narrative Feature: African Giants (Dir. Omar Kamara)

Audience Award for Documentary Feature: Demon Mineral (Dir. Hadley Austin)

Audience Award for Episodes: Night Drive (Dir. Jono Hunter)

Audience Award for Unstoppable: Good Bad Things (Dir. Shane Stanger)

Main Image: Slamdance 2024 winners, courtesy of Slamdance Film Festival