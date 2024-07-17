Ayo Edebiri in The Bear, Hiroyuki Sanada in Shogun

The 2024 Emmy nominations list is out, and leading the pack with the most nods are FX’s Shōgun and The Bear.

That’s right — Emmy season is back already, just a matter of months after the last awards ceremony took place. That’s because last year’s Hollywood strikes necessitated a push-back of the 2023 awards to January 2024 instead of their usual September date.

So here we are again, preparing for the next round of the biggest night in television.

The 2024 Emmy Nominations were announced on Wednesday morning by Veep star Tony Hale and Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph, and the Television Academy chair Cris Abrego.

Shōgun got a total of 25 nominations, putting it in first place, with The Bear close behind at 23 nominations, followed by Only Murders in the Building with 21.

The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri as a couple of chefs under a lot of stress. White got a nod for best lead actor in a comedy series and Edebiri got a nod in the best lead actress in a comedy series category. The show was also nominated for best comedy series. Shogun’s nods include best drama series, best lead actor in a drama series for Hiroyuki Sanada, and best lead actress in a drama series for Anna Sawai.

Wondering how and where you can watch the 76th Emmy Awards? They’ll be broadcast live from downtown Los Angeles at the LA Live Peacock Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 15 from 8 – 11 p.m. ET/5 – 8 p.m. PT on ABC. It’ll all be streaming the next day on Hulu in case you miss it. The host has not yet been announced.

Find the main categories, followed by the complete list of all categories, below.

2024 Emmy Nominations (Main Categories)

Jessica Gunning in Baby Reindeer, Netflix

Best Drama Series

The Crown (Netflix)

Fallout (Prime Video)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Shogun (FX)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

3 Body Problem (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show, Apple)

Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age, HBO/Max)

Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Anna Sawai (Shogun, FX)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown, Netflix)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show, Apple)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba (Hijack, Apple)

Donald Glover (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Walton Goggins (Fallout, Prime Video)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses, Apple)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun, FX)

Dominic West (The Crown, Prime Video)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age, HBO/Max)

Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown, Netflix)

Greta Lee (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Lesley Manville (The Crown, Netflix)

Karen Pittman (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Holland Taylor (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano (Shogun, FX)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Jon Hamm (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Takehiro Hira (Shogun, FX)

Jack Lowden (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown, Netflix)

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Néstor Carbonell (Shogun, FX)

Paul Dano (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Tracy Letts (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty)

Jonathan Pryce (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

John Turturro (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Michaela Coel (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Claire Foy (The Crown, Netflix)

Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Sarah Paulson (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Parker Posey (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/Max)

Hacks (HBO/Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, FX)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO/Max)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, FX)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs, FX)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, FX)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Maya Rudolph (Loot, Apple)

Jean Smart (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce (The Bear, FX)

Paul W. Downs (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, FX)

Paul Rudd (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear, FX)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal (The Bear, FX)

Matthew Broderick (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Ryan Gosling (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Christopher Lloyd (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Bob Odenkirk (The Bear, FX) Will Poulter (The Bear, FX)

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Olivia Colman (The Bear, FX)

Jamie Lee Curtis (The Bear, FX)

Kaitlin Olson (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Fargo (FX)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Jon Hamm (Fargo, FX)

Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

Andrew Scott (Ripley, Netflix)

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple)

Juno Temple (Fargo, FX)

Sofía Vergara (Griselda, Netflix)

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)

Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer, HBO/Max)

Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Lamorne Morris (Fargo, FX)

Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)

Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dakota Fanning (Ripley, Netflix)

Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge, Hulu)

Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)

Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Best Directing for a Drama Series

Stephen Daldry (The Crown, Netflix)

Mimi Leder (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Hiro Murai (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Frederick E.O. Toye (Shogun, FX)

Saul Metzstein (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

Salli Richardson-Whitfield (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty)

Best Directing for a Comedy Series

Randall Einhorn (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Christopher Storer (The Bear, FX)

Ramy Youssef (The Bear, FX)

Guy Ritchie (The Gentlemen, Netflix)

Lucia Aniello (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show, BET)

Best Writing for a Drama Series

Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare (The Crown, Netflix)

Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner (Fallout, Prime Video)

Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks (Shogun, FX)

Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente (Shogun, FX)

Will Smith (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror, Netflix)

Noah Hawley (Fargo, FX)

Ron Nyswaner (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)

Steven Zaillian (Ripley, Netflix)

Issa López (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Best Writing for a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Christopher Storer (The Bear, FX)

Meredith Scardino, Sam Means (Girls5eva, Netflix)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider (The Other Two, HBO/Max)

Jake Bender, Zach Dunn (What We Do in the Shadows, FX)

Best Talk Series

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Best Reality Competition Series

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Traitors (Peacock)

The Voice (NBC)

The Complete List of 2024 Emmy Nominations (All Categories)

A still from Only Murders in the Building, Hulu

Outstanding Animated Program

Blue Eye Samurai • The Tale Of The Ronin And The Bride • Netflix • A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions

Michael Green, Executive Producer/Directed by Amber Noizumi, Executive Producer/Written by Erwin Stoff, Executive Producer

Jane Wu, Supervising Director/Producer Nick Read, Producer

Michael Greenholt, Animation Director

Bob’s Burgers • The Amazing Rudy • FOX • 20th Television Animation

Loren Bouchard, Executive Producer Nora Smith, Executive Producer

Janelle Momary-Neely, Executive Producer Dan Fybel, Executive Producer

Rich Rinaldi, Executive Producer Jon Schroeder, Executive Producer Steven Davis, Executive Producer Scott Jacobson, Executive Producer

Holly Schlesinger, Executive Producer Jameel Saleem, Co-Executive Producer Lindsey Stoddart, Co-Executive Producer Katie Crown, Supervising Producer Bernard Derriman, Producer

Brett Coker, Animation Executive Producer Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, Written by Wendy Molyneux, Written by

Tony Gennaro, Supervising Director Simon Chong, Supervising Director Ryan Mattos, Directed by

Scavengers Reign • The Signal • HBO | Max • Max in association with Titmouse Animation and Green Street

Joseph Bennett, Executive Producer/Directed by/Written by Charles Huettner, Executive Producer/Directed by/Written by Chris Prynoski, Executive Producer

Ben Kalina, Executive Producer Antonio Canobbio, Executive Producer

Sean Buckelew, Co-Executive Producer/Written by James Merrill, Co-Executive Producer/Written by Benjy Brooke, Supervising Director

Cho Junsik, Supervising Director Kim Hyeongtae, Animation Director Bae Ki-Yong, Director

The Simpsons • Night Of The Living Wage • FOX • A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation

James L. Brooks, Executive Producer Matt Groening, Executive Producer Al Jean, Executive Producer

Matt Selman, Executive Producer Rob LaZebnik, Co-Executive Producer Tim Long, Co-Executive Producer Brian Kelley, Co-Executive Producer Michael Price, Co-Executive Producer

Jeff Westbrook, Co-Executive Producer Ryan Koh, Co-Executive Producer Christine Nangle, Co-Executive Producer Jessica Conrad, Supervising Producer Broti Gupta, Supervising Producer

Loni Steele Sosthand, Producer Richard K. Chung, Producer Tom Klein, Animation Producer

Mike B. Anderson, Supervising Director Matthew Faughnan, Assistant Director Scott Brutz, Lead Animation Timer Chris Clements, Directed by

Cesar Mazariegos, Written by

X-Men ‘97 • Remember It • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Beau DeMayo, Executive Producer/Written by Victoria Alonso, Executive Producer

Louis D’Esposito, Executive Producer Kevin Feige, Executive Producer

Brad Winderbaum, Executive Producer

Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Co-Executive Producer Jake Castorena, Supervising Producer

Charley Feldman, Supervising Producer Danielle Costa, Producer

Sean Gantka, Producer

Meredith Layne, CSA, Voice Directing by Sang Hyouk Bang, Animation Director Yun Mo Sung, Animation Director

Emi Yonemura, Directed by

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

The Crown • Sleep, Dearie Sleep • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Martin Childs, Production Designer Mark Raggett, Art Director

Alison Harvey, Set Decorator

Fargo • Trials And Tribulations • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Production

Trevor Smith, Production Designer Cathy Cowan, Art Director

Amber Humphries, Set Decorator

The Gentlemen • Tackle Tommy Woo Woo • Netflix • Netflix, Moonage Pictures and Miramax TV

Martyn John, Production Designer Fiona Gavin, Art Director

Linda Wilson, Set Decorator

The Morning Show • The Kármán Line • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple

Nelson Coates, Production Designer Thomas Wilkins, Art Director Lauree Martell, Set Decorator

True Detective: Night Country • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger

Daniel Taylor, Production Designer Jo Riddell, Art Director

Charlotte Dirickx, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)



Fallout • The End • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks

Howard Cummings, Production Designer Laura Ballinger Gardner, Art Director Regina Graves, Set Decorator

The Gilded Age • Close Enough To Touch • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Universal Television and Neamo Film and Television

Bob Shaw, Production Designer Larry W. Brown, Art Director

Lisa Crivelli Scoppa, Set Decorator

Palm Royale • Maxine’s Like A Dellacorte • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios

Jon Carlos, Production Designer Mark Taylor, Art Director Amelia Brooke, Art Director Ellen Reede, Set Decorator

Ripley • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights for Netflix

David Gropman, Production Designer Karen Schulz Gropman, Art Director Alex Santucci, Art Director Alessandra Querzola, Set Decorator

Shōgun • Anjin • FX • FX Productions

Helen Jarvis, Production Designer Chris Beach, Art Director

Lisa Lancaster, Set Decorator Jonathan Lancaster, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

The Bear • Omelette • FX • FX Productions

Merje Veski, Production Designer Lisa Korpan, Art Director

Eric Frankel, Set Decorator

Frasier • Moving In • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Grammnet NH Productions

Glenda Rovello, Production Designer Conny Boettger-Marinos, Art Director Amy Feldman, Set Decorator

Hacks • Yes, And • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Rob Tokarz, Production Designer Jeanine A. Ringer, Art Director Jennifer Lukehart, Set Decorator

Only Murders In The Building • Opening Night • Hulu • 20th Television

Patrick Howe, Production Designer Casey Smith, Art Director

Rich Murray, Set Decorator

What We Do In The Shadows • A Weekend At Morrigan Manor • FX • FX Productions

Shayne Fox, Production Designer Jody Clement, Art Director

Aaron Noël, Art Director Kerri Wylie, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Freight Trains • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peyance Productions and Avalon Television

Eric Morrell, Production Designer Amanda Carzoli, Art Director

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • February 11, 2024: Super Bowl Episode With John Krasinski And Ryan Gosling And A Special Appearance By Jon Stewart • March 13, 2024: The Biden-Trump Rematch, Lara Trump Makes The RNC Great Again, RFK Jr. Courts Aaron Rodgers For VP; Stephen Meets “The Shower Witch”; Paul Rudd; Cecilia Vega; Jon Hamm; Amy Sedaris • CBS • CBS Studios

Jim Fenhagen, Production Designer Larry Hartman, Production Designer Riley Mellon, Art Director

Brendan Hurley, Set Decorator

RuPaul’s Drag Race • RDR Live! • Werq The World • MTV • World Of Wonder

Gianna Costa, Production Designer Jen Chu, Production Designer Gavin Smith, Art Director

Saturday Night Live • Host: Josh Brolin • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Joe DeTullio, Production Designer Kenneth MacLeod, Production Designer Melissa Shakun, Art Director

Kimberly Kachougian, Set Decorator

Squid Game: The Challenge • War • Netflix • Studio Lambert and The Garden for Netflix

Mathieu Weekes, Production Designer Ben Norman, Production Designer Lizzie Chambers, Art Director

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic • CBS • Smart Dog Media and White Label Productions in association with CBS

Steve Morden, Production Designer James Yarnell, Production Designer John Sparano, Set Decorator

66th Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73

Julio Himede, Production Designer Kristen Merlino, Art Director Gloria Lamb, Art Director

Ellen Jaworski, Art Director

Kaydee Lavorin Friel, Set Decorator

Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas • Apple TV+ • Done + Dusted in association with Apple

Misty Buckley, Production Designer Laura Woodroffe, Art Director Richard Olivieri, Set Decorator

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Misty Buckley, Production Designer Alana Billingsley, Production Designer John Zuiker, Art Director

Margaux Lapresle, Art Director

76th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment in association with Tony Award Productions

Steve Bass, Production Designer Aaron Black, Art Director

Star Theodos Kahn, Art Director

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Fifth Chance in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Wendy O’Brien, CSA, Casting by Chris Gehrt, Casting by

The Bear • FX • FX Productions Jeanie Bacharach, CSA, Casting by Maggie Bacharach, Casting by

Jennifer Rudnicke, CSA, Location Casting Mickie Paskal, CSA, Location Casting

AJ Links, CSA, Location Casting

Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO | Max • HBO

Allison Jones, Casting by

Hacks • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Jeanne McCarthy, CSA, Casting by Nicole Abellera Hallman, CSA, Casting by

Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television

Bernard Telsey, CSA, Casting by Tiffany Little Canfield, CSA, Casting by Destiny Lilly, CSA, Casting by

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Robert Sterne, Casting by

The Morning Show • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple

Victoria Thomas, CSA, Casting by

Mr. & Mrs. Smith • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Big Indie Pictures

Carmen Cuba, Casting by

Candice Alustiza-Lee, Location Casting Teresa Razzauti, Location Casting Alejandro Reza, Location Casting

Shōgun • FX • FX Productions Laura Schiff, CSA, Casting by Carrie Audino, CSA, Casting by

Kei Kawamura, CSA, Location Casting Maureen Webb, CSA, Location Casting Colleen Bolton, Location Casting

Slow Horses • Apple TV+ • See-Saw Films in association with Apple

Nina Gold, Casting by

Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Baby Reindeer • Netflix • A Netflix Series / A Clerkenwell Films Production

Nina Gold, Casting by Martin Ware, Casting by

Fargo • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Production

Rachel Tenner, CSA, Casting by Jackie Lind, CSA, Location Casting

Stephanie Gorin, CSA, Location Casting Rhonda Fisekci, CSA, Location Casting

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans • FX • FX Productions, 20th Television

Alexa L. Fogel, CSA, Casting by

Ripley • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights for Netflix

Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by Francesco Vedovati, Location Casting Barbara Giordani, Location Casting

True Detective: Night Country • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger

Francine Maisler, Casting by Deborah Schildt, Location Casting

Alda B. Gudjónsdóttir, Location Casting

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

The Amazing Race • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Jesse Tannenbaum, Casting by

The Golden Bachelor • ABC • Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon

Jacqui Pitman, Casting by John Kennamann, Casting by Lindsay Liles, Casting by

Love On The Spectrum U.S. • Netflix • Northern Pictures for Netflix

Cian O’Clery, Casting by Sean Bowman, Casting by

Marina Nieto Ritger, Casting by Emma Choate, Casting by

RuPaul’s Drag Race • MTV • World Of Wonder

Goloka Bolte, CSA, Casting by Ethan Petersen, CSA, Casting by Adam Cook, Casting by

Michelle Redwine, Casting by

Squid Game: The Challenge • Netflix • Studio Lambert and The Garden for Netflix

Rachael Stubbins, Casting by Emma Shearer, Casting by Robyn Kass, Casting by Erika Dobrin, Casting by

Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming

Dancing With The Stars • Routines: Moon River / La Vie En Rose • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions

Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Choreographer Jenna Johnson, Choreographer

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic • Routine: Step In Time • CBS • Smart Dog Media and White Label Productions in association with CBS

Alison Faulk, Choreographer Kiki Nyemchek, Choreographer

The Oscars • Routines: I’m Just Ken / In Memoriam • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Mandy Moore, Choreographer

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Routines: Dance! / Queen Of Wind / Power • MTV • World Of Wonder

Jamal Sims, Choreographer

76th Annual Tony Awards • Routines: Opening Number / Lifetime Achievement • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment in association with Tony Award Productions

Karla Puno Garcia, Choreographer

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming

The Idol • Routines: Rehearsal / Music Video Shoot / Dollhouse • HBO | Max • HBO in association with The Reasonable Bunch, Manic Phase, Tiny Goat, Bron, People Pleaser Productions and A24

Nina McNeely, Choreographer

Only Murders In The Building • Routines: Oliver’s Dream Sequence / Creatures Of The Night • Hulu • 20th Television

John Carrafa, Choreographer

Palm Royale • Routines: The Rhumba / Maxine’s Entrance • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios

Brooke Lipton, Choreographer

Physical • Routines: Jean Franc’s Advanced Aerobics Class / Figure 8’s Commercial / Xanadu & Dreams • Apple TV+ • Tomorrow Studios in association with Apple

Jennifer Hamilton, Choreographer

Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Bob Hearts Abishola • These Giants Are Flexible • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Patti Lee, ASC, Director of Photography

The Conners • Fire And Vice • ABC • Werner Entertainment

Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography

Frasier • Reindeer Games • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Grammnet NH Productions

Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Photography

How I Met Your Father • Okay Fine, It’s A Hurricane • Hulu • 20th Television

Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Photography

Night Court • A Night Court Before Christmas • NBC • After January Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Wayne Kennan, ASC, Director of Photography

The Upshaws • Forbidden Fruit • Netflix • Savannah Sweet Productions and Push It Productions for Netflix

Chuck Ozeas, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

The Bear • Forks • FX • FX Productions

Andrew Wehde, Director of Photography

Hacks • Just For Laughs • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Adam Bricker, Director of Photography

Physical • Like A Rocket • Apple TV+ • Tomorrow Studios in association with Apple

Jimmy Lindsey, ASC, Director of Photography

Reservation Dogs • Deer Lady • FX • FX Productions

Mark Schwartzbard, Director of Photography

Sugar • Starry Eyed • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios

Richard Rutkowski, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (One Hour)

The Crown • Ritz • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Sophia Olsson, FSF, Director of Photography

The Crown • Sleep, Dearie Sleep • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Adriano Goldman, ASC, BSC, ABC, Director of Photography

Shōgun • Anjin • FX • FX Productions

Christopher Ross, BSC, Director of Photography

Shōgun • Crimson Sky • FX • FX Productions

Sam McCurdy, ASC, BSC, Director of Photography

3 Body Problem • Judgment Day • Netflix • Netflix Studios / Bighead Littlehead / The Three-Body Universe / T-Street / Plan B Entertainment / Primitive Streak

Martin Ahlgren, ASC, Director of Photography

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty • Beat L.A. • HBO | Max • HBO in association with HyperObject Industries, Steeplechase Amusements, Jim Hecht Productions and Jason Shuman Productions

Todd Banhazl, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

All The Light We Cannot See • Episode 4 • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Tobias Schliessler, ASC, Director of Photography

Fargo • The Tragedy Of The Commons • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Production

Dana Gonzales, ASC, Director of Photography

Griselda • Middle Management • Netflix • A Netflix Series / Grand Electric

Armando Salas, ASC, Director of Photography

Lessons In Chemistry • Little Miss Hastings • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios

Zachary Galler, Director of Photography

Ripley • V Lucio • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights for Netflix

Robert Elswit, Director of Photography

True Detective: Night Country • Part 6 • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger

Florian Hoffmeister, BSC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

Beckham • The Kick • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A Studio 99 Production in association with Ventureland

Tim Cragg, Director of Photography

Girls State • Apple TV+ • Concordia Studio presentation of a Mile End Films production in association with Apple

Laura Hudock, Director of Photography Laela Kilbourn, Director of Photography Daniel Carter, Director of Photography

Erynn Patrick Lamont, Director of Photography Keri Oberly, Director of Photography

Thorsten Thielow, Director of Photography Martina Radwan, Director of Photography

Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television

Igor Martinovic, Director of Photography Vanja Cernjul, Director of Photography

Our Planet II • Chapter 1: World On The Move • Netflix • Silverback Films for Netflix

Brad Bestelink, Cinematography by Kyle McBurnie, Cinematography by

Planet Earth III • Extremes • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production co-produced with BBC America, ZDF and France Télévisions for BBC

Luke Nelson, Director of Photography John Shier, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Joshua Gitersonke, Director of Photography Bryan T. Adams, Camera

Kathryn Barrows, Camera Kurt Carpenter, Camera Petr Cikhart, Camera

Diego J. Contreras, Camera David D’Angelo, Camera

Matthew Di Girolamo, CSC, Camera Rob Gowler, Camera

Adam Haisinger, Camera Jamie Holland, Camera Kevin R. Johnson, Camera Jay Kaufman, Camera

Ian Kerr, CSC, Camera Tim Laks, Camera

Regan Letourneau, Camera Danny Long, Camera

Lucas Kenna Mertes, Camera Ryan Shaw, Camera

Alan Weeks, Camera Stephen A. Coleman, Camera Willie Shipp, Camera

Life Below Zero • Bulletproof • National Geographic • BBC Studios Los Angeles for National Geographic

Charlie Beck, Director of Photography Michael Cheeseman, Director of Photography Danny Day, Director of Photography

Pedro Delbrey, Camera Operator

Survivor • Series Body Of Work • CBS • MGM Studios

Peter Wery, Director of Photography Scott Duncan, Director of Photography Russ Fill, Director of Photography

Tim Barker, Camera Marc Bennett, Camera Paulo Castillo, Camera Rodney Chauvin, Camera Chris Ellison, Camera Ben Gamble, Camera Nixon George, Camera

Marcus Hebbelmann, Camera Derek Hoffmann, Camera Matthias Hoffmann, Camera Toby Hogan, Camera

Derek Holt, Camera

Efrain “Mofi” Laguna, Camera Ian Miller, Camera

Nico Nyoni, Camera

Paul Peddinghaus, Camera Nejc Poberaj, Camera Louis Powell, Camera Thomas Pretorius, Camera Jovan Sales, Camera

Erick Sarmiento, Camera Dirk Steyn, Camera John Tattersall, Camera

Holly Thompson, Camera Paulo Velozo, Camera Cullum Andrews, Camera

Christopher Barker, Director of Aerial Photography Granger Scholtz, Director of Aerial Photography Nic Van Der Westhuizen, Ariel Camera Operator Dwight Winston, Aerial Camera Operator

The Traitors • The Funeral • Peacock • Studio Lambert

Siggi Rosen-Rawlings, Director of Photography Matt Wright, Director of Photography

Welcome To Wrexham • Series Body Of Work • FX • Boardwalk Pictures

Craig Hastings, Director of Photography Ed Edwards, Director of Photography James Melrose, Director of Photography Craig Murdoch, Director of Photography Verdy Oliver, Director of Photography Esther Vardy, Director of Photography Leighton Cox, Director of Photography Tom Reece, Director of Photography Gareth Roberts, Camera

Joe Clifford, Camera Joby Newson, Camera Mike Staniforth, Camera Dillon Scheps, Camera

Outstanding Commercial

Album Cover – Apple iPhone 15 O Positive, Production Company Apple, Ad Agency

Best Friends – Uber One | Uber Eats O Positive, Production Company Mother, Ad Agency

Fuzzy Feelings – Apple – iPhone + Mac

Hungry Man, Production Company TBWA\ Media Arts Lab, Ad Agency

Just Joking – Sandy Hook Promise SMUGGLER, Production Company BBDO New York, Ad Agency

Like A Good Neighbaaa – State Farm O Positive, Production Company Highdive, Ad Agency

Michael CeraVe – CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

Prettybird, Production Company Ogilvy PR, Ad Agency

Outstanding Period Costumes For A Series

The Gilded Age • You Don’t Even Like Opera • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Universal Television and Neamo Film and Television

Kasia Walicka Maimone, Costume Designer Patrick Wiley, Co-Costume Designer

Isabelle Simone, Assistant Costume Designer Denise Andres, Costume Supervisor

Rebecca Levin Lore, Costume Supervisor

The New Look • What A Day This Has Been • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios and DB-AK Productions

Karen Muller Serreau, Costume Designer Catherine Boisgontier, Costume Supervisor Emmanuelle Pertus, Assistant Costume Designer

Palm Royale • Maxine Throws A Party • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios

Alix Friedberg, Costume Designer Carolyn Dessert, Costume Supervisor Leigh Bell, Co-Costume Designer

Lindsay Newton, Assistant Costume Designer Valerie Keiser, Head Of Workroom

Shōgun • Ladies Of The Willow World • FX • FX Productions

Carlos Rosario, Costume Designer Carole Griffin, Costume Supervisor

Kristen Bond, Assistant Costume Designer Kenichi Tanaka, Assistant Costume Designer Paula Plachy, Assistant Costume Designer

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty • What Is And What Should Never Be • HBO | Max • HBO in association with HyperObject Industries, Steeplechase Amusements, Jim Hecht Productions and Jason Shuman Productions

Emma Potter, Costume Designer

Maressa Richtmyer, Assistant Costume Designer Shannon Moore, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Period Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans • Pilot • FX • FX Productions, 20th Television

Lou Eyrich, Costume Designer

Leah Katznelson, Costume Designer

Emily O’Connor, Assistant Costume Designer Laura McCarthy, Costume Supervisor

Hanna Shea, Assistant Costume Designer Miwa Ishii, Head of Workroom

Griselda • Paradise Lost • Netflix • A Netflix Series / Grand Electric

Safowa Bright Bitzelberger, Costume Designer Joseph Castellanos, Assistant Costume Designer Jennifer Marlin, Assistant Costume Designer Serena Duffin, Costume Supervisor

Joanne Mills Trotta, Head of Workroom

Lessons In Chemistry • Little Miss Hastings • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios

Mirren Gordon-Crozier, Costume Designer Jen Kennedy, Assistant Costume Designer Kelli Hagen, Costume Supervisor

Mary & George • Not So Much By Love As By Awe • STARZ • Starz Originals in association with Sky, A Hera Pictures Production in association with Sky Studios and AMC Networks

Annie Symons, Costume Designer Cédric Andries, Costume Supervisor

Courtney McClain, Assistant Costume Designer Jovana Gospavic, Assistant Costume Designer Jason Airey, Assistant Costume Designer

Ripley • IV La Dolce Vita • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights for Netflix

Maurizio Millenotti, Costume Designer Gianni Casalnuovo, Costume Designer Ernest Camilleri, Wardrobe Supervisor

Teresa D’Arienzo, Assistant Costume Designer Francesco Morabito, Assistant Costume Designer

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Ahsoka • Part Eight: The Jedi, The Witch, And The Warlord • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer

Elissa Alcala, Assistant Costume Designer Devon Patterson, Costume Supervisor

Echo • Lowak • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Ambre Wrigley, Costume Designer

Kizzie Martin Lillas, Assistant Costume Designer Kristina Elaine Taylor, Assistant Costume Designer Garnet Filo, Assistant Costume Designer

Amanda Steeley, Costume Supervisor

Fallout • The End • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks

Amy Westcott, Costume Designer Amy Burt, Costume Supervisor

Wendy Yang, Associate Costume Designer Jonathan Knipscher, Assistant Costume Designer Cherie Cunningham Collins, Head of Workroom

Loki • 1893 • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Christine Wada, Costume Designer

Harriet Kendall, Assistant Costume Designer Kristen Ernst-Brown, Assistant Costume Designer Tom Hornsby, Costume Supervisor

What We Do In The Shadows • Pride Parade • FX • FX Productions

Laura Montgomery, Costume Designer Kay Jameson, Costume Supervisor

Amy Sztulwark, Assistant Costume Designer Anna Viksne, Assistant Costume Designer

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Series

The Bear • Fishes • FX • FX Productions

Courtney Wheeler, Costume Designer

Lariana Santiago, Assistant Costume Designer Steven “Rage” Rehage, Costume Supervisor

The Crown • Sleep, Dearie Sleep • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Amy Roberts, Costume Designer Giles Gale, Costume Supervisor

Sidonie Roberts, Associate Costume Designer

Hacks • Just For Laughs • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Kathleen Felix-Hager, Costume Designer Karen Bellamy, Costume Supervisor Rory Cunningham, Head of Workroom

Only Murders In The Building • Sitzprobe • Hulu • 20th Television

Dana Covarrubias, Costume Designer Kathleen Gerlach, Wardrobe Supervisor

Abby Geoghegan, Assistant Costume Designer

The Righteous Gemstones • For I Know The Plans I Have For You • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Rough House

Christina Flannery, Costume Designer

Maura “Maude” Cusick, Assistant Costume Designer Rebecca Denoewer, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

American Horror Story: Delicate • The Auteur • FX • 20th Television

Jacqueline Demeterio, Costume Designer Jessica Zavala, Assistant Costume Designer Jennifer Salim, Assistant Costume Designer Jose Bantula, Costume Supervisor

Jillian Daidone, Costume Supervisor

Baby Reindeer • Episode 4 • Netflix • A Netflix Series / A Clerkenwell Films Production

Mekel Bailey, Costume Designer Imogen Holness, Costume Supervisor

Fargo • Insolubilia • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Production

Carol Case, Costume Designer

Charl Boettger, Assistant Costume Designer Michelle Carr, Costume Supervisor

The Regime • The Heroes’ Banquet • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Hot Seat Productions and Juggle Productions

Consolata Boyle, Costume Designer Marion Weise, Costume Supervisor

Bobbie Edwards, Assistant Costume Designer Johanna Garrad, Assistant Costume Designer Jane Law, Head of Workroom

True Detective: Night Country • Part 5 • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger

Alex Bovaird, Costume Designer Linda Gardar, Costume Supervisor

Rebekka Jónsdóttir, Costume Supervisor Tina Ulee, Costume Supervisor

Giulia Moschioni, Assistant Costume Designer Brian Sprouse, Assistant Costume Designer

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • Party • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Fifth Chance in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Randall Einhorn, Directed by

The Bear • Fishes • FX • FX Productions

Christopher Storer, Directed by

The Bear • Honeydew • FX • FX Productions

Ramy Youssef, Directed by

The Gentlemen • Refined Aggression • Netflix • Netflix, Moonage Pictures and Miramax TV

Guy Ritchie, Directed by

Hacks • Bulletproof • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Lucia Aniello, Directed by

The Ms. Pat Show • I’m The Pappy • BET+ • Imagine Television, Lee Daniels Entertainment and Dae Light Media

Mary Lou Belli, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

The Crown • Sleep, Dearie Sleep • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Stephen Daldry, Directed by

The Morning Show • The Overview Effect • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple

Mimi Leder, Directed by

Mr. & Mrs. Smith • First Date • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Big Indie Pictures

Hiro Murai, Directed by

Shōgun • Crimson Sky • FX • FX Productions

Frederick E.O. Toye, Directed by

Slow Horses • Strange Games • Apple TV+ • See-Saw Films in association with Apple

Saul Metzstein, Directed by

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty • Beat L.A. • HBO | Max • HBO in association with HyperObject Industries, Steeplechase Amusements, Jim Hecht Productions and Jason Shuman Productions

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Baby Reindeer • Episode 4 • Netflix • A Netflix Series / A Clerkenwell Films Production

Weronika Tofilska, Directed by

Fargo • The Tragedy Of The Commons • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Production

Noah Hawley, Directed by

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans • Pilot • FX • FX Productions, 20th Television

Gus Van Sant, Directed by

Lessons In Chemistry • Poirot • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios

Millicent Shelton, Directed by

Ripley • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights for Netflix

Steven Zaillian, Directed by

True Detective: Night Country • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger

Issa López, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

The Daily Show • Jon Stewart Returns To The Daily Show • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

David Paul Meyer, Directed by

Jimmy Kimmel Live! • Trump Still Mad About Oscars Joke And Thinks Jimmy Is Al Pacino, Chris Stapleton’s Ballad For John Stamos, Guest Rob McElhenney & The Return Of Our Outdoor Stage! • ABC • ABC Signature in association with Kimmelot Andy Fisher, Directed by

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • December 21, 2023: GOP Wants Biden Kicked Off Ballot, Bankrupt Rudy Hawks Supplements, Elf On The Shelf For Parents; Meanwhile; Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen; Louis Cato And The Late Show Band • CBS • CBS Studios

Jim Hoskinson, Directed by

Saturday Night Live • Host: Ryan Gosling • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Liz Patrick, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer • Netflix • Netflix | Lathan TV | Pilot Boy

Stan Lathan, Directed by

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic • CBS • Smart Dog Media and White Label Productions in association with CBS

Russell Norman, Directed by

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Hamish Hamilton, Directed by

Tig Notaro: Hello Again • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Above Average

Stephanie Allynne, Directed by

76th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment in association with Tony Award Productions

Glenn Weiss, Directed by

Trevor Noah: Where Was I • Netflix • Bob Bain Productions, Inc. for Netflix

David Paul Meyer, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films and Castle Rock Entertainment

Rob Reiner, Directed by

Beckham • What Makes David Run • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A Studio 99 Production in association with Ventureland

Fisher Stevens, Directed by

Girls State • Apple TV+ • Concordia Studio presentation of a Mile End Films production in association with Apple

Amanda McBaine, Directed by Jesse Moss, Directed by

The Greatest Night In Pop • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / An MRC Film / A Dorothy St Pictures Production in association with Makemake Entertainment

Bao Nguyen, Directed by

Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television

Ron Howard, Directed by

Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces • Apple TV+ • Apple Original Films presents an A24 / Tremolo Production

Morgan Neville, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program

Love On The Spectrum U.S. • Episode 7 • Netflix • Northern Pictures for Netflix

Cian O’Clery, Directed by

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Grand Finale • MTV • World Of Wonder

Nick Murray, Directed by

Squid Game: The Challenge • Red Light, Green Light • Netflix • Studio Lambert and The Garden for Netflix

Diccon Ramsay, Directed by

The Traitors • Betrayers, Fakes And Fraudsters • Peacock • Studio Lambert

Ben Archard, Directed by

Welcome To Wrexham • Shaun’s Vacation • FX • Boardwalk Pictures

Bryan Rowland, Directed by

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series

Fallout • The End • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks

Ali Comperchio, Editor

Fallout • The Ghouls • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks

Yoni Reiss, ACE, Editor

Mr. & Mrs. Smith • First Date • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Big Indie Pictures

Kyle Reiter, ACE, Editor Isaac Hagy, ACE, Editor

Shōgun • A Dream Of A Dream • FX • FX Productions

Maria Gonzales, Editor Aika Miyake, Editor

Slow Horses • Footprints • Apple TV+ • See-Saw Films in association with Apple

Zsófia Tálas, Editor

3 Body Problem • Judgment Day • Netflix • Netflix Studios / Bighead Littlehead / The Three-Body Universe / T-Street / Plan B Entertainment / Primitive Streak

Michael Ruscio, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Multi-Camera Comedy Series

Frasier • Blind Date • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Grammnet NH Productions

Joseph Fulton, Editor

How I Met Your Father • Okay Fine, It’s A Hurricane • Hulu • 20th Television

Russell Griffin, ACE, Editor

Night Court • Wheelers Of Fortune • NBC • After January Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Stephen Prime, Editor

The Upshaws • Ain’t Broke • Netflix • Savannah Sweet Productions and Push It Productions for Netflix

Angel Gamboa Bryant, Editor Brian LeCoz, Editor

The Upshaws • Auto Motives • Netflix • Savannah Sweet Productions and Push It Productions for Netflix

Angel Gamboa Bryant, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Single-Camera Comedy Series

The Bear • Fishes • FX • FX Productions

Joanna Naugle, ACE, Editor

Hacks • The Deborah Vance Christmas Spectacular • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Jess Brunetto, ACE, Editor

Only Murders In The Building • Sitzprobe • Hulu • 20th Television

Shelly Westerman, ACE, Editor Payton Koch, Editor

Only Murders In The Building • The White Room • Hulu • 20th Television

Peggy Tachdjian, Editor

Reservation Dogs • Dig • FX • FX Productions

Patrick Tuck, Editor

Varun Viswanath, ACE, Editor

What We Do In The Shadows • Pride Parade • FX • FX Productions

Liza Cardinale, ACE, Editor

A.J. Dickerson, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Baby Reindeer • Episode 4 • Netflix • A Netflix Series / A Clerkenwell Films Production

Peter H. Oliver, Editor Benjamin Gerstein, Editor

Black Mirror • Beyond The Sea • Netflix • Broke & Bones for Netflix

Jon Harris, Editor

Fargo • The Tragedy Of The Commons • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Production

Regis Kimble, Editor

Ripley • III Sommerso • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights for Netflix

Joshua Raymond Lee, Editor David O. Rogers, Editor

True Detective: Night Country • Part 4 • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger

Matt Chessé, ACE, Editor

True Detective: Night Country • Part 6 • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger

Brenna Rangott, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala • CBS • Sandollar Films in association with Noz Entertainment and Gunpowder & Sky

Bill DeRonde, Editor James Collet, Editor Kari Heavenrich, Editor

Stavros Stavropoulos, Editor

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In LA • Paranormal • Netflix • Multiple Camera Productions for Netflix

Kelly Lyon, ACE, Editor Sean McIlraith, Editor Ryan McIlraith, Editor

Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Done + Dusted

Guy Harding, Editor

Ramy Youssef: More Feelings • HBO | Max • HBO presents a Cairo Cowboy and A24 production

Joanna Naugle, ACE, Editor

Tig Notaro: Hello Again • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Above Average

Kelly Lyon, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming (Segment)

The Daily Show • The Dailyshowography Of Vivek Ramaswamy: Enter The RamaVerse (segment) • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Catherine Trasborg, Editor

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Boeing (segment) • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peyance Productions and Avalon Television

Anthony Miale, ACE, Senior Editor

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • The Sad Tale Of Henry The Engine (segment) • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peyance Productions and Avalon Television

Ryan Barger, Senior Editor

Saturday Night Live • I’m Just Pete (segment) • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Ryan Spears, Editor

Saturday Night Live • Bowen’s Straight (segment) • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Paul Del Gesso, Editor Kristie Ferriso, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films and Castle Rock Entertainment

Bob Joyce, Editor

Beckham • Golden Balls • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A Studio 99 Production in association with Ventureland

Michael Harte, Editor

Paul Carlin, Additional Editor Chris King, Additional Editor

Escaping Twin Flames • Up In Flames • Netflix • Good Caper Content for Netflix

Martin Biehn, Lead Editor Kevin Hibbard, Editor Troy Takaki, ACE, Editor Mimi Wilcox, Editor

Inbal B. Lessner, ACE, Editor

Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television

Sierra Neal, Editor

Paul Crowder, ACE, Editor

The Jinx – Part Two • Chapter 9: Saving My Tears Until It’s Official • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films presents a Hit The Ground Running Production

Richard Hankin, Supervising Editor Charles Olivier, Editor

Lance Edmands, Additional Editor Sam Neave, Additional Editor Camilla Hayman, Additional Editor David Tillman, Additional Editor

Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV • Hidden In Plain Sight • Investigation Discovery • Maxine Productions and Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction in association with Business Insider

Daphne Gómez-Mena, Editor Jane Jo, ACE, Editor

Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces • Then • Apple TV+ • Apple Original Films presents an A24 / Tremolo Production

Alan Lowe, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program

The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Eric Beetner, Editor Kevin Blum, Editor Kellen Cruden, Editor Christina Fontana, Editor Jay Gammill, Editor Katherine Griffin, Editor Jason Groothuis, Editor Darrick Lazo, Editor Ryan Leamy, Editor

Josh Lowry, Editor Steven Mellon, Editor Paul C. Nielsen, Editor Myron Santos, Editor Steven Urrutia, Editor

Queer Eye • Kiss The Sky • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Toni Ann Carabello, Lead Editor Enrique Araujo, Editor

Widgie Nikia Figaro, Editor Jason Szabo, Editor Kimberly Pellnat, Editor

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Werq The World • MTV • World Of Wonder

Jamie Martin, Lead Editor Paul Cross, Editor

Ryan Mallick, Editor Michael Roha, Editor

Top Chef • Series Body Of Work • Bravo • Magical Elves

Steve Lichtenstein, Lead Editor Ericka Concha, Editor

George Dybas, Editor Malia Jurick, Editor Brian Kane, Editor Chris King, Editor Eric Lambert, Editor Joon Hee Lim, Editor Matt Reynolds, Editor Jay M. Rogers, Editor Daniel Ruiz, Editor

Reggie Spangler, Editor Annie Tighe, Editor

The Voice • Series Body Of Work • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Sean Basaman, Supervising Editor

John M. Larson, ACE, Supervising Editor

Robert M. Malachowski Jr., ACE, Supervising Editor Matt Antell, Editor

John Baldino, Editor Matthew Blair, Editor Melissa Silva Borden, Editor

William Fabian Castro, Editor Andrew Ciancia, Editor Nicholas Don Vito, Editor Glen Ebesu, Editor

Rick Enrique, Editor

Greg Fitzsimmons, Editor Brian Freundlich, Editor Noel A. Guerra, ACE, Editor

Alyssa Dressman Lehner, Editor John Homesley, Editor

Omega Hsu, ACE, Editor Niki Hunter, Editor

Ryan P. James, Editor Lise Kearney, Editor Terri Maloney, Editor James J. Munoz, Editor Barry Murphy, Editor Rich Remis, Editor Robby Thompson, Editor Matt Wafaie, Editor

Eric Wise, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck Down Under • The Turnover Day • Bravo • 51 Minds

Garrett Hohendorf, Supervising Editor Addison McCoubrey, Lead Editor

Deadliest Catch • Nautical Deathtrap • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for Discovery Channel

Rob Butler, ACE, Supervising Editor Isaiah Camp, ACE, Supervising Editor Josh Stockero, Editor

Alexander Rubinow, ACE, Editor Chris Courtner, Additional Editor Chris Meyers, Additional Editor Alberto Perez, Editor

Love On The Spectrum U.S. • Episode 7 • Netflix • Northern Pictures for Netflix

Rachel Grierson-Johns, Editor Leanne Cole, Editor

Toby Stratmann, Editor

Gretchen Peterson, Additional Editor

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • Rate-A-Queen • MTV • World Of Wonder

Matthew D. Miller, Lead Editor Kellen Cruden, Editor

Welcome To Wrexham • Up The Town? • FX • Boardwalk Pictures

Michael Brown, Editor Josh Drisko, Editor Michael Oliver, Editor Bryan Rowland, Editor Steve Welch, Editor

Outstanding Emerging Media Program

Emperor • Meta Quest • An Atlas V, Reynard Films, France Télévisions production in association with Albyon

Marion Burger, Director Ilan J. Cohen, Director Atlas V

Reynard Films France Télévisions

Fallout: Vault 33 • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Kilter Films, Bethesda Game Studios

Amazon MGM Studios Kilter Films

Bethesda Studios

The Pirate Queen With Lucy Liu • Meta • Singer Studios and Meta

Eloise Singer, Producer, Director Lucy Liu, Producer

Singer Studios

Siobhan McDonnell, Producer

Red Rocks Live In VR • Meta / Facebook • Meta, Dorsey Pictures, Lightsail VR, 7 Cinematics

Meta

Dorsey Pictures Lightsail VR

7 Cinematics

Wallace & Gromit In The Grand Getaway • Meta • An Atlas V, Aardman, Meta production in association with No Ghost and Albyon

Finbar Hawkins, Director, Writer Bram Ttwheam, Director

Atlas V Aardman Meta

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Abbott Elementary • Mother’s Day • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Fifth Chance in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Moira Frazier, Department Head Hairstylist Dustin Osborne, Key Hairstylist

Christina Joseph, Hairstylist

The Bear • Fishes • FX • FX Productions Ally Vickers, Department Head Hairstylist Angela Brasington, Key Hairstylist

Melanie Shaw, Hairstylist

Hacks • Yes, And • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Jennifer Bell, Personal Hairstylist

The Morning Show • The Kármán Line • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple

Nicole Venables, Department Head Hairstylist Jennifer Petrovich, Key Hairstylist

Janine Thompson, Personal Hairstylist Lona Vigi, Personal Hairstylist

Only Murders In The Building • Opening Night • Hulu • 20th Television

Jameson Eaton, Department Head Hairstylist Jimmy Goode, Key Hairstylist

Leah Loukas, Hairstylist

J. Roy Helland, Personal Hairstylist

Outstanding Period Or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling

Ahsoka • Part One: Master And Apprentice • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Maria Sandoval, Department Head Hairstylist

Ashleigh Childers, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist Sallie Ciganovich, Key Hairstylist

Marc Mapile, Hairstylist Alyn Topper, Hairstylist

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans • Hats, Gloves And Effete Homosexuals • FX • FX Productions, 20th Television

Sean Flanigan, Department Head Hairstylist Chris Clark, Personal Hairstylist

Joshua Gericke, Key Hairstylist Kevin Maybee, Hairstylist

The Gilded Age • You Don’t Even Like Opera • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Universal Television and Neamo Film and Television

Sean Flanigan, Department Head Hairstylist Christine Fennell-Harlan, Key Hairstylist Jonathan Zane-Sharpless, Key Hairstylist Aaron Mark Kinchen, Key Hairstylist

Tim Harvey, Hairstylist Jennifer M. Bullock, Hairstylist

Palm Royale • Maxine Rolls The Dice • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios

Karen Bartek, Hair Designer

Brittany Madrigal, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist Cyndra Dunn, Key Hairstylist

Tiffany Bloom, Key Hairstylist Frida Aradottir, Personal Hairstylist Jill Crosby, Personal Hairstylist

Shōgun • A Stick Of Time • FX • FX Productions

Sanna Kaarina Seppanen, Hair Designer Mariah Crawley, Key Hairstylist

Madison Gillespie, Key Hairstylist Nakry Keo, Key Hairstylist

Janis Bekkering, Key Hairstylist

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula • Trash Can Children • Shudder • A Boulet Brothers Production in association with Shudder

Marco Gabellini, Hairstylist

Dancing With The Stars • Finale • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions

Kimi Messina, Department Head Hairstylist Dwayne Ross, Key Hairstylist

Joe Matke, Hairstylist Jani Kleinbard, Hairstylist Amber Maher, Hairstylist Marion Rogers, Hairstylist

Brittany Spaulding, Hairstylist

Saturday Night Live • Host: Ryan Gosling • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Jodi Mancuso, Department Head Hairstylist Cara Hannah, Key Hairstylist

Inga Thrasher, Hairstylist Joseph Whitmeyer, Hairstylist Amanda Duffy Evans, Hairstylist Chad Harlow, Hairstylist

Gina Ferrucci, Hairstylist Elliott Simpson, Hairstylist

So You Think You Can Dance • Challenge #2: Broadway • FOX • Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction’s 19 Entertainment and Dick Clark Productions

Crystal Broedel, Department Head Hairstylist Cynthia Chapman, Key Hairstylist

Antoinette Black, Hairstylist Ashley Sedmack, Hairstylist

Rie “Leay” Cangelosi, Hairstylist Victor Paz, Hairstylist

We’re Here • Oklahoma, Part 3 • HBO | Max • HBO in association with The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC)

Abdiel “Gloria” Urcullu, Department Head Hairstylist Tyler Funicelli, Hairstylist

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series

America’s Got Talent • Episode 1818 • NBC • Fremantle and Syco Entertainment

Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer Will Gossett, Lighting Director

Hannah Kerman, Lighting Director Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director Matt Benson, Gaffer

Terrance Ho, Video Control

Scott Chmielewski, Media Server Programmer

American Idol • Top 14 Reveal • ABC • Fremantle and 19 Entertainment

Tom Sutherland, Lighting Designer James Coldicott, Lighting Director Nathan Files, Lighting Director Bobby Grey, Lighting Director

Ed Moore, Video Control Luke Chantrell, Video Control

Scott Chmielewski, Media Server Programmer

Dancing With The Stars • Semi-Finals • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions

Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer

Patrick Brazil, Moving Light Programmer Andrew Law, Moving Light Programmer Casey Rhodes, Lighting Director Hannah Kerman, Lighting Director

Matt Benson, Gaffer

Ed Moore, Video Control Stu Wesolik, Video Control

Matt McAdam, Media Server Programmer

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • May 21, 2024: Billie Eilish Visits The Late Show For An Engaging Interview With Stephen Colbert And A Performance Off Of Her New Album On The Ed Sullivan Theater Stage • CBS • CBS Studios Michael Scricca, Lighting Director

Hillary Knox, Moving Light Programmer

Constantine Leonardos II, Moving Light Programmer Tom Carrol, Video Control

Saturday Night Live • Host: Kristen Wiig • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Geoffrey Amoral, Lighting Director Rick McGuinness, Lighting Director

Trevor Brown, Moving Light Programmer Tim Stasse, Moving Light Programmer

William McGuinness, Chief Lighting Technician Frank Grisanti, Video Control

The Voice • Live Finale, Part 2 • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Oscar Dominguez, Lighting Designer Dan Boland, Moving Light Programmer Ronald Wirsgalla, Lighting Director Erin Anderson, Lighting Director

Andrew Munie, Media Server Programmer Jeff Shood, Media Server Programmer Terrance Ho, Video Control

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher • CBS • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Al Gurdon, Lighting Designer Ben Green, Lighting Director Harry Forster, Lighting Director

Mark Humphrey, Lighting Director Eric Marchwinski, Lighting Director Alen Sisul, Gaffer

Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden • CBS • A Sony Music Vision and Enliven Entertainment Production / A Grammy Studios Production in association with Maritime Pictures

Steve Cohen, Lighting Designer Mark Foffano, Lighting Consultant Justin Cheatham, Lighting Director Tad Inferrera, Lighting Director

Adrian Bassett, Chief Lighting Technician

66th Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73

Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer Andy O’Reilly, Lighting Director Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director Bryan Klunder, Lighting Director Matt Benson, Lighting Director Will Gossett, Lighting Director Erin Anderson, Lighting Director Terrance Ho, Video Control

Guy Jones, Video Control

Matt Cotter, Media Server Programmer

2023 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony • ABC • Tenth Planet Productions

Allen Branton, Lighting Designer Kevin Lawson, Lighting Director Felix Peralta, Lighting Director George Gountas, Lighting Director Alex Flores, Gaffer

Billy Steinberg, Video Control JC Castro, Video Control

Bianca Moncada, Media Server Programmer

76th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment in association with Tony Award Productions

Robert Dickinson, Lighting Designer Noah Mitz, Lighting Director

Ed McCarthy, Lighting Director Tyler Ericson, Lighting Director

Harry Sangmeister, Lighting Director Richie Beck, Chief Lighting Technician

J.M. Hurley, Video Control Ka Lai Wong, Video Control

Jason Rudolph, Media Server Programmer

Outstanding Main Title Design

Fallout • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks

Patrick Clair, Creative Director Lance Slaton, Art Director Raoul Marks, Animator

Scott Geersen, 3D Artist

Lessons In Chemistry • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios

Hazel Baird, Creative Director Rob Cawdery, Creative Director Ben Jones, Designer

Phil Davies, 3D Artist

Palm Royale • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios

Ronnie Koff, Creative Director, Designer Rob Slychuk, Animator

Nader Husseini, Animator Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor

Shōgun • FX • FX Productions Nadia Tzuo, Creative Director Mike Zeng, Designer

Alex Silver, Animator Lee Buckley, Animator Ilya Tselyutin, Animator Evan Larimore, Animator

Silo • Apple TV+ • AMC Studios in association with Apple

Patrick Clair, Creative Director Raoul Marks, Creative Director Lance Slaton, Illustrator

3 Body Problem • Netflix • Netflix Studios / Bighead Littlehead / The Three-Body Universe / T-Street / Plan B Entertainment / Primitive Streak

Patrick Clair, Creative Director Raoul Marks, Creative Director Eddy Herringson, Designer

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

The Bear • Fishes • FX • FX Productions

Ignacia Soto-Aguilar, Department Head Makeup Artist Nicole Rogers, Key Makeup Artist

Justine Losoya, Makeup Artist

Zsofia Otvos, Additional Makeup Artist

Hacks • Yes, And • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Keith Sayer, Personal Makeup Artist

The Morning Show • Strict Scrutiny • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple

Cindy Williams, Department Head Makeup Artist Liz Villamarin, Key Makeup Artist

Angela Levin, Personal Makeup Artist Tracey Levy, Personal Makeup Artist Keiko Wedding, Makeup Artist

Amy Schmiederer, Makeup Artist

Only Murders In The Building • Opening Night • Hulu • 20th Television

Arielle Toelke, Department Head Makeup Artist Kim Taylor, Key Makeup Artist

Joelle Troisi, Makeup Artist

True Detective: Night Country • Part 5 • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger

Peter Swords King, Department Head Makeup Artist Natalie Abizadeh, Makeup Supervisor

Kerry Skelton, Personal Makeup Artist Flóra Karítas Buenaño, Makeup Artist Hafdís Pálsdóttir, Makeup Artist

Outstanding Period Or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

The Crown • Ritz • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Cate Hall, Makeup Designer

Emilie Yong-Mills, Makeup Supervisor

Fallout • The Head • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks

Michael Harvey, Department Head Makeup Artist Kimberly Amacker, Key Makeup Artist

David Kalahiki, Makeup Artist

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans • Beautiful Babe • FX • FX Productions, 20th Television

Jacqueline Risotto, Department Head Makeup Artist Kristen Alimena, Key Makeup Artist

Christine Hooghuis, Makeup Artist

Kyra Panchenko, Personal Makeup Artist

Palm Royale • Pilot • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios

Tricia Sawyer, Makeup Designer

Marissa Lafayette, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Kenny Niederbaumer, Key Makeup Artist

Marie DelPrete, Key Makeup Artist Simone Siegl, Personal Makeup Artist Marja Webster, Personal Makeup Artist

Shōgun • The Abyss Of Life • FX • FX Productions

Rebecca Lee, Makeup Designer Krystal Devlin, Key Makeup Artist Amber Trudeau, Key Makeup Artist Andrea Alcala, 1st Makeup

Leslie Graham, 1st Makeup Krista Hann, 1st Makeup Mike Fields, 1st Makeup Emily Walsh, 1st Makeup

Outstanding Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula • Terror In The Woods • Shudder • A Boulet Brothers Production in association with Shudder

The Boulet Brothers, Department Head Makeup Artist

Dancing With The Stars • Monster Night • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions

Zena S. Green, Department Head Makeup Artist Julie Socash, Key Makeup Artist

Angela Moos, Additional Makeup Artist Donna Bard, Additional Makeup Artist Sarah Woolf, Additional Makeup Artist Brian Sipe, Additional Makeup Artist

James MacKinnon, Additional Makeup Artist Tyson Fountaine, Additional Makeup Artist

Saturday Night Live • Host: Ryan Gosling • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Louie Zakarian, Department Head Makeup Artist Jason Milani, Key Makeup Artist

Amy Tagliamonti, Key Makeup Artist Rachel Pagani, Makeup Artist

Young Bek, Makeup Artist Brandon Grether, Makeup Artist Joanna Pisani, Makeup Artist

Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History Of Popular Music • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films in association with Content Superba presents a Telling Pictures and Pomegranate Arts production in association with Fifth Season and Nature’s Darlings

Anastasia Durasova, Makeup Designer

The Voice • Live Finale, Part 1 And Live Finale, Part 2 • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Darcy Gilmore, Department Head Makeup Artist Gina Ghiglieri, Key Makeup Artist

Kristene Bernard, Personal Makeup Artist Nikki Carbonetta, Additional Makeup Artist Carlene Kearns, Additional Makeup Artist Elie Maalouf, Additional Makeup Artist Anthony Nguyen, Personal Makeup Artist Marylin Lee Spiegel, Additional Makeup Artist

We’re Here • Oklahoma, Part 3 • HBO | Max • HBO in association with The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC)

Tyler “Laila” Devlin, Makeup Artist Kalyd Sebastian Odeh, Makeup Artist

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Ahsoka • Part Eight: The Jedi, The Witch, And The Warlord • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Alexei Dmitriew, Makeup Designer Cristina Waltz, Makeup Designer

Ana Gabriela Quinonez Urrego, Key Makeup

J. Alan Scott, Prosthetic Designer Ian Goodwin, Makeup

Cale Thomas, Makeup Alex Perrone, Makeup Scott Stoddard, Makeup

Fallout • The Beginning • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks

Jake Garber, Special Makeup Effects Department Head Rich Krusell, Prosthetic Makeup Artist

Lindsay Gelfand, Key Prosthetic Makeup Artist Gregory Nicotero, Prosthetic Designer

Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer Lisa Forst, Prosthetic Makeup Artist

Shōgun • A Dream Of A Dream • FX • FX Productions Toby Lindala, Special Makeup Effects Department Head Bree-Anna Lehto, Key Prosthetic Makeup Artist

Suzie Klimack, Special Makeup Effects Artist

True Detective: Night Country • Part 3 • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger

Dave Elsey, Prosthetic Designer Lou Elsey, Prosthetic Designer

Brian Kinney, Prosthetic Makeup Artist

The Witcher • The Cost Of Chaos • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series

Mark Coulier, Prosthetic Designer Deb Watson, Makeup Designer

Stephen Murphy, Prosthetic Makeup Artist Josh Weston, Prosthetic Makeup Artist

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

The Crown • Sleep, Dearie Sleep • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Martin Phipps, Composer

Mr. & Mrs. Smith • First Date • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Big Indie Pictures

David Fleming, Composer

Only Murders In The Building • Sitzprobe • Hulu • 20th Television

Siddhartha Khosla, Composer

Palm Royale • Maxine Saves A Cat • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios

Jeff Toyne, Composer

Shōgun • Servants Of Two Masters • FX • FX Productions

Atticus Ross, Composer Leopold Ross, Composer Nick Chuba, Composer

Silo • Freedom Day • Apple TV+ • AMC Studios in association with Apple

Atli Örvarsson, Composer

Slow Horses • Strange Games • Apple TV+ • See-Saw Films in association with Apple

Daniel Pemberton, Composer Toydrum, Composer

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

All The Light We Cannot See • Episode 4 • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

James Newton Howard, Composer

Fargo • Blanket • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Production

Jeff Russo, Composer

Lawmen: Bass Reeves • Part I • Paramount+ • MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Bosque Ranch Productions and Yoruba Saxon

Chanda Dancy, Composer

Lessons In Chemistry • Book Of Calvin • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios

Carlos Rafael Rivera, Composer

The Tattooist Of Auschwitz • Episode 1 • Peacock • Synchronicity Films, Peacock, SKY Studios

Kara Talve, Composer Hans Zimmer, Composer

Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films and Castle Rock Entertainment

Marc Shaiman, Composer

Beckham • Seeing Red • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A Studio 99 Production in association with Ventureland

Anže Rozman, Composer Camilo Forero, Composer

Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television

David Fleming, Composer

Planet Earth III • Extremes • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production co-produced with BBC America, ZDF and France Télévisions for BBC

Jacob Shea, Composer Sara Barone, Composer Hans Zimmer, Composer

Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Altitude Film Entertainment Production in association with Berlanti/Schechter Films and Dog Star Films

Laura Karpman, Composer

Outstanding Music Direction

The 46th Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • Done + Dusted in association with ROK Productions

Rickey Minor, Music Director

Late Night With Seth Meyers • Episode 1488 • NBC • Universal Television and Broadway Video

Fred Armisen, Music Director Eli Janney, Music Director

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Rickey Minor, Music Director

2023 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony • ABC • Tenth Planet Productions

Adam Blackstone, Music Director Don Was, Music Director

Omar Edwards, Music Director

Saturday Night Live • Host: Ryan Gosling • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Lenny Pickett, Music Director Leon Pendarvis, Music Director Eli Brueggemann, Music Director

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Girls5eva • New York / Song Title: The Medium Time • Netflix • Universal Television for Netflix

Sara Bareilles, Music & Lyrics

Only Murders In The Building • Sitzprobe / Song Title: Which Of The Pickwick Triplets Did It? • Hulu • 20th Television

Benj Pasek, Music & Lyrics Justin Paul, Music & Lyrics Marc Shaiman, Music & Lyrics Scott Wittman, Music & Lyrics

Saturday Night Live • Host: Maya Rudolph / Song Title: Maya Rudolph Mother’s Day Monologue • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Eli Brueggemann, Music Maya Rudolph, Lyrics Auguste White, Lyrics Mike DiCenzo, Lyrics Jake Nordwind, Lyrics

The Tattooist Of Auschwitz • Episode 6 / Song Title: Love Will Survive • Peacock • Synchronicity Films, Peacock, SKY Studios

Kara Talve, Music Hans Zimmer, Music

Walter Afanasieff, Music Charlie Midnight, Lyrics

True Detective: Night Country • Part 5 / Song Title: No Use • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger

John Hawkes, Music & Lyrics

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans • FX • FX Productions, 20th Television

Thomas Newman, Composer

Lessons In Chemistry • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios

Carlos Rafael Rivera, Composer

Masters Of The Air • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios with Amblin Television / Playtone

Blake Neely, Composer

Palm Royale • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios

Jeff Toyne, Composer

Shōgun • FX • FX Productions

Atticus Ross, Composer Leopold Ross, Composer Nick Chuba, Composer

Outstanding Music Supervision

Baby Reindeer • Episode 4 • Netflix • A Netflix Series / A Clerkenwell Films Production

Catherine Grieves, Music Supervisor

Fallout • The End • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks

Trygge Toven, Music Supervisor

Fargo • The Tragedy Of The Commons • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Production

Maggie Phillips, Music Supervisor

Mr. & Mrs. Smith • A Breakup • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Big Indie Pictures

Jen Malone, Music Supervisor

Only Murders In The Building • Grab Your Hankies • Hulu • 20th Television

Bruce Gilbert, Music Supervisor Lauren Marie Mikus, Music Supervisor

True Detective: Night Country • Part 4 • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger

Susan Jacobs, Music Supervisor

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

What We Do In The Shadows • FX • FX Productions

Matt Berry as Laszlo Cravensworth

Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO | Max • HBO

Larry David as Larry David

Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television

Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage

Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

The Bear • FX • FX Productions

Jeremy Allen White as Carmy

Reservation Dogs • FX • FX Productions

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as Bear Smallhill

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Hijack • Apple TV+ • 60Forty Films / Idiotlamp Productions in association with Apple

Idris Elba as Sam Nelson

Mr. & Mrs. Smith • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Big Indie Pictures

Donald Glover as John Smith

Fallout • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks

Walton Goggins as The Ghoul

Slow Horses • Apple TV+ • See-Saw Films in association with Apple

Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb

Shōgun • FX • FX Productions

Hiroyuki Sanada as Yoshii Toranaga

The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Dominic West as Prince Charles

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Fellow Travelers • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents a Fremantle and Showtime Studios Production

Matt Bomer as Hawkins “Hawk” Fuller

Baby Reindeer • Netflix • A Netflix Series / A Clerkenwell Films Production

Richard Gadd as Donny

Fargo • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Production

Jon Hamm as Roy Tillman

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans • FX • FX Productions, 20th Television

Tom Hollander as Truman Capote

Ripley • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights for Netflix

Andrew Scott as Tom Ripley

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Fifth Chance in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues

The Bear • FX • FX Productions

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu

Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora

Loot • Apple TV+ • Universal Television in association with Apple

Maya Rudolph as Molly Novak

Hacks • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Jean Smart as Deborah Vance

Palm Royale • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios

Kristen Wiig as Maxine Simmons

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

The Morning Show • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple

Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy

The Gilded Age • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Universal Television and Neamo Film and Television

Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell

Mr. & Mrs. Smith • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Big Indie Pictures

Maya Erskine as Jane Smith

Shōgun • FX • FX Productions

Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko

The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II

The Morning Show • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple

Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

True Detective: Night Country • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger

Jodie Foster as Detective Elizabeth Danvers

Lessons In Chemistry • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios

Brie Larson as Elizabeth Zott

Fargo • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Production

Juno Temple as Dorothy “Dot” Lyon

Griselda • Netflix • A Netflix Series / Grand Electric

Sofía Vergara as Griselda Blanco

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans • FX • FX Productions, 20th Television

Naomi Watts as Babe Paley

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

The Bear • FX • FX Productions

Lionel Boyce as Marcus

Hacks • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Paul W. Downs as Jimmy Lusaque, Jr.

The Bear • FX • FX Productions

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich

Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television

Paul Rudd as Ben Glenroy

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Fifth Chance in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie

Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Bowen Yang as Various Characters

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Shōgun • FX • FX Productions

Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige

The Morning Show • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple

Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison

The Morning Show • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple

Mark Duplass as Chip Black

The Morning Show • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple

Jon Hamm as Paul Marks

Shōgun • FX • FX Productions

Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari

Slow Horses • Apple TV+ • See-Saw Films in association with Apple

Jack Lowden as River Cartwright

The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Fellow Travelers • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents a Fremantle and Showtime Studios Production

Jonathan Bailey as Tim Laughlin

The Sympathizer • HBO | Max • HBO in association with A24, Rhombus Media, Moho and Team Downey

Robert Downey Jr. as The Congressman/Ned Godwin, The Professor/Robert Hammer, The Auteur/Nicos Damianos, The Priest/Captain’s Father

Baby Reindeer • Netflix • A Netflix Series / A Clerkenwell Films Production

Tom Goodman-Hill as Darrien

True Detective: Night Country • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger

John Hawkes as Hank Prior

Fargo • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Production

Lamorne Morris as North Dakota Deputy Witt Farr

Lessons In Chemistry • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios

Lewis Pullman as Calvin Evans

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans • FX • FX Productions, 20th Television

Treat Williams as Bill Paley

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Palm Royale • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios

Carol Burnett as Norma Dellacorte

The Bear • FX • FX Productions

Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina

Hacks • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Fifth Chance in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Janelle James as Ava Coleman

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Fifth Chance in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard

Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television

Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

The Gilded Age • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Universal Television and Neamo Film and Television

Christine Baranski as Agnes van Rhijn

The Morning Show • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple

Nicole Beharie as Christina Hunter

The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana

The Morning Show • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple

Greta Lee as Stella Bak

The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret

The Morning Show • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple

Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan

The Morning Show • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple

Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Ripley • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights for Netflix

Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood

Under The Bridge • Hulu • ABC Signature, Best Day Ever Productions, Felix Culpa

Lily Gladstone as Cam Bentland

Baby Reindeer • Netflix • A Netflix Series / A Clerkenwell Films Production

Jessica Gunning as Martha

Lessons In Chemistry • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios

Aja Naomi King as Harriet Sloane

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans • FX • FX Productions, 20th Television

Diane Lane as Nancy “Slim” Keith

Baby Reindeer • Netflix • A Netflix Series / A Clerkenwell Films Production

Nava Mau as Teri

True Detective: Night Country • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger

Kali Reis as Detective Evangeline Navarro

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

The Bear • Fishes • FX • FX Productions

Jon Bernthal as Michael Berzatto

Only Murders In The Building • Co Bro • Hulu • 20th Television

Matthew Broderick as Matthew Broderick

Saturday Night Live • Host: Ryan Gosling • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Ryan Gosling as Host

Hacks • The Deborah Vance Christmas Spectacular • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Christopher Lloyd as Larry Arbuckle

The Bear • Fishes • FX • FX Productions

Bob Odenkirk as Uncle Lee

The Bear • Honeydew • FX • FX Productions

Will Poulter as Luca

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Shōgun • Anjin • FX • FX Productions

Néstor Carbonell as Rodriguez

Mr. & Mrs. Smith • A Breakup • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Big Indie Pictures

Paul Dano as Hot Neighbor

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty • The New World • HBO | Max • HBO in association with HyperObject Industries, Steeplechase Amusements, Jim Hecht Productions and Jason Shuman Productions

Tracy Letts as Jack McKinney

Slow Horses • Footprints • Apple TV+ • See-Saw Films in association with Apple

Jonathan Pryce as David Cartwright

Mr. & Mrs. Smith • Second Date • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Big Indie Pictures

John Turturro as Eric Shane

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

The Bear • Forks • FX • FX Productions

Olivia Colman as Chef Terry

The Bear • Fishes • FX • FX Productions

Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna Berzatto

Hacks • The Roast Of Deborah Vance • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Kaitlin Olson as DJ Vance

Only Murders In The Building • Sitzprobe • Hulu • 20th Television

Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Donna Williams

Saturday Night Live • Host: Maya Rudolph • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Maya Rudolph as Host

Saturday Night Live • Host: Kristen Wiig • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Kristen Wiig as Host

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Mr. & Mrs. Smith • Infidelity • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Big Indie Pictures

Michaela Coel as Bev

The Crown • Sleep, Dearie Sleep • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II

The Morning Show • Update Your Priors • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple

Marcia Gay Harden as Maggie Brener

Mr. & Mrs. Smith • Couples Therapy (Naked & Afraid) • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Big Indie Pictures

Sarah Paulson as Therapist

Mr. & Mrs. Smith • Double Date • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Big Indie Pictures

Parker Posey as Other Jane

Outstanding Performer In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

The Eric Andre Show • Adult Swim • Abso Lutely Productions and Williams Street

Eric Andŕe as Eric Andŕe

Desi Lydic Foxsplains – The Daily Show • YouTube • Central Productions, LLC

Desi Lydic as Desi Lydic

RZR • Gala Film • Exertion3 Films in partnership with Gala Film

Mena Suvari as Detective Thompson

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

The Simpsons • Cremains Of The Day • FOX • A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation

Hank Azaria as Moe Szyslak

Family Guy • Teacher’s Heavy Pet • FOX • 20th Television Animation

Alex Borstein as Lois Griffin

Invincible • I Thought You Were Stronger • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Skybound Animation

Sterling K. Brown as Angstrom Levy / Angstrom #646

Big Mouth • The Ambition Gremlin • Netflix • Netflix

Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress

Krapopolis • Big Man On Hippocampus • FOX • Fox Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment

Hannah Waddingham as Deliria

Outstanding Narrator

Planet Earth III • Human • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production co-produced with BBC America, ZDF and France Télévisions for BBC

Sir David Attenborough, Narrator

Queens • African Queens • National Geographic • Wildstar Films

Angela Bassett, Narrator

Life On Our Planet • Chapter 1: The Rules Of Life • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A Silverback Films Production in association with Amblin Television

Morgan Freeman, Narrator

Secrets Of The Octopus • Masterminds • National Geographic • Sealight Pictures, Wildstar Films and Earthship Productions

Paul Rudd, Narrator

Lost Women Of Highway 20 • Vanished • Investigation Discovery • Orit Entertainment and October Films

Octavia Spencer, Narrator

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race • MTV • World Of Wonder

RuPaul Charles, Host

Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television

Mark Cuban, Host Lori Greiner, Host Kevin O’Leary, Host

Barbara Corcoran, Host Robert Herjavec, Host Daymond John, Host

The Traitors • Peacock • Studio Lambert

Alan Cumming, Host

Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves

Kristen Kish, Host

Survivor • CBS • MGM Studios

Jeff Probst, Host

Outstanding Host For A Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud • ABC • Fremantle

Steve Harvey, Host

Jeopardy! • ABC/Syndicated • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television

Ken Jennings, Host

Weakest Link • NBC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio

Jane Lynch, Host

Password • NBC • Fremantle in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Electric Hot Dog

Keke Palmer, Host

Wheel Of Fortune • ABC/Syndicated • Quadra Productions, Inc. / Sony Pictures Studios

Pat Sajak, Host

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Fifth Chance in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

The Bear • FX • FX Productions

Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO | Max • HBO

Hacks • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television

Palm Royale • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios

Reservation Dogs • FX • FX Productions

What We Do In The Shadows • FX • FX Productions

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Fallout • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks

The Gilded Age • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Universal Television and Neamo Film and Television

The Morning Show • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple

Mr. & Mrs. Smith • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Big Indie Pictures

Shōgun • FX • FX Productions

Slow Horses • Apple TV+ • See-Saw Films in association with Apple

3 Body Problem • Netflix • Netflix Studios / Bighead Littlehead / The Three-Body Universe / T-Street / Plan B Entertainment / Primitive Streak

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer • Netflix • A Netflix Series / A Clerkenwell Films Production

Richard Gadd, Executive Producer Wim De Greef, Executive Producer Petra Fried, Executive Producer Matt Jarvis, Executive Producer Ed Macdonald, Executive Producer Matthew Mulot, Producer

Fargo • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Production

Noah Hawley, Executive Producer Warren Littlefield, Executive Producer Joel Coen, Executive Producer

Ethan Coen, Executive Producer Steve Stark, Executive Producer Kim Todd, Executive Producer

Thomas Bezucha, Co-Executive Producer Bob DeLaurentis, Co-Executive Producer April Shih, Co-Executive Producer

Caitlin Jackson, Co-Executive Producer Regis Kimble, Producer

Dana Gonzales, Producer Leslie Cowan, Produced by

Lessons In Chemistry • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios

Hannah Fidell, Executive Producer Rosa Handelman, Executive Producer Susannah Grant, Executive Producer Natalie Sandy, Executive Producer Louise Shore, Executive Producer Jason Bateman, Executive Producer Michael Costigan, Executive Producer Brie Larson, Executive Producer

Lee Eisenberg, Executive Producer Elijah Allan-Blitz, Co-Executive Producer Mfonsio Udofia, Co-Executive Producer Boo Killebrew, Co-Executive Producer Elissa Karasik, Co-Executive Producer Bonnie Garmus, Co-Executive Producer Tracey Nyberg, Co-Executive Producer Teagan Wall, Supervising Producer Nicole Delaney, Supervising Producer

Ripley • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights for Netflix

Steven Zaillian, Executive Producer Garrett Basch, Executive Producer Clayton Townsend, Executive Producer Guymon Casady, Executive Producer Benjamin Forkner, Executive Producer Philipp Keel, Executive Producer Sharon Levy, Executive Producer Charlie Corwin, Executive Producer Ben Rosenblatt, Co-Executive Producer Enzo Sisti, Producer

Andrew Scott, Producer

True Detective: Night Country • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger

Issa López, Executive Producer

Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda, Executive Producer Jodie Foster, Executive Producer

Barry Jenkins, Executive Producer Adele Romanski, Executive Producer Mark Ceryak, Executive Producer Chris Mundy, Executive Producer Nic Pizzolatto, Executive Producer

Matthew McConaughey, Executive Producer Woody Harrelson, Executive Producer Steve Golin, Executive Producer

Richard Brown, Executive Producer Cary Joji Fukunaga, Executive Producer Alan Page Arriaga, Executive Producer Princess Daazhraii Johnson, Producer Cathy Tagnak Rexford, Producer

Layla Blackman, Producer Sam Breckman, Produced by

Outstanding Television Movie

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie • Peacock • UCP

Randy Zisk, Executive Producer Tony Shalhoub, Executive Producer Andy Breckman, Executive Producer

David Hoberman, Executive Producer Lena Cordina, Produced by

Quiz Lady • Hulu • 20th Century Studios

Alex Brown, Executive Producer Erika Hampson, Executive Producer Will Ferrell, Produced by

Jessica Elbaum, Produced by Maggie Haskins, Produced by Itay Reiss, Produced by

Jen D’Angelo, Produced by Awkwafina, Produced by Sandra Oh, Produced by

Red, White & Royal Blue • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Berlanti/Schechter Films

Casey McQuiston, Executive Producer Michael Riley McGrath, Executive Producer Matthew López, Executive Producer Michael S. Constable, Executive Producer Greg Berlanti, Produced by

Sarah Schechter, Produced by

Scoop • Netflix • Netflix presents a Lighthouse Film and Television production in association with Voltage TV

Sam McAlister, Executive Producer Sanjay Singhal, Executive Producer Radford Neville, Produced by

Hilary Salmon, Produced by

Unfrosted • Netflix • Netflix presents A Columbus 81 Production / A Skyview Entertainment Production / A Good One Production

Andy Robin, Executive Producer Barry Marder, Executive Producer

Cherylanne Martin, Executive Producer Jerry Seinfeld, Produced by

Spike Feresten, Produced by Beau Bauman, Produced by

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Jon Stewart, Executive Producer/Host Jennifer Flanz, Executive Producer

James “Baby Doll” Dixon, Executive Producer Ramin Hedayati, Co-Executive Producer Justin Melkmann, Co-Executive Producer Zhubin Parang, Co-Executive Producer

Ian Berger, Supervising Producer Max Browning, Supervising Producer Pamela DePace, Supervising Producer David Kibuuka, Supervising Producer

David Paul Meyer, Supervising Producer Elise Terrell, Supervising Producer Sushil Dayal, Supervising Producer

Dan Amira, Producer Jocelyn Conn, Producer Jeff Gussow, Producer Brittany Radocha, Producer

Shawna Shepherd, Producer Beth Shorr, Producer

Ronny Chieng, Host Jordan Klepper, Host Michael Kosta, Host Desi Lydic, Host Dulcé Sloan, Host

Jimmy Kimmel Live! • ABC • ABC Signature in association with Kimmelot

Jimmy Kimmel, Executive Producer Erin Irwin, Executive Producer David Craig, Executive Producer

Molly McNearney, Executive Producer Jennifer Sharron, Executive Producer Doug DeLuca, Co-Executive Producer Gary Greenberg, Supervising Producer Tony Romero, Supervising Producer Josh Weintraub, Supervising Producer Seth Weidner, Supervising Producer Danny Ricker, Supervising Producer Rory Albanese, Supervising Producer Josh Halloway, Supervising Producer Ken Crosby, Producer

Patrick Friend, Producer Nancy Fowkes, Producer Craig Powell, Producer

Late Night With Seth Meyers • NBC • Universal Television and Broadway Video

Lorne Michaels, Executive Producer Emily Erotas, Supervising Producer Sarah Jenks-Daly, Supervising Producer Henry Melcher, Supervising Producer Kevin Miller, Supervising Producer Jeremiah Silva, Supervising Producer Alex Baze, Producer

Sal Gentile, Producer Hillary Hunn, Producer Eric Leiderman, Producer Haleigh Raff, Producer Jen Sochko, Producer

Mike Shoemaker, Produced by Seth Meyers, Host

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS • CBS Studios

Stephen T. Colbert, Executive Producer Tom Purcell, Executive Producer

Jon Stewart, Executive Producer

Tanya Michnevich Bracco, Co-Executive Producer Barry Julien, Co-Executive Producer

Matt Lappin, Co-Executive Producer Opus Moreschi, Co-Executive Producer Denise Rehrig, Co-Executive Producer Aaron Cohen, Supervising Producer Paul Dinello, Supervising Producer Ariel Dumas, Supervising Producer Emily Gertler, Supervising Producer Jay Katsir, Supervising Producer Bjoern Stejskal, Supervising Producer

Sara Vilkomerson, Supervising Producer Ballard C. Boyd, Producer

Michael Brumm, Producer Megan Gearheart, Producer Gabe Gronli, Producer Paige Kendig, Producer Jake Plunkett, Producer Adam Wager, Producer

Louis J. Grieci, Line Producer

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peyance Productions and Avalon Television

John Oliver, Executive Producer/Host Tim Carvell, Executive Producer

Liz Stanton, Executive Producer

Jeremy Tchaban, Co-Executive Producer Catherine Owens, Supervising Producer Whit Conway, Producer

Kaye Foley, Producer Laura L. Griffin, Producer

Christopher McDaniel, Producer Kate Mullaney, Producer

Matt Passet, Producer Megan Peck Shub, Producer Wynn Van Dusen, Producer Marian Wang, Producer Charles Wilson, Producer

Rebecca Etchberger, Producer Nicole Franza, Line Producer

Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Lorne Michaels, Executive Producer Javier Winnik, Supervising Producer Erin Doyle, Producer

Tom Broecker, Producer Caroline Maroney, Producer Steve Higgins, Produced by Erik Kenward, Produced by

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher • CBS • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Shawn Carter, Executive Producer Desiree Perez, Executive Producer Jesse Collins, Executive Producer Dionne Harmon, Co-Executive Producer Dave Meyers, Co-Executive Producer Aaron B. Cooke, Supervising Producer Phil Sino-Cruz, Line Producer

Chelsea Gonnering, Line Producer Usher, Performer

66th Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73

Ben Winston, Executive Producer Raj Kapoor, Executive Producer Jesse Collins, Executive Producer Eric Cook, Co-Executive Producer

Patrick Menton, Co-Executive Producer Jeannae Rouzan-Clay, Co-Executive Producer Trevor Noah, Producer/Host

Hamish Hamilton, Producer David Wild, Producer Tabitha Dumo, Producer Alexandra Papa, Producer Rita Maye Bland, Producer

Hilary Gladstein, Line Producer

The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady • Netflix • Casey Patterson Entertainment, 199 Productions and Hartbeat Productions for Netflix

Casey Patterson, Executive Producer Tom Brady, Executive Producer Kevin Hart, Executive Producer/Host Jeff Clanagan, Executive Producer Jeff Ross, Executive Producer

Carol Donovan, Executive Producer Mike Gibbons, Co-Executive Producer Rob Paine, Co-Executive Producer Barbra Dannov, Supervising Producer Pete Diobilda, Supervising Producer Steven Kaplan, Line Producer

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Raj Kapoor, Executive Producer

Molly McNearney, Executive Producer Katy Mullan, Executive Producer

Rob Paine, Co-Executive Producer Taryn Hurd Bleckner, Producer Sarah Levine Hall, Producer Jimmy Kimmel, Host

76th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment in association with Tony Award Productions

Ricky Kirshner, Executive Producer Glenn Weiss, Executive Producer Jesse Craine, Supervising Producer Sarah Levine Hall, Produced by Ariana Debose, Host

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden • CBS • A Sony Music Vision and Enliven Entertainment Production / A Grammy Studios Production in association with Maritime Pictures

Steve Cohen, Executive Producer Barry Ehrmann, Executive Producer

Billy Joel, Executive Producer/Performer Paul Dugdale, Executive Producer Dennis Arfa, Co-Executive Producer Brian Ruggles, Co-Executive Producer Bobby Thrasher, Co-Executive Producer Todd Kamelhar, Co-Executive Producer Lee Eastman, Co-Executive Producer Kyle Loftus, Co-Executive Producer

Ned Doyle, Supervising Producer Tom Mackay, Producer

Richard Story, Producer Krista Wegener, Producer Leslie Vincent, Producer Krystle Tesoriero, Producer

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer • Netflix • Netflix | Lathan TV | Pilot Boy

Dave Chappelle, Executive Producer/Performer Rikki Hughes, Executive Producer

Stan Lathan, Executive Producer Sina Sadighi, Producer

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic • CBS • Smart Dog Media and White Label Productions in association with CBS

Craig Plestis, Executive Producer Chris Wagner, Executive Producer Clara Plestis, Executive Producer Ashley Edens, Executive Producer Deena Katz, Executive Producer Arlene Van Dyke, Executive Producer

Stephanie Wagner, Supervising Producer Brittany Cherry, Producer

Ariel Kubit, Producer

Chelsea Gonnering, Line Producer

Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Done + Dusted

Nikki Glaser, Executive Producer/Performer Chris Convy, Executive Producer

David Jammy, Executive Producer Alex Murray, Executive Producer Bill Urban, Co-Executive Producer Chris McQueen, Producer

Trevor Noah: Where Was I • Netflix • Bob Bain Productions, Inc. for Netflix

Trevor Noah, Executive Producer/Performer Sanaz Yamin, Executive Producer

Bob Bain, Executive Producer Norman Aladjem, Executive Producer Derek Van Pelt, Executive Producer

Benn Fleishman, Supervising Producer Danny Sanchez, Line Producer

David Paul Meyer, Produced by

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series • Apple TV+ • CBS Studios in association with Fulwell 73 and Apple

Ben Winston, Executive Producer James Corden, Executive Producer Eric Pankowski, Executive Producer David Young, Co-Executive Producer Blake Webster, Producer

The Eric Andre Show • Adult Swim • Abso Lutely Productions and Williams Street

Eric Andŕe, Executive Producer Kitao Sakurai, Executive Producer Dan Curry, Executive Producer Dave Kneebone, Executive Producer

Mike Rosenstein, Executive Producer Walter Newman, Executive Producer

Late Night With Seth Meyers Corrections • NBC • Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions and Universal Television

Seth Meyers, Executive Producer Mike Shoemaker, Executive Producer

Only Murders In The Building: One Killer Question • Hulu • Hulu

Janice C. Molinari, Executive Producer Dave Roth, Executive Producer

Zuriht Serna, Executive Producer Trisha Choate, Executive Producer Jillian Novak, Executive Producer Xavier Salas, Executive Producer

Real Time With Bill Maher: Overtime • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Bill Maher Productions

Bill Maher, Executive Producer Sheila Griffiths, Executive Producer Marc Gurvitz, Executive Producer Billy Martin, Executive Producer

Dean E. Johnsen, Executive Producer Matt Wood, Producer

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series

After The Cut – The Daily Show • YouTube • Central Productions, LLC

Jon Stewart, Executive Producer Jennifer Flanz, Executive Producer Ramin Hedayati, Co-Executive Producer Jocelyn Conn, Producer

Folake Ayiloge, Produced by Daniel Radosh, Produced by

The Crown: Farewell To A Royal Epic • Netflix • Once Upon A Time / Netflix

Kelly Caton, Supervising Producer Kia Milan, Producer

Melissa Mills, Producer Alison Deknatel, Producer Justin Alcantara, Producer

Alison Gross Kalmick, Producer

Hacks: Bit By Bit • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

John Wilhelmy, Executive Producer Jordan Barker, Co-Executive Producer Christy Castellano, Co-Executive Producer Pablo Herrero, Supervising Producer

Erin Denniston, Supervising Producer Aliya Carter, Produced by

Saturday Night Live Presents: Behind The Sketch • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Lorne Michaels, Executive Producer Grace Shaker, Producer

Dina Moles, Producer Matt Yonks, Producer Daniel D’Lauro, Producer

Shōgun – The Making Of Shōgun • FX • FX Networks in association with More Media

Stephanie Gibbons, Executive Producer Sally Daws, Executive Producer

Kenna McCabe, Executive Producer Melanie Pimentel, Supervising Producer Joel Kazuo Knoernschild, Senior Producer Andie Newell, Producer

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films and Castle Rock Entertainment

Rob Reiner, Produced by Michele Reiner, Produced by Matthew George, Produced by

Girls State • Apple TV+ • Concordia Studio presentation of a Mile End Films production in association with Apple

Amanda McBaine, Produced by Jesse Moss, Produced by

Nicole Stott, Executive Producer Jonathan Silberberg, Executive Producer Davis Guggenheim, Executive Producer Laurene Powell Jobs, Executive Producer

The Greatest Night In Pop • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / An MRC Film / A Dorothy St Pictures Production in association with Makemake Entertainment

Larry Klein, Producer Harriet Sternberg, Producer Lionel Richie, Producer Bruce Eskowitz, Producer George Hencken, Producer

Julia Nottingham, Produced by

Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television

Brian Grazer, Produced by Ron Howard, Produced by Sara Bernstein, Produced by Margaret Bodde, Produced by Justin Wilkes, Produced by Mark Monroe, Produced by

Christopher St. John, Produced by

Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces • Apple TV+ • Apple Original Films presents an A24 / Tremolo Production

Morgan Neville, Producer Meghan Walsh, Producer Charlise Holmes, Producer

Caitrin Rogers, Executive Producer Ben Cotner, Executive Producer Emily Osborne, Executive Producer

Nicole Quintero Ochoa, Co-Executive Producer

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

Beckham • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A Studio 99 Production in association with Ventureland

John Battsek, Produced by Nicola Howson, Produced by Fisher Stevens, Produced by Billie Shepherd, Produced by

David Gardner, Executive Producer Gary Neville, Executive Producer Jonathan Sides, Co-Executive Producer Craig South, Co-Executive Producer

The Jinx – Part Two • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films presents a Hit The Ground Running Production

Charlotte Kaufman, Producer Sam Neave, Producer

Andrew Jarecki, Executive Producer Zac Stuart-Pontier, Executive Producer Kyle Martin, Executive Producer

Nancy Abraham, Executive Producer Lisa Heller, Executive Producer

Sara Rodriguez, Executive Producer

Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV • Investigation Discovery • Maxine Productions and Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction in association with Business Insider

Mary Robertson, Executive Producer Emma Schwartz, Co-Executive Producer Eli Holzman, Executive Producer

Aaron Saidman, Executive Producer Lisa Kalikow, Co-Executive Producer Nicholas Carlson, Executive Producer Kate Taylor, Executive Producer

Joel Stonington, Executive Producer Pamela E. Deutsch, Executive Producer

STAX: Soulsville U.S.A. • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Concord Originals, Polygram Entertainment, Warner Music Entertainment, A Laylow Pictures production, A White Horse Pictures production

Jamila Wignot, Produced by Kara Elverson, Produced by

Ezra Edelman, Executive Producer Caroline Waterlow, Executive Producer Nigel Sinclair, Executive Producer Nicholas Ferrall, Executive Producer Michele Smith, Executive Producer Sophia Dilley, Executive Producer David Blackman, Executive Producer Tina Nguyen, Executive Producer

Telemarketers • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films presents a production of Elara Pictures and All Facts in association with Rough House Pictures

Claire Read, Produced by

Adam Bhala Lough, Executive Producer Sam Lipman-Stern, Executive Producer Benny Safdie, Executive Producer

Dani Bernfeld, Executive Producer Josh Safdie, Executive Producer Danny McBride, Executive Producer Nancy Abraham, Executive Producer Lisa Heller, Executive Producer

Tina Nguyen, Executive Producer

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special

Conan O’Brien Must Go • HBO | Max • Max in association with Conaco

Jason Chillemi, Producer Sarah Federowicz, Producer Jessie Gaskell, Producer Matt O’Brien, Producer Mike Sweeney, Producer

Conan O’Brien, Executive Producer / Host Jeff Ross, Executive Producer

Aaron Bleyaert, Supervising Producer Jordan Schlansky, Supervising Producer Njål Lambrechts, Line Producer

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr. • PBS • WETA Washington D.C., McGee Media, Inkwell Media, Kunhardt Films

Kevin Burke, Producer Matthew Cesario, Producer

John F. Wilson, Executive Producer Dyllan McGee, Executive Producer

Henry Louis Gates Jr., Executive Producer Sabin Streeter, Senior Producer

Natalia Warchol, Series Producer Deborah C Porfido, Supervising Producer Robert L. Yacyshyn, Line Producer

Peter Kunhardt, Executive Producer

How To With John Wilson • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Blow Out Productions, Johnsmovies and Atlantic Pictures

Shirel Kozak, Produced by

Nathan Fielder, Executive Producer John Wilson, Executive Producer/Host Michael Koman, Executive Producer Clark Reinking, Executive Producer

My Next Guest With David Letterman And John Mulaney • Netflix • Jax Media and Worldwide Pants, Inc. for Netflix

Tommy Alter, Producer

Tom Keaney, Executive Producer Mary Barclay, Executive Producer Michael Steed, Executive Producer

Séamus Murphy-Mitchell, Executive Producer Justin Wilkes, Executive Producer

Jake Fuller, Executive Producer

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy • Apple TV+ • Twofour in association with Apple

Claire Kunzel, Producer

Eugene Levy, Host/Executive Producer David Brindley, Executive Producer Nic Patten, Executive Producer

Sara Brailsford, Executive Producer Alex Menzies, Executive Producer Stephen Pain, Series Producer Tracey Smyth, Senior Producer

Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking

Beyond Utopia (Independent Lens) • PBS • Ideal Partners in association with 19340 Productions, XRM Media, the Random Good Foundation and the Human Rights Foundation

Jana Edelbaum, Producer Rachel Cohen, Producer Sue Mi Terry, Producer Lois Vossen, Producer

Going To Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project • HBO | Max • Confluential Films and Rada Studio in association with JustFilms | Ford Foundation in association with Bertha Doc Society

Joe Brewster, Produced by Michèle Stephenson, Produced by Tommy Oliver, Produced by

Stamped From The Beginning • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A One Story Up production

Alisa Payne, Producer

Roger Ross Williams, Producer David Teague, Producer

Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, Executive Producer Geoff Martz, Executive Producer

Mara Brock Akil, Executive Producer Susie Fitzgerald, Executive Producer

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow • PBS • GBH

Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives • Food Network • Knuckle Sandwich and Citizen Pictures

Love Is Blind • Netflix • Kinetic Content for Netflix

Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck Down Under • Bravo • 51 Minds

Love On The Spectrum U.S. • Netflix • Northern Pictures for Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • MTV • World Of Wonder

Vanderpump Rules • Bravo • Evolution Media

Welcome To Wrexham • FX • Boardwalk Pictures

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

RuPaul’s Drag Race • MTV • World Of Wonder

Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves

The Traitors • Peacock • Studio Lambert

The Voice • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Outstanding Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud • ABC • Fremantle

Jeopardy! • ABC/Syndicated • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television

Password • NBC • Fremantle in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Electric Hot Dog

The Price Is Right At Night • CBS • Fremantle

Wheel Of Fortune • ABC/Syndicated • Quadra Productions, Inc. / Sony Pictures Studios

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Avatar: The Last Airbender • Legends • Netflix • A Netflix Series in partnership with Nickelodeon

Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Luke Gibleon, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer John Matter, Dialogue Editor

Bradley C. Katona, Sound Effects Editor Justin Helle, Foley Editor

Micha Liberman, Music Editor Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist William Kellerman, Foley Artist

Fallout • The Target • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks

Sue Gamsaragan Cahill, Supervising Sound Editor Daniel Colman, MPSE, Sound Designer

Joseph Fraioli, Sound Designer Jane Boegel-Koch, Dialogue Editor Sara Bencivenga, ADR Editor

Jonathan Golodner, Sound Effects Editor Karen Triest, Sound Effects Editor Randall Guth, Foley Editor

Christopher Kaller, Music Editor Clint Bennet, Music Editor Nancy Parker, Foley Artist Katie Rose, Foley Artist

Shōgun • Broken To The Fist • FX • FX Productions Brian J Armstrong, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor Benjamin Cook, MPSE, Sound Designer

James Gallivan, Sound Designer John Creed, MPSE, Dialogue Editor Ayako Yamauchi, ADR Editor

Mark Hailstone, Sound Effects Editor Ken Cain, Foley Editor

Melissa Muik, Music Editor Matt Salib, Foley Artist Sanaa Kelley, Foley Artist

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds • Hegemony • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

Matthew E. Taylor, Supervising Sound Editor Michael Schapiro, Sound Designer

Sean Heissinger, Dialogue Editor Kip Smedley, Sound Effects Editor Ian Herzon, Sound Effects Editor Deron Street, Sound Effects Editor Clay Weber, Foley Editor

John Sanacore, Foley Editor Rick Owens, Foley Artist Jesi Ruppel, Foley Artist

3 Body Problem • Judgment Day • Netflix • Netflix Studios / Bighead Littlehead / The Three-Body Universe / T-Street / Plan B Entertainment / Primitive Streak

Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor Paula Fairfield, Sound Designer

John Matter, Dialogue Editor

Tim Hands, Supervising ADR Editor Bradley C. Katona, Sound Effects Editor Justin Helle, Foley Editor

David Klotz, Music Editor Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist

Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist William Kellerman, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Ahsoka • Part Four: Fallen Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor David Acord, Sound Designer

James Spencer, Dialogue/ADR Editor Vanessa Lapato, Dialogue/ADR Editor Stephanie McNally, Dialogue/ADR Editor Trey Turner, ADR Editor

Kimberly Patrick, Sound Effects Editor Tim Farrell, Sound Effects Editor

Joel Raabe, Foley Editor Chris Tergesen, Music Editor Ronni Brown, Foley Artist

Heikki Kossi, MPSE, Foley Artist Shelley Roden, MPSE, Foley Artist

The Bear • Forks • FX • FX Productions

Steve “Major” Giammaria, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Andrea Bella, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Evan Benjamin, Dialogue Editor Jonathan Fuhrer, Sound Effects Editor Annie Taylor, Foley Editor

Jason Lingle, Music Editor Jeff Lingle, Music Editor Leslie Bloome, Foley Artist Shaun Brennan, Foley Artist

Blue Eye Samurai • All Evil Dreams And Angry Words • Netflix • A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions

Myron Nettinga, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Paulette Lifton, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Sam Hayward, MPSE, Sound Designer

Jared Dwyer, MPSE, Sound Designer Andrew Miller, MPSE, Sound Designer Johanna Turner, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor Justin Helle, Foley Editor

Iko Kagasoff, Music Editor Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist

Only Murders In The Building • Sitzprobe • Hulu • 20th Television

Mathew Waters, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Danika Wikke, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Taylor Jackson, Dialogue Editor

Meredith Stacy, Sound Effects Editor Erika Koski, Foley Editor

Micha Liberman, Music Editor Sanaa Kelley, Foley Artist Iris Dutour, Foley Artist

Star Trek: Lower Decks • The Inner Fight • Paramount+ • CBS’s Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

James Lucero, Supervising Sound Editor Drew Guy, Dialogue Editor

Mak Kellerman, Sound Effects Editor John Wynn, Sound Effects Editor Michael Britt, Foley Editor

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special

All The Light We Cannot See • Episode 4 • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Ryan Cole, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Emma Present, Dialogue Editor

Jill Purdy, Dialogue Editor

David Grimaldi, Sound Effects Editor Matt Cloud, Sound Effects Editor Gina Wark, Foley Editor

Dan DiPrima, Music Editor Steve Durkee, Music Editor Steve Baine, Foley Artist

Fargo • The Tragedy Of The Commons • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Production

Nick Forshager, Supervising Sound Editor

Joe Bracciale, Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor Dustin Harris, Dialogue Editor

Alex Bullick, Sound Effects Editor Brad Bakelmun, Foley Editor

Ben Schor, Music Editor

Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist

Masters Of The Air • Part Five • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios with Amblin Television / Playtone

Jack Whittaker, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Michael Minkler, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Jeff Sawyer, Sound Designer

Luke Gibleon, Sound Designer

Dave McMoyler, Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor Michael Hertlein, Dialogue Editor

Michele Perrone, Supervising ADR Editor Jim Brookshire, ADR Editor

Bryan Parker, ADR Editor

Zach Goheen, Sound Effects Editor Paul B. Knox, Sound Effects Editor Adam Kopald, Sound Effects Editor Angela Claverie, Music Editor Dylan Wilhoit, Foley Artist

Jeff Wilhoit, Foley Artist

Ripley • III Sommerso • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights for Netflix

Larry Zipf, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/ Sound Designer Michael Feuser, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Michael McMenomy, Dialogue Editor

Lidia Tamplenizza, Supervising ADR Editor David Forshee, Sound Effects Editor

Bill R. Dean, Sound Effects Editor Wyatt Sprague, Sound Effects Editor Angelo Palazzo, Sound Effects Editor Matt Haasch, Supervising Foley Editor Igor Nikolic, Foley Editor

Dan Evans Farkas, Music Editor Ben Schor, Music Editor

Jay Peck, Foley Artist Sandra Fox, Foley Artist

True Detective: Night Country • Part 6 • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger

Martín Hernández, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Stephen Griffiths, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Tom Jenkins, Sound Designer/Sound Effects Editor Michele Woods, Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor Andy Shelley, Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor Jake Fielding, Sound Effects Editor

Stuart Bagshaw, Foley Editor Barnaby Smyth, Foley Artist Rebecca Glover, Foley Artist Ben Smithers, Music Editor

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program

The Greatest Night In Pop • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / An MRC Film / A Dorothy St Pictures Production in association with Makemake Entertainment

Richard Gallagher, Dialogue Editor

Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television

Daniel Timmons, Supervising Sound Editor Jeremy S. Bloom, Sound Designer

Ian Cymore, Dialogue Editor Ryan Rubin, Music Editor

Planet Earth III • Freshwater • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production co-produced with BBC America, ZDF and France Télévisions for BBC

Jonny Crew, Sound Editor Tim Owens, Sound Editor Ellie Bowler, Foley Editor Paul Ackerman, Foley Artist

Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces • Apple TV+ • Apple Original Films presents an A24 / Tremolo Production

Bob Edwards, Supervising Sound Editor Kim B. Christensen, Sound Effects Editor Joel Raabe, Sound Effects Editor

Welcome To Wrexham • Goals • FX • Boardwalk Pictures

Shaun Cromwell, Dialogue Editor William Harp, Dialogue Editor Jon Schell, Sound Effects Editor Sean Gray, Sound Effects Editor

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Crown • Sleep, Dearie Sleep • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Lee Walpole, Re-Recording Mixer Martin Jensen, Re-Recording Mixer

Stuart Hilliker, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Chris Ashworth, Production Mixer

Fallout • The Target • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks

Keith Rogers, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Steve Bucino, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Tod A. Maitland, CAS, Production Sound Mixer

Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Karol Urban, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Paul Munro, Production Mixer

Shōgun • Broken To The Fist • FX • FX Productions

Steve Pederson, Re-Recording Mixer Greg P. Russell, Re-Recording Mixer

Michael Williamson, CAS, Production Mixer Takashi Akaku, ADR Mixer

Arno Stephanian, Foley Mixer

3 Body Problem • Judgment Day • Netflix • Netflix Studios / Bighead Littlehead / The Three-Body Universe / T-Street / Plan B Entertainment / Primitive Streak

Marc Fishman, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Danielle Dupre, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Richard Dyer, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Black Mirror • Beyond The Sea • Netflix • Broke & Bones for Netflix

James Ridgway, Re-Recording Mixer Richard Miller, Production Mixer Adam Méndez, Foley Mixer

Daniel Kresco, Scoring Mixer

Fargo • The Tragedy Of The Commons • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Production

Martin Lee, Re-Recording Mixer

Kirk Lynds, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Michael Playfair, CAS, Production Mixer Michael Perfitt, Scoring Mixer

Masters Of The Air • Part Five • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios with Amblin Television / Playtone

Michael Minkler, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Duncan McRae, Re-Recording Mixer

Tim Fraser, Production Mixer Thor Fienberg, Scoring Mixer

Ripley • Vll Macabre Entertainment • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights for Netflix

Michael Barry, Re-Recording Mixer Larry Zipf, Re-Recording Mixer Maurizio Argentieri, Production Mixer Michael Perfitt, Scoring Mixer

True Detective: Night Country • Part 6 • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger

Howard Bargroff, Re-Recording Mixer Mark Timms, Re-Recording Mixer

Skúli Helgi Sigurgíslason, Production Mixer Keith Partridge, Foley Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

The Bear • Forks • FX • FX Productions Steve “Major” Giammaria, Re-Recording Mixer Scott D. Smith, CAS, Production Mixer

Patrick Christensen, ADR Mixer Ryan Collison, Foley Mixer

Curb Your Enthusiasm • Ken/Kendra • HBO | Max • HBO

Earl Martin, Re-Recording Mixer Chuck Buch, CAS, Production Mixer Trino Madriz, ADR Mixer

Sam C. Lewis, Foley Mixer

Hacks • Just For Laughs • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer Ben Wilkins, Re-Recording Mixer

Jim Lakin, Production Mixer

Only Murders In The Building • Sitzprobe • Hulu • 20th Television

Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Lindsey Alvarez, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Joseph White Jr., CAS, Production Mixer Alan DeMoss, Scoring Mixer

Derik Lee, Music Mixer

What We Do In The Shadows • Local News • FX • FX Productions

Diego Gat, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Samuel Ejnes, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Rob Beal, CAS, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden • CBS • A Sony Music Vision and Enliven Entertainment Production / A Grammy Studios Production in association with Maritime Pictures

Brian Riordan, Re-Recording Mixer Phil DeTolve, Re-Recording Mixer Peter Gary, Music Mixer

Brian Flanzbaum, Production Mixer Josh Weibel, Monitor Mixer

Brian Ruggles, FOH Mixer

66th Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73

Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer John Harris, Music Mixer

Eric Schilling, Music Mixer

Jeff Peterson, FOH Production Mixer Jaime Pollock, FOH Music Mixer Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer Andres Arango, Monitor Mixer

Juan Pablo Velasco, ProTools Mixer Aaron Walk, ProTools Mixer

Eric Johnston, Supplemental Mixer Christian Schrader, Supplemental Mixer Kristian Pedregon, Post Audio Mixer

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Paul Sandweiss, Production Mixer Tommy Vicari, Broadcast Music Mixer Biff Dawes, Broadcast Music Mixer Pablo Munguia, ProTools Mixer Kristian Pedregon, Post Audio Mixer Patrick Baltzell, FOH Mixer

Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer

Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio John Perez, VO Mixer

Tom Pesa, Monitor Mixer Steve Genewick, Music Mixer

2023 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony • ABC • Tenth Planet Productions

Al Centrella, Production Mixer

Bob Clearmountain, CAS, Music Mixer John Harris, Music Mixer

Dan Gerhard, FOH Mixer Robert Scovilm, FOH Mixer Mike Bove, Monitor Mixer Simon Welsh, Monitor Mixer

Saturday Night Live • Host: Kristen Wiig • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Robert Palladino, Production Mixer Ezra Matychak, Production Mixer Frank Duca, FOH Mixer Christopher Costello, Monitor Mixer Josiah Gluck, Music Mixer

Jay Vicari, Music Mixer

Lawrence Manchester, Music Mixer Tyler McDiarmid, Playback Mixer Caroline Sanchez, FOH Mixer

Geoff Countryman, Supplemental Mixer Teng Chen, Supplemental Mixer

Devin Emke, Post Audio Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program

The Beach Boys • Disney+ • Walt Disney Pictures

Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer John Rampey, Production Mixer

Sabi Tulok, Production Mixer Dennis Hamlin, Production Mixer

Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television

Tony Volante, Re-Recording Mixer Michael Jones, Production Mixer

Planet Earth III • Deserts And Grasslands • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production co-produced with BBC America, ZDF and France Télévisions for BBC

Graham Wild, Re-Recording Mixer Oliver Baldwin, Re-Recording Mixer Olga Reed, Re-Recording Mixer

STAX: Soulsville U.S.A. • Chapter Two: Soul Man • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Concord Originals, Polygram Entertainment, Warner Music Entertainment, A Laylow Pictures production, A White Horse Pictures production

Tony Volante, Re-Recording Mixer Andre Artis, Production Mixer

Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces • Apple TV+ • Apple Original Films presents an A24 / Tremolo Production

Pete Horner, Re-Recording Mixer Dennis Hamlin, Production Mixer Barry London, Production Mixer Emily Strong, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program

The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Troy Smith, Re-Recording Mixer Jim Ursulak, Production Mixer Jim Blank, Production Mixer

Emerson Boergadine, Production Mixer Paul Bruno, Production Mixer

John Buchanan, Production Mixer Jerry Chabane, Production Mixer

Alfredo R. Del Portillo, Production Mixer Freddie DiPasquale, Production Mixer Dean Gaveau, Production Mixer

Ryan P. Kelly, Production Mixer

Richard Chardy Lopez, Production Mixer Mickey McMullen, Production Mixer Sean Milburn, Production Mixer

Simon Paine, Production Mixer John A. Pitron, Production Mixer Jody Stillwater, Production Mixer Jeff Zipp, Production Mixer

Deadliest Catch • Nautical Deathtrap • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for Discovery Channel

Jared Robbins, Re-Recording Mixer

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Series Body Of Work • MTV • World Of Wonder

Sal Ojeda, Re-Recording Mixer

Erik Valenzuela, Re-Recording Mixer Ryan Brady, Audio Supervisor David Nolte, Production Mixer

Andrew Papastephanou, Production Mixer

The Voice • Live Finale • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Michael Abbott, Production Mixer Kenyata Westbrook, Production Mixer Randy Faustino, Broadcast Music Mixer Christian Schrader, Supplemental Mixer Carlos A. Torres, Playback Mixer Andrew Fletcher, FOH Mixer

Shaun Sebastian, Monitor Mixer Tim Hatayama, Re-Recording Mixer

Adrian Ordonez, Re-Recording Mixer Barry Weir Jr., Re-Recording Mixer Ryan Young, Re-Recording Mixer

Welcome To Wrexham • Giant Killers • FX • Boardwalk Pictures

Mark Jensen, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie

Ahsoka • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Richard Bluff, Visual Effects Supervisor, Production Jakris Smittant, Visual Effects Producer, Production Paul Kavanagh, Animation Supervisor, Production TC Harrison, Associate Visual Effects Supervisor Scott Fisher, Special Effects Supervisor

Enrico Damm, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor Justin van der Lek, ILM Associate VFX Supervisor Rick O’Connor, ILM Animation Supervisor

J. Alan Scott, Legacy Effects Supervisor

Avatar: The Last Airbender • Netflix • A Netflix Series in partnership with Nickelodeon

Marion Spates, Overall Visual Effects Supervisor Jabbar Raisani, Overall Visual Effects Supervisor Adam Chazen, Visual Effects Producer

Niklas Jacobson, Visual Effects Supervisor Nick Crew, Visual Effects Supervisor Emanuel Fuchs, Visual Effects Supervisor Khalid Almeerani, Visual Effects Supervisor Ross Wilkinson, Visual Effects Supervisor Thomas Schelesny, Visual Effects Supervisor

Fallout • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks

Jay Worth, Visual Effects Supervisor Andrea Knoll, Visual Effects Producer

Grant Everett, On-Set Visual Effects Supervisor Jill Paget, Visual Effects Editor

Jacqueline VandenBussche, Visual Effects Production Manager Devin Maggio, Special Effects Supervisor

Andreas Giesen, Visual Effects Supervisor (RISE)

Ahmed Gharraph, Visual Effects Supervisor (Important Looking Pirates) Joao Sita, Visual Effects Supervisor (Framestore)

Loki • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Christopher Townsend, Visual Effects Supervisor Allison Paul, Visual Effects Producer

Sandra Balej, Additional VFX Supervisor Matthew Twyford, VFX Supervisor Christopher Smallfield, VFX Supervisor

John William Van der pool, Special Effects Supervisor Steve Moncur, VFX Supervisor

Julian Hutchens, VFX Supervisor Kevin Yuille, VFX Supervisor

Shōgun • FX • FX Productions

Michael Cliett, Overall Visual Effects Supervisor

Melody Mead, Production Associate Visual Effects Producer Jed Glassford, Onset Visual Effects Supervisor

Cameron Waldbauer, Special Effects Coordinator Philip Engström, Visual Effects Supervisor: ILP Chelsea Mirus, Visual Effects Production Manager: ILP Ed Bruce, Visual Effects Supervisor: SSVFX

Nicholas Murphy, Visual Effects Producer: SSVFX Kyle Rottman, Visual Effects Supervisor: Refuge

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode

All The Light We Cannot See • Episode 4 • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Charlie Lehmer, VFX Supervisor Swen Gillberg, VFX Supervisor Viet Luu, VFX Producer

Tessa Roehl, VFX Associate Producer Paolo Acri, VFX Supervisor

Harry Bardak, VFX Supervisor Sylvain Theroux, VFX Supervisor John Britto, VFX Supervisor Laurence Berkani, VFX Producer

The Crown • Dis-Moi Oui • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Ben Turner, Overall VFX Supervisor Reece Ewing, Overall VFX Producer Oliver Bersey, VFX Supervisor

Julia Stannard, VFX Producer Joe Cork, VFX Supervisor Tim Zaccheo, CG Supervisor

Aurélien Ronceray, VFX Concept Supervisor Joseph Dymond, VFX Supervisor

Elena Pagliei, VFX Production Manager

Ripley • III Sommerso • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights for Netflix

John Bowers, Visual Effects Supervisor Jason Tsang, Visual Effects Supervisor Joseph Servodio, Visual Effects Producer Maricel Pagulayan, Visual Effects Producer Christopher White, Visual Effects Supervisor Libby Hazell, Visual Effects Producer

Francois Sugny, Visual Effects Sequence Supervisor Gaia Bussolati, Visual Effects Supervisor

Pepe Valencia, Visualization Supervisor

True Detective: Night Country • Part 1 • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger

Barney Curnow, Visual Effects Supervisor Jan Guilfoyle, Visual Effects Producer

Eggert “Eddi” Ketilsson, Production SFX Supervisor Simon Stanley-Clamp, VFX Supervisor

Manuel Reyes Halaby, CG Supervisor Tiago Faria, VFX Supervisor

Panos Theodoropoulos, VFX Producer Cale Pugh, VFX Supervisor

Tim Zaccheo, VFX Supervisor

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty • Beat L.A. • HBO | Max • HBO in association with HyperObject Industries, Steeplechase Amusements, Jim Hecht Productions and Jason Shuman Productions

Raymond McIntyre Jr., Visual Effects Supervisor Victor DiMichina, Visual Effects Producer

Damien Stantina, Visual Effects Supervisor for BUF Javier Menéndez Platas, VFX Supervisor for PFX

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For Comedy Programming

The Brothers Sun • Netflix • A Netflix Series / Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision

Justin Yu, Stunt Coordinator

The Gentlemen • Netflix • Netflix, Moonage Pictures and Miramax TV

Mark Mottram, Stunt Coordinator

The Righteous Gemstones • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Rough House

Cory DeMeyers, Supervising Stunt Coordinator

Twisted Metal • Peacock • Sony Pictures Television Studios, Universal Television, PlayStation Productions, Electric Avenue, Artists First, Make It With Gravy, Inspire Entertainment, Wicked Deed, Reese Wernick Productions

Clay Cullen, Stunt Coordinator

What We Do In The Shadows • FX • FX Productions

Tig Fong, Stunt Coordinator

JF Lachapelle, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For Drama Programming

Fallout • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks

Casey O’Neill, Stunt Coordinator

FBI: Most Wanted • CBS • Universal Television in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Television Studios

Declan Mulvey, Stunt Coordinator

Mr. & Mrs. Smith • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Big Indie Pictures

Stephen Pope, Stunt Coordinator

The Rookie • ABC • ABC Signature and Entertainment One

David Scott Rowden Sr, Stunt Coordinator

Warrior • HBO | Max • Max in association with Bruce Lee Entertainment, Perfect Storm and Tropper Ink

Brett Chan, Stunt Coordinator Johnny Yang, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Stunt Performance

The Continental: From The World Of John Wick • Theatre Of Pain • Peacock • Lionsgate, Thunder Road, Reese Wernick Productions, King of Brockton Inc, Last Man Standing Films, Cool-ish Productions

Jay Hawkins, Stunt Performer Jerry Quill, Stunt Performer Ivy Haralson, Stunt Performer

Fallout • The Target • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks

Justice Hedenberg, Stunt Performer Hannah Scott, Stunt Performer Adam Shippey, Stunt Performer Noelle Mulligan, Stunt Performer

Mr. & Mrs. Smith • A Breakup • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Big Indie Pictures

Tara Macken, Stunt Performer

The Righteous Gemstones • Burn For Burn, Wound For Wound, Stripe For Stripe • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Rough House

Ryan Disharoon, Stunt Performer Mike Endoso, Stunt Performer

Jett Jansen Fernandez, Stunt Performer Rich King, Stunt Performer

Shōgun • The Eightfold Fence • FX • FX Productions

Hiroo Minami, Stunt Performer Nobuyuki Obikane, Stunt Performer Martin Cochingco, Stunt Performer Johnson Phan, Stunt Performer

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Series

America’s Got Talent • Finale Performances • NBC • Fremantle and Syco Entertainment

Allan Wells, Technical Director Zach Greenberg, Technical Director Kary D’Alessandro, Camera

John Gardner, Camera Helena Jackson, Camera Mark Koonce, Camera Ron Lehman, Camera Dave Levisohn, Camera Adam Margolis, Camera David Plakos, Camera Brian Reason, Camera Dann Webb, Camera Easter Xua, Camera

Dancing With The Stars • Finale • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions

Charles Ciup, Technical Director Dave Bernstein, Technical Director Bert Atkinson, Camera

Jonas Brueling, Camera Mike Carr, Camera Jimmy Garcia, Camera Bruce Green, Camera

Nathanial Havholm, Camera Ron Lehman, Camera Bettina Levesque, Camera Adam Margolis, Camera Rob Palmer, Camera

Derek Pratt, Camera Brian Reason, Camera Jofre Rosero, Camera Daniel Schade, Camera

Daryl Studebaker, Camera Cary Symmons, Camera Easter Xua, Camera

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Elon Musk • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peyance Productions and Avalon Television

Dave Saretsky, Technical Director Jerry Canćel, Camera

Franco Coello, Camera Dante Pagano, Camera Mark Britt, Camera

Joe DeBonis, Camera

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • April 8, 2024: Strange Eclipse Behavior, NYC’s Earthquake, Mt. Etna Blows Smoke Rings, Trump’s $50m Fundraiser; Meanwhile; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Tyla • CBS • CBS Studios

Karen Obel Cape, Technical Director Roberto Lopez, Camera

Brian V. Cimino, Camera Joe DeBonis, Camera John Hannel, Camera John Harrison, Camera Wade Latz, Camera Dante Pagano, Camera

Saturday Night Live • Host: Timothée Chalamet • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Bill DiGiovanni, Technical Director John Pinto, Camera

Paul Cangialosi, Camera Anthony Tarantino, Camera Dave Driscoll, Camera Brian Phraner, Camera Daniel Erbeck, Camera

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Special

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher • CBS • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Eric Becker, Technical Director Rod Wardell, Technical Director Rob Balton, Camera

Danny Bonilla, Camera Kary D’Alessandro, Camera Suzanne Ebner, Camera Sean Flannery, Camera Kevin French, Camera Helena Jackson, Camera Tore Livia, Camera

Adam Margolis, Camera Allen Merriweather, Camera Jofre Rosero, Camera Keyan Safyari, Camera

J.M. Hurley, Video Control Matt Conrad, Video Control Terrance Ho, Video Control

Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden • CBS • A Sony Music Vision and Enliven Entertainment Production / A Grammy Studios Production in association with Maritime Pictures

Jon Pretnar, Technical Director Rob Balton, Camera

Mark Britt, Camera Bobby Del Russo, Camera Daniel Erbeck, Camera Nick Fayo, Camera

Pete Forrest, Camera Jonny Harkins, Camera Shaun Harkins, Camera Ray Hoover, Camera

John Kosmochewski, Camera Jay Kulick, Camera

Kevin Murphy, Camera Lyn Noland, Camera Jimmy O’Donnell, Camera Chris Piazza, Camera Mark Renaudin, Camera Ed Staebler, Camera Mark Whitman, Camera Rich York, Camera

Jeff Siegel, Camera Brett Turnbull, Camera

J.M. Hurley, Video Control Michael Maiatico, Video Control

The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse – Moscow Tools • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Bernardo Garcia, Camera Al Johnson, Camera Andrew Maso, Camera Patrick O’Donnel, Camera Joel Sadler, Camera

Bartlomiej Sienkiewicz, Camera Jim Wells, Camera

66th Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73

Eric Becker, Technical Director Rod Wardell, Technical Director Danny Bonilla, Camera

Mike Carr, Camera Suzanne Ebner, Camera Sean Flannery, Camera Helena Jackson, Camera Ron Lehman, Camera Tore Livia, Camera Adam Margolis, Camera

Allen Merriweather, Camera Rob Palmer, Camera

David Plakos, Camera Brian Reason, Camera Jofre Rosero, Camera Keyan Safyari, Camera Easter Xua, Camera Daniel Schade, Camera Ryan Campbell, Camera Scott Hazel, Camera Peter Drinco, Camera Greg Hoffman, Camera

Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas • Apple TV+ • Done + Dusted in association with Apple

Chuck Crampton, Technical Director Lincoln Abraham, Camera

Charlie Bryan, Camera Mark Cruickshank, Camera Paul Davis, Camera

Alex Dodd, Camera Curtis Dunne, Camera Guiseppe Ingrao, Camera

Lewis Mutongwizo, Camera Andre Seraille, Camera Jeremy Mackie, Camera Joseph Hallgate, Camera Jon Kassell, Camera

Simon Wood, Camera

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • Career Day • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Fifth Chance in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Quinta Brunson, Written by

The Bear • Fishes • FX • FX Productions

Christopher Storer, Written by Joanna Calo, Written by

Girls5eva • Orlando • Netflix • Universal Television for Netflix

Meredith Scardino, Written by Sam Means, Written by

Hacks • Bulletproof • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Lucia Aniello, Written by Paul W. Downs, Written by Jen Statsky, Written by

The Other Two • Brooke Hosts A Night Of Undeniable Good • HBO | Max • Max in association with Broadway Video, Above Average, Jax Media, Kelly/Schneider and MTV Entertainment Studios

Chris Kelly, Written by Sarah Schneider, Written by

What We Do In The Shadows • Pride Parade • FX • FX Productions

Jake Bender, Written by Zach Dunn, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

The Crown • Ritz • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Peter Morgan, Written by

Meriel Sheibani-Clare, Written by

Fallout • The End • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks

Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Written by Graham Wagner, Written by

Mr. & Mrs. Smith • First Date • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Big Indie Pictures

Francesca Sloane, Written by Donald Glover, Written by

Shōgun • Anjin • FX • FX Productions Rachel Kondo, Written for Television by Justin Marks, Written for Television by

Shōgun • Crimson Sky • FX • FX Productions

Rachel Kondo, Written for Television by Caillin Puente, Written for Television by

Slow Horses • Negotiating With Tigers • Apple TV+ • See-Saw Films in association with Apple

Will Smith, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Baby Reindeer • Netflix • A Netflix Series / A Clerkenwell Films Production

Richard Gadd, Written by

Black Mirror • Joan Is Awful • Netflix • Broke & Bones for Netflix

Charlie Brooker, Written by

Fargo • The Tragedy Of The Commons • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Production

Noah Hawley, Written by

Fellow Travelers • You’re Wonderful • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents a Fremantle and Showtime Studios Production

Ron Nyswaner, Written for Television by

Ripley • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights for Netflix

Steven Zaillian, Written for Television by

True Detective: Night Country • Part 6 • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger

Issa López, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

The Daily Show • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Dan Amira, Head Writer

Lauren Sarver Means, Senior Writer Daniel Radosh, Senior Writer

David Angelo, Writer Nicole Conlan, Writer Devin Delliquanti, Writer Zach DiLanzo, Writer Jennifer Flanz, Writer Jason Gilbert, Writer Dina Hashem, Writer Scott Hercman, Writer Josh Johnson, Writer David Kibuuka, Writer Matt Koff, Writer

Matt O’Brien, Writer Joseph Opio, Writer Randall Otis, Writer Zhubin Parang, Writer Kat Radley, Writer Lanee’ Sanders, Writer Scott Sherman, Writer Jon Stewart, Writer Ashton Womack, Writer Sophie Zucker, Writer

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peyance Productions and Avalon Television

Daniel O’Brien, Senior Writer Owen Parsons, Senior Writer Charlie Redd, Senior Writer Joanna Rothkopf, Senior Writer Seena Vali, Senior Writer Johnathan Appel, Writer

Ali Barthwell, Writer Tim Carvell, Writer Liz Hynes, Writer Ryan Ken, Writer Mark Kramer, Writer Sofía Manfredi, Writer John Oliver, Writer

Taylor Kay Phillips, Writer Chrissy Shackelford, Writer

Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Kent Sublette, Head Writer Streeter Seidell, Head Writer Alison Gates, Head Writer

Gary Richardson, Writing Supervised by Will Stephen, Writing Supervised by Celeste Yim, Writing Supervised by Bryan Tucker, Senior Writer

Rosebud Baker, Written by Dan Bulla, Written by Steven Castillo, Written by Michael Che, Written by Mike DiCenzo, Written by Alex English, Written by Jimmy Fowlie, Written by Martin Herlihy, Written by John Higgins, Written by Steve Higgins, Written by

Vannessa Jackson, Written by Colin Jost, Written by

Erik Kenward, Written by Ben Marshall, Written by Dave McCary, Written by Lorne Michaels, Written by Jake Nordwind, Written by Ceara O’Sullivan, Written by Ben Silva, Written by

Julio Torres, Written by Asha Ward, Written by Auguste White, Written by

Pete Schultz, Weekend Update Head Writer

Megan Callahan-Shah, Weekend Update Written by Dennis McNicholas, Weekend Update Written by Josh Patten, Weekend Update Written by

KC Shornima, Weekend Update Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special

Alex Edelman: Just For Us • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Above Average

Alex Edelman, Written by

Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees • Netflix • Animal Pictures and Irwin Entertainment for Netflix

Jacqueline Novak, Written by

John Early: Now More Than Ever • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Abso Lutely Productions

John Early, Written by

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man And The Pool • Netflix • Jax Media for Netflix

Mike Birbiglia, Written by

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Jamie Abrahams, Written by Rory Albanese, Written by Amberia Allen, Written by Tony Barbieri, Written by Jonathan Bines, Written by Joelle Boucai, Written by Bryan Cook, Written by Blaire Erskine, Written by Devin Field, Written by

Gary Greenberg, Written by Josh Halloway, Written by Eric Immerman, Written by Jesse Joyce, Written by Jimmy Kimmel, Written by Carol Leifer, Written by

Jon Macks, Written by Mitch Marchand, Written by Gregory Martin, Written by Jesse McLaren, Written by

Molly McNearney, Written by Keaton Patti, Written by Danny Ricker, Written by Louis Virtel, Written by

Troy Walker, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program



Conan O’Brien Must Go • Ireland • HBO | Max • Max in association with Conaco

Jessie Gaskell, Written by Conan O’Brien, Written by Matt O’Brien, Written by Mike Sweeney, Written by

How To With John Wilson • How To Watch The Game • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Blow Out Productions, Johnsmovies and Atlantic Pictures

John Wilson, Written by Michael Koman, Written by Allie Viti, Written by

Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television

Mark Monroe, Written by

The Jinx – Part Two • Chapter 7: Why Are You Still Here? • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films presents a Hit The Ground Running Production

Andrew Jarecki, Written by Sam Neave, Written by

Zac Stuart-Pontier, Written by

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy • Scotland: My Mother’s Country • Apple TV+ • Twofour in association with Apple

Alan Connor, Written by David Reilly, Written by Christine Rose, Written by

Editor’s Note: Corrects the number of the nominations.