The 2024 Emmy nominations list is out, and leading the pack with the most nods are FX’s Shōgun and The Bear.
That’s right — Emmy season is back already, just a matter of months after the last awards ceremony took place. That’s because last year’s Hollywood strikes necessitated a push-back of the 2023 awards to January 2024 instead of their usual September date.
So here we are again, preparing for the next round of the biggest night in television.
The 2024 Emmy Nominations were announced on Wednesday morning by Veep star Tony Hale and Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph, and the Television Academy chair Cris Abrego.
Shōgun got a total of 25 nominations, putting it in first place, with The Bear close behind at 23 nominations, followed by Only Murders in the Building with 21.
The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri as a couple of chefs under a lot of stress. White got a nod for best lead actor in a comedy series and Edebiri got a nod in the best lead actress in a comedy series category. The show was also nominated for best comedy series. Shogun’s nods include best drama series, best lead actor in a drama series for Hiroyuki Sanada, and best lead actress in a drama series for Anna Sawai.
Wondering how and where you can watch the 76th Emmy Awards? They’ll be broadcast live from downtown Los Angeles at the LA Live Peacock Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 15 from 8 – 11 p.m. ET/5 – 8 p.m. PT on ABC. It’ll all be streaming the next day on Hulu in case you miss it. The host has not yet been announced.
Find the main categories, followed by the complete list of all categories, below.
Also Read: From Russian Glass to Rare Pantyhose, Shōgun DP Christopher Ross Shows Us His Tools of the Trade
2024 Emmy Nominations (Main Categories)
Best Drama Series
The Crown (Netflix)
Fallout (Prime Video)
The Gilded Age (HBO)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
Shogun (FX)
Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
3 Body Problem (Netflix)
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show, Apple)
Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age, HBO/Max)
Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
Anna Sawai (Shogun, FX)
Imelda Staunton (The Crown, Netflix)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show, Apple)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Idris Elba (Hijack, Apple)
Donald Glover (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
Walton Goggins (Fallout, Prime Video)
Gary Oldman (Slow Horses, Apple)
Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun, FX)
Dominic West (The Crown, Prime Video)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age, HBO/Max)
Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown, Netflix)
Greta Lee (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Lesley Manville (The Crown, Netflix)
Karen Pittman (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Holland Taylor (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano (Shogun, FX)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Mark Duplass (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Jon Hamm (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Takehiro Hira (Shogun, FX)
Jack Lowden (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)
Jonathan Pryce (The Crown, Netflix)
Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Néstor Carbonell (Shogun, FX)
Paul Dano (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
Tracy Letts (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty)
Jonathan Pryce (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)
John Turturro (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Michaela Coel (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
Claire Foy (The Crown, Netflix)
Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Sarah Paulson (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
Parker Posey (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
The Bear (FX)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/Max)
Hacks (HBO/Max)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, FX)
Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO/Max)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, FX)
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs, FX)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, FX)
Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
Maya Rudolph (Loot, Apple)
Jean Smart (Hacks, HBO/Max)
Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Lionel Boyce (The Bear, FX)
Paul W. Downs (Hacks, HBO/Max)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, FX)
Paul Rudd (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live, NBC)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Carol Burnett (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)
Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear, FX)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks, HBO/Max)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal (The Bear, FX)
Matthew Broderick (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
Ryan Gosling (Saturday Night Live, NBC)
Christopher Lloyd (Hacks, HBO/Max)
Bob Odenkirk (The Bear, FX) Will Poulter (The Bear, FX)
Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Olivia Colman (The Bear, FX)
Jamie Lee Curtis (The Bear, FX)
Kaitlin Olson (Hacks, HBO/Max)
Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live, NBC)
Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live, NBC)
Best Limited or Anthology Series
Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
Fargo (FX)
Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Ripley (Netflix)
True Detective: Night Country (HBO
Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)
Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
Jon Hamm (Fargo, FX)
Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)
Andrew Scott (Ripley, Netflix)
Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)
Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple)
Juno Temple (Fargo, FX)
Sofía Vergara (Griselda, Netflix)
Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)
Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer, HBO/Max)
Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)
Lamorne Morris (Fargo, FX)
Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)
Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Dakota Fanning (Ripley, Netflix)
Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge, Hulu)
Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)
Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)
Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)
Best Directing for a Drama Series
Stephen Daldry (The Crown, Netflix)
Mimi Leder (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Hiro Murai (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
Frederick E.O. Toye (Shogun, FX)
Saul Metzstein (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)
Salli Richardson-Whitfield (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty)
Best Directing for a Comedy Series
Randall Einhorn (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
Christopher Storer (The Bear, FX)
Ramy Youssef (The Bear, FX)
Guy Ritchie (The Gentlemen, Netflix)
Lucia Aniello (Hacks, HBO/Max)
Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show, BET)
Best Writing for a Drama Series
Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare (The Crown, Netflix)
Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner (Fallout, Prime Video)
Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks (Shogun, FX)
Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente (Shogun, FX)
Will Smith (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)
Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror, Netflix)
Noah Hawley (Fargo, FX)
Ron Nyswaner (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)
Steven Zaillian (Ripley, Netflix)
Issa López (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)
Best Writing for a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
Christopher Storer (The Bear, FX)
Meredith Scardino, Sam Means (Girls5eva, Netflix)
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (Hacks, HBO/Max)
Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider (The Other Two, HBO/Max)
Jake Bender, Zach Dunn (What We Do in the Shadows, FX)
Best Talk Series
The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Best Reality Competition Series
The Amazing Race (CBS)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Traitors (Peacock)
The Voice (NBC)
The Complete List of 2024 Emmy Nominations (All Categories)
Outstanding Animated Program
Blue Eye Samurai • The Tale Of The Ronin And The Bride • Netflix • A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions
Michael Green, Executive Producer/Directed by Amber Noizumi, Executive Producer/Written by Erwin Stoff, Executive Producer
Jane Wu, Supervising Director/Producer Nick Read, Producer
Michael Greenholt, Animation Director
Bob’s Burgers • The Amazing Rudy • FOX • 20th Television Animation
Loren Bouchard, Executive Producer Nora Smith, Executive Producer
Janelle Momary-Neely, Executive Producer Dan Fybel, Executive Producer
Rich Rinaldi, Executive Producer Jon Schroeder, Executive Producer Steven Davis, Executive Producer Scott Jacobson, Executive Producer
Holly Schlesinger, Executive Producer Jameel Saleem, Co-Executive Producer Lindsey Stoddart, Co-Executive Producer Katie Crown, Supervising Producer Bernard Derriman, Producer
Brett Coker, Animation Executive Producer Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, Written by Wendy Molyneux, Written by
Tony Gennaro, Supervising Director Simon Chong, Supervising Director Ryan Mattos, Directed by
Scavengers Reign • The Signal • HBO | Max • Max in association with Titmouse Animation and Green Street
Joseph Bennett, Executive Producer/Directed by/Written by Charles Huettner, Executive Producer/Directed by/Written by Chris Prynoski, Executive Producer
Ben Kalina, Executive Producer Antonio Canobbio, Executive Producer
Sean Buckelew, Co-Executive Producer/Written by James Merrill, Co-Executive Producer/Written by Benjy Brooke, Supervising Director
Cho Junsik, Supervising Director Kim Hyeongtae, Animation Director Bae Ki-Yong, Director
The Simpsons • Night Of The Living Wage • FOX • A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation
James L. Brooks, Executive Producer Matt Groening, Executive Producer Al Jean, Executive Producer
Matt Selman, Executive Producer Rob LaZebnik, Co-Executive Producer Tim Long, Co-Executive Producer Brian Kelley, Co-Executive Producer Michael Price, Co-Executive Producer
Jeff Westbrook, Co-Executive Producer Ryan Koh, Co-Executive Producer Christine Nangle, Co-Executive Producer Jessica Conrad, Supervising Producer Broti Gupta, Supervising Producer
Loni Steele Sosthand, Producer Richard K. Chung, Producer Tom Klein, Animation Producer
Mike B. Anderson, Supervising Director Matthew Faughnan, Assistant Director Scott Brutz, Lead Animation Timer Chris Clements, Directed by
Cesar Mazariegos, Written by
X-Men ‘97 • Remember It • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Beau DeMayo, Executive Producer/Written by Victoria Alonso, Executive Producer
Louis D’Esposito, Executive Producer Kevin Feige, Executive Producer
Brad Winderbaum, Executive Producer
Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Co-Executive Producer Jake Castorena, Supervising Producer
Charley Feldman, Supervising Producer Danielle Costa, Producer
Sean Gantka, Producer
Meredith Layne, CSA, Voice Directing by Sang Hyouk Bang, Animation Director Yun Mo Sung, Animation Director
Emi Yonemura, Directed by
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)
The Crown • Sleep, Dearie Sleep • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Martin Childs, Production Designer Mark Raggett, Art Director
Alison Harvey, Set Decorator
Fargo • Trials And Tribulations • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Production
Trevor Smith, Production Designer Cathy Cowan, Art Director
Amber Humphries, Set Decorator
The Gentlemen • Tackle Tommy Woo Woo • Netflix • Netflix, Moonage Pictures and Miramax TV
Martyn John, Production Designer Fiona Gavin, Art Director
Linda Wilson, Set Decorator
The Morning Show • The Kármán Line • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple
Nelson Coates, Production Designer Thomas Wilkins, Art Director Lauree Martell, Set Decorator
True Detective: Night Country • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger
Daniel Taylor, Production Designer Jo Riddell, Art Director
Charlotte Dirickx, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)
Fallout • The End • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks
Howard Cummings, Production Designer Laura Ballinger Gardner, Art Director Regina Graves, Set Decorator
The Gilded Age • Close Enough To Touch • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Universal Television and Neamo Film and Television
Bob Shaw, Production Designer Larry W. Brown, Art Director
Lisa Crivelli Scoppa, Set Decorator
Palm Royale • Maxine’s Like A Dellacorte • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios
Jon Carlos, Production Designer Mark Taylor, Art Director Amelia Brooke, Art Director Ellen Reede, Set Decorator
Ripley • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights for Netflix
David Gropman, Production Designer Karen Schulz Gropman, Art Director Alex Santucci, Art Director Alessandra Querzola, Set Decorator
Shōgun • Anjin • FX • FX Productions
Helen Jarvis, Production Designer Chris Beach, Art Director
Lisa Lancaster, Set Decorator Jonathan Lancaster, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
The Bear • Omelette • FX • FX Productions
Merje Veski, Production Designer Lisa Korpan, Art Director
Eric Frankel, Set Decorator
Frasier • Moving In • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Grammnet NH Productions
Glenda Rovello, Production Designer Conny Boettger-Marinos, Art Director Amy Feldman, Set Decorator
Hacks • Yes, And • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Rob Tokarz, Production Designer Jeanine A. Ringer, Art Director Jennifer Lukehart, Set Decorator
Only Murders In The Building • Opening Night • Hulu • 20th Television
Patrick Howe, Production Designer Casey Smith, Art Director
Rich Murray, Set Decorator
What We Do In The Shadows • A Weekend At Morrigan Manor • FX • FX Productions
Shayne Fox, Production Designer Jody Clement, Art Director
Aaron Noël, Art Director Kerri Wylie, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Freight Trains • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peyance Productions and Avalon Television
Eric Morrell, Production Designer Amanda Carzoli, Art Director
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • February 11, 2024: Super Bowl Episode With John Krasinski And Ryan Gosling And A Special Appearance By Jon Stewart • March 13, 2024: The Biden-Trump Rematch, Lara Trump Makes The RNC Great Again, RFK Jr. Courts Aaron Rodgers For VP; Stephen Meets “The Shower Witch”; Paul Rudd; Cecilia Vega; Jon Hamm; Amy Sedaris • CBS • CBS Studios
Jim Fenhagen, Production Designer Larry Hartman, Production Designer Riley Mellon, Art Director
Brendan Hurley, Set Decorator
RuPaul’s Drag Race • RDR Live! • Werq The World • MTV • World Of Wonder
Gianna Costa, Production Designer Jen Chu, Production Designer Gavin Smith, Art Director
Saturday Night Live • Host: Josh Brolin • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Joe DeTullio, Production Designer Kenneth MacLeod, Production Designer Melissa Shakun, Art Director
Kimberly Kachougian, Set Decorator
Squid Game: The Challenge • War • Netflix • Studio Lambert and The Garden for Netflix
Mathieu Weekes, Production Designer Ben Norman, Production Designer Lizzie Chambers, Art Director
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic • CBS • Smart Dog Media and White Label Productions in association with CBS
Steve Morden, Production Designer James Yarnell, Production Designer John Sparano, Set Decorator
66th Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73
Julio Himede, Production Designer Kristen Merlino, Art Director Gloria Lamb, Art Director
Ellen Jaworski, Art Director
Kaydee Lavorin Friel, Set Decorator
Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas • Apple TV+ • Done + Dusted in association with Apple
Misty Buckley, Production Designer Laura Woodroffe, Art Director Richard Olivieri, Set Decorator
The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Misty Buckley, Production Designer Alana Billingsley, Production Designer John Zuiker, Art Director
Margaux Lapresle, Art Director
76th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment in association with Tony Award Productions
Steve Bass, Production Designer Aaron Black, Art Director
Star Theodos Kahn, Art Director
Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Fifth Chance in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Wendy O’Brien, CSA, Casting by Chris Gehrt, Casting by
The Bear • FX • FX Productions Jeanie Bacharach, CSA, Casting by Maggie Bacharach, Casting by
Jennifer Rudnicke, CSA, Location Casting Mickie Paskal, CSA, Location Casting
AJ Links, CSA, Location Casting
Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO | Max • HBO
Allison Jones, Casting by
Hacks • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Jeanne McCarthy, CSA, Casting by Nicole Abellera Hallman, CSA, Casting by
Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television
Bernard Telsey, CSA, Casting by Tiffany Little Canfield, CSA, Casting by Destiny Lilly, CSA, Casting by
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series
The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Robert Sterne, Casting by
The Morning Show • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple
Victoria Thomas, CSA, Casting by
Mr. & Mrs. Smith • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Big Indie Pictures
Carmen Cuba, Casting by
Candice Alustiza-Lee, Location Casting Teresa Razzauti, Location Casting Alejandro Reza, Location Casting
Shōgun • FX • FX Productions Laura Schiff, CSA, Casting by Carrie Audino, CSA, Casting by
Kei Kawamura, CSA, Location Casting Maureen Webb, CSA, Location Casting Colleen Bolton, Location Casting
Slow Horses • Apple TV+ • See-Saw Films in association with Apple
Nina Gold, Casting by
Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Baby Reindeer • Netflix • A Netflix Series / A Clerkenwell Films Production
Nina Gold, Casting by Martin Ware, Casting by
Fargo • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Production
Rachel Tenner, CSA, Casting by Jackie Lind, CSA, Location Casting
Stephanie Gorin, CSA, Location Casting Rhonda Fisekci, CSA, Location Casting
Feud: Capote vs. The Swans • FX • FX Productions, 20th Television
Alexa L. Fogel, CSA, Casting by
Ripley • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights for Netflix
Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by Francesco Vedovati, Location Casting Barbara Giordani, Location Casting
True Detective: Night Country • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger
Francine Maisler, Casting by Deborah Schildt, Location Casting
Alda B. Gudjónsdóttir, Location Casting
Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program
The Amazing Race • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Jesse Tannenbaum, Casting by
The Golden Bachelor • ABC • Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon
Jacqui Pitman, Casting by John Kennamann, Casting by Lindsay Liles, Casting by
Love On The Spectrum U.S. • Netflix • Northern Pictures for Netflix
Cian O’Clery, Casting by Sean Bowman, Casting by
Marina Nieto Ritger, Casting by Emma Choate, Casting by
RuPaul’s Drag Race • MTV • World Of Wonder
Goloka Bolte, CSA, Casting by Ethan Petersen, CSA, Casting by Adam Cook, Casting by
Michelle Redwine, Casting by
Squid Game: The Challenge • Netflix • Studio Lambert and The Garden for Netflix
Rachael Stubbins, Casting by Emma Shearer, Casting by Robyn Kass, Casting by Erika Dobrin, Casting by
Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming
Dancing With The Stars • Routines: Moon River / La Vie En Rose • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions
Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Choreographer Jenna Johnson, Choreographer
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic • Routine: Step In Time • CBS • Smart Dog Media and White Label Productions in association with CBS
Alison Faulk, Choreographer Kiki Nyemchek, Choreographer
The Oscars • Routines: I’m Just Ken / In Memoriam • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Mandy Moore, Choreographer
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Routines: Dance! / Queen Of Wind / Power • MTV • World Of Wonder
Jamal Sims, Choreographer
76th Annual Tony Awards • Routines: Opening Number / Lifetime Achievement • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment in association with Tony Award Productions
Karla Puno Garcia, Choreographer
Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming
The Idol • Routines: Rehearsal / Music Video Shoot / Dollhouse • HBO | Max • HBO in association with The Reasonable Bunch, Manic Phase, Tiny Goat, Bron, People Pleaser Productions and A24
Nina McNeely, Choreographer
Only Murders In The Building • Routines: Oliver’s Dream Sequence / Creatures Of The Night • Hulu • 20th Television
John Carrafa, Choreographer
Palm Royale • Routines: The Rhumba / Maxine’s Entrance • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios
Brooke Lipton, Choreographer
Physical • Routines: Jean Franc’s Advanced Aerobics Class / Figure 8’s Commercial / Xanadu & Dreams • Apple TV+ • Tomorrow Studios in association with Apple
Jennifer Hamilton, Choreographer
Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
Bob Hearts Abishola • These Giants Are Flexible • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Patti Lee, ASC, Director of Photography
The Conners • Fire And Vice • ABC • Werner Entertainment
Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography
Frasier • Reindeer Games • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Grammnet NH Productions
Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Photography
How I Met Your Father • Okay Fine, It’s A Hurricane • Hulu • 20th Television
Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Photography
Night Court • A Night Court Before Christmas • NBC • After January Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Wayne Kennan, ASC, Director of Photography
The Upshaws • Forbidden Fruit • Netflix • Savannah Sweet Productions and Push It Productions for Netflix
Chuck Ozeas, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
The Bear • Forks • FX • FX Productions
Andrew Wehde, Director of Photography
Hacks • Just For Laughs • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Adam Bricker, Director of Photography
Physical • Like A Rocket • Apple TV+ • Tomorrow Studios in association with Apple
Jimmy Lindsey, ASC, Director of Photography
Reservation Dogs • Deer Lady • FX • FX Productions
Mark Schwartzbard, Director of Photography
Sugar • Starry Eyed • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios
Richard Rutkowski, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (One Hour)
The Crown • Ritz • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Sophia Olsson, FSF, Director of Photography
The Crown • Sleep, Dearie Sleep • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Adriano Goldman, ASC, BSC, ABC, Director of Photography
Shōgun • Anjin • FX • FX Productions
Christopher Ross, BSC, Director of Photography
Shōgun • Crimson Sky • FX • FX Productions
Sam McCurdy, ASC, BSC, Director of Photography
3 Body Problem • Judgment Day • Netflix • Netflix Studios / Bighead Littlehead / The Three-Body Universe / T-Street / Plan B Entertainment / Primitive Streak
Martin Ahlgren, ASC, Director of Photography
Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty • Beat L.A. • HBO | Max • HBO in association with HyperObject Industries, Steeplechase Amusements, Jim Hecht Productions and Jason Shuman Productions
Todd Banhazl, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
All The Light We Cannot See • Episode 4 • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Tobias Schliessler, ASC, Director of Photography
Fargo • The Tragedy Of The Commons • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Production
Dana Gonzales, ASC, Director of Photography
Griselda • Middle Management • Netflix • A Netflix Series / Grand Electric
Armando Salas, ASC, Director of Photography
Lessons In Chemistry • Little Miss Hastings • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios
Zachary Galler, Director of Photography
Ripley • V Lucio • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights for Netflix
Robert Elswit, Director of Photography
True Detective: Night Country • Part 6 • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger
Florian Hoffmeister, BSC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program
Beckham • The Kick • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A Studio 99 Production in association with Ventureland
Tim Cragg, Director of Photography
Girls State • Apple TV+ • Concordia Studio presentation of a Mile End Films production in association with Apple
Laura Hudock, Director of Photography Laela Kilbourn, Director of Photography Daniel Carter, Director of Photography
Erynn Patrick Lamont, Director of Photography Keri Oberly, Director of Photography
Thorsten Thielow, Director of Photography Martina Radwan, Director of Photography
Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television
Igor Martinovic, Director of Photography Vanja Cernjul, Director of Photography
Our Planet II • Chapter 1: World On The Move • Netflix • Silverback Films for Netflix
Brad Bestelink, Cinematography by Kyle McBurnie, Cinematography by
Planet Earth III • Extremes • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production co-produced with BBC America, ZDF and France Télévisions for BBC
Luke Nelson, Director of Photography John Shier, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program
The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Joshua Gitersonke, Director of Photography Bryan T. Adams, Camera
Kathryn Barrows, Camera Kurt Carpenter, Camera Petr Cikhart, Camera
Diego J. Contreras, Camera David D’Angelo, Camera
Matthew Di Girolamo, CSC, Camera Rob Gowler, Camera
Adam Haisinger, Camera Jamie Holland, Camera Kevin R. Johnson, Camera Jay Kaufman, Camera
Ian Kerr, CSC, Camera Tim Laks, Camera
Regan Letourneau, Camera Danny Long, Camera
Lucas Kenna Mertes, Camera Ryan Shaw, Camera
Alan Weeks, Camera Stephen A. Coleman, Camera Willie Shipp, Camera
Life Below Zero • Bulletproof • National Geographic • BBC Studios Los Angeles for National Geographic
Charlie Beck, Director of Photography Michael Cheeseman, Director of Photography Danny Day, Director of Photography
Pedro Delbrey, Camera Operator
Survivor • Series Body Of Work • CBS • MGM Studios
Peter Wery, Director of Photography Scott Duncan, Director of Photography Russ Fill, Director of Photography
Tim Barker, Camera Marc Bennett, Camera Paulo Castillo, Camera Rodney Chauvin, Camera Chris Ellison, Camera Ben Gamble, Camera Nixon George, Camera
Marcus Hebbelmann, Camera Derek Hoffmann, Camera Matthias Hoffmann, Camera Toby Hogan, Camera
Derek Holt, Camera
Efrain “Mofi” Laguna, Camera Ian Miller, Camera
Nico Nyoni, Camera
Paul Peddinghaus, Camera Nejc Poberaj, Camera Louis Powell, Camera Thomas Pretorius, Camera Jovan Sales, Camera
Erick Sarmiento, Camera Dirk Steyn, Camera John Tattersall, Camera
Holly Thompson, Camera Paulo Velozo, Camera Cullum Andrews, Camera
Christopher Barker, Director of Aerial Photography Granger Scholtz, Director of Aerial Photography Nic Van Der Westhuizen, Ariel Camera Operator Dwight Winston, Aerial Camera Operator
The Traitors • The Funeral • Peacock • Studio Lambert
Siggi Rosen-Rawlings, Director of Photography Matt Wright, Director of Photography
Welcome To Wrexham • Series Body Of Work • FX • Boardwalk Pictures
Craig Hastings, Director of Photography Ed Edwards, Director of Photography James Melrose, Director of Photography Craig Murdoch, Director of Photography Verdy Oliver, Director of Photography Esther Vardy, Director of Photography Leighton Cox, Director of Photography Tom Reece, Director of Photography Gareth Roberts, Camera
Joe Clifford, Camera Joby Newson, Camera Mike Staniforth, Camera Dillon Scheps, Camera
Outstanding Commercial
Album Cover – Apple iPhone 15 O Positive, Production Company Apple, Ad Agency
Best Friends – Uber One | Uber Eats O Positive, Production Company Mother, Ad Agency
Fuzzy Feelings – Apple – iPhone + Mac
Hungry Man, Production Company TBWA\ Media Arts Lab, Ad Agency
Just Joking – Sandy Hook Promise SMUGGLER, Production Company BBDO New York, Ad Agency
Like A Good Neighbaaa – State Farm O Positive, Production Company Highdive, Ad Agency
Michael CeraVe – CeraVe Moisturizing Cream
Prettybird, Production Company Ogilvy PR, Ad Agency
Outstanding Period Costumes For A Series
The Gilded Age • You Don’t Even Like Opera • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Universal Television and Neamo Film and Television
Kasia Walicka Maimone, Costume Designer Patrick Wiley, Co-Costume Designer
Isabelle Simone, Assistant Costume Designer Denise Andres, Costume Supervisor
Rebecca Levin Lore, Costume Supervisor
The New Look • What A Day This Has Been • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios and DB-AK Productions
Karen Muller Serreau, Costume Designer Catherine Boisgontier, Costume Supervisor Emmanuelle Pertus, Assistant Costume Designer
Palm Royale • Maxine Throws A Party • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios
Alix Friedberg, Costume Designer Carolyn Dessert, Costume Supervisor Leigh Bell, Co-Costume Designer
Lindsay Newton, Assistant Costume Designer Valerie Keiser, Head Of Workroom
Shōgun • Ladies Of The Willow World • FX • FX Productions
Carlos Rosario, Costume Designer Carole Griffin, Costume Supervisor
Kristen Bond, Assistant Costume Designer Kenichi Tanaka, Assistant Costume Designer Paula Plachy, Assistant Costume Designer
Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty • What Is And What Should Never Be • HBO | Max • HBO in association with HyperObject Industries, Steeplechase Amusements, Jim Hecht Productions and Jason Shuman Productions
Emma Potter, Costume Designer
Maressa Richtmyer, Assistant Costume Designer Shannon Moore, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Period Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Feud: Capote vs. The Swans • Pilot • FX • FX Productions, 20th Television
Lou Eyrich, Costume Designer
Leah Katznelson, Costume Designer
Emily O’Connor, Assistant Costume Designer Laura McCarthy, Costume Supervisor
Hanna Shea, Assistant Costume Designer Miwa Ishii, Head of Workroom
Griselda • Paradise Lost • Netflix • A Netflix Series / Grand Electric
Safowa Bright Bitzelberger, Costume Designer Joseph Castellanos, Assistant Costume Designer Jennifer Marlin, Assistant Costume Designer Serena Duffin, Costume Supervisor
Joanne Mills Trotta, Head of Workroom
Lessons In Chemistry • Little Miss Hastings • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios
Mirren Gordon-Crozier, Costume Designer Jen Kennedy, Assistant Costume Designer Kelli Hagen, Costume Supervisor
Mary & George • Not So Much By Love As By Awe • STARZ • Starz Originals in association with Sky, A Hera Pictures Production in association with Sky Studios and AMC Networks
Annie Symons, Costume Designer Cédric Andries, Costume Supervisor
Courtney McClain, Assistant Costume Designer Jovana Gospavic, Assistant Costume Designer Jason Airey, Assistant Costume Designer
Ripley • IV La Dolce Vita • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights for Netflix
Maurizio Millenotti, Costume Designer Gianni Casalnuovo, Costume Designer Ernest Camilleri, Wardrobe Supervisor
Teresa D’Arienzo, Assistant Costume Designer Francesco Morabito, Assistant Costume Designer
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Ahsoka • Part Eight: The Jedi, The Witch, And The Warlord • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer
Elissa Alcala, Assistant Costume Designer Devon Patterson, Costume Supervisor
Echo • Lowak • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Ambre Wrigley, Costume Designer
Kizzie Martin Lillas, Assistant Costume Designer Kristina Elaine Taylor, Assistant Costume Designer Garnet Filo, Assistant Costume Designer
Amanda Steeley, Costume Supervisor
Fallout • The End • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks
Amy Westcott, Costume Designer Amy Burt, Costume Supervisor
Wendy Yang, Associate Costume Designer Jonathan Knipscher, Assistant Costume Designer Cherie Cunningham Collins, Head of Workroom
Loki • 1893 • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Christine Wada, Costume Designer
Harriet Kendall, Assistant Costume Designer Kristen Ernst-Brown, Assistant Costume Designer Tom Hornsby, Costume Supervisor
What We Do In The Shadows • Pride Parade • FX • FX Productions
Laura Montgomery, Costume Designer Kay Jameson, Costume Supervisor
Amy Sztulwark, Assistant Costume Designer Anna Viksne, Assistant Costume Designer
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Series
The Bear • Fishes • FX • FX Productions
Courtney Wheeler, Costume Designer
Lariana Santiago, Assistant Costume Designer Steven “Rage” Rehage, Costume Supervisor
The Crown • Sleep, Dearie Sleep • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Amy Roberts, Costume Designer Giles Gale, Costume Supervisor
Sidonie Roberts, Associate Costume Designer
Hacks • Just For Laughs • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Kathleen Felix-Hager, Costume Designer Karen Bellamy, Costume Supervisor Rory Cunningham, Head of Workroom
Only Murders In The Building • Sitzprobe • Hulu • 20th Television
Dana Covarrubias, Costume Designer Kathleen Gerlach, Wardrobe Supervisor
Abby Geoghegan, Assistant Costume Designer
The Righteous Gemstones • For I Know The Plans I Have For You • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Rough House
Christina Flannery, Costume Designer
Maura “Maude” Cusick, Assistant Costume Designer Rebecca Denoewer, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
American Horror Story: Delicate • The Auteur • FX • 20th Television
Jacqueline Demeterio, Costume Designer Jessica Zavala, Assistant Costume Designer Jennifer Salim, Assistant Costume Designer Jose Bantula, Costume Supervisor
Jillian Daidone, Costume Supervisor
Baby Reindeer • Episode 4 • Netflix • A Netflix Series / A Clerkenwell Films Production
Mekel Bailey, Costume Designer Imogen Holness, Costume Supervisor
Fargo • Insolubilia • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Production
Carol Case, Costume Designer
Charl Boettger, Assistant Costume Designer Michelle Carr, Costume Supervisor
The Regime • The Heroes’ Banquet • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Hot Seat Productions and Juggle Productions
Consolata Boyle, Costume Designer Marion Weise, Costume Supervisor
Bobbie Edwards, Assistant Costume Designer Johanna Garrad, Assistant Costume Designer Jane Law, Head of Workroom
True Detective: Night Country • Part 5 • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger
Alex Bovaird, Costume Designer Linda Gardar, Costume Supervisor
Rebekka Jónsdóttir, Costume Supervisor Tina Ulee, Costume Supervisor
Giulia Moschioni, Assistant Costume Designer Brian Sprouse, Assistant Costume Designer
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary • Party • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Fifth Chance in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Randall Einhorn, Directed by
The Bear • Fishes • FX • FX Productions
Christopher Storer, Directed by
The Bear • Honeydew • FX • FX Productions
Ramy Youssef, Directed by
The Gentlemen • Refined Aggression • Netflix • Netflix, Moonage Pictures and Miramax TV
Guy Ritchie, Directed by
Hacks • Bulletproof • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Lucia Aniello, Directed by
The Ms. Pat Show • I’m The Pappy • BET+ • Imagine Television, Lee Daniels Entertainment and Dae Light Media
Mary Lou Belli, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
The Crown • Sleep, Dearie Sleep • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Stephen Daldry, Directed by
The Morning Show • The Overview Effect • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple
Mimi Leder, Directed by
Mr. & Mrs. Smith • First Date • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Big Indie Pictures
Hiro Murai, Directed by
Shōgun • Crimson Sky • FX • FX Productions
Frederick E.O. Toye, Directed by
Slow Horses • Strange Games • Apple TV+ • See-Saw Films in association with Apple
Saul Metzstein, Directed by
Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty • Beat L.A. • HBO | Max • HBO in association with HyperObject Industries, Steeplechase Amusements, Jim Hecht Productions and Jason Shuman Productions
Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Baby Reindeer • Episode 4 • Netflix • A Netflix Series / A Clerkenwell Films Production
Weronika Tofilska, Directed by
Fargo • The Tragedy Of The Commons • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Production
Noah Hawley, Directed by
Feud: Capote vs. The Swans • Pilot • FX • FX Productions, 20th Television
Gus Van Sant, Directed by
Lessons In Chemistry • Poirot • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios
Millicent Shelton, Directed by
Ripley • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights for Netflix
Steven Zaillian, Directed by
True Detective: Night Country • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger
Issa López, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
The Daily Show • Jon Stewart Returns To The Daily Show • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
David Paul Meyer, Directed by
Jimmy Kimmel Live! • Trump Still Mad About Oscars Joke And Thinks Jimmy Is Al Pacino, Chris Stapleton’s Ballad For John Stamos, Guest Rob McElhenney & The Return Of Our Outdoor Stage! • ABC • ABC Signature in association with Kimmelot Andy Fisher, Directed by
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • December 21, 2023: GOP Wants Biden Kicked Off Ballot, Bankrupt Rudy Hawks Supplements, Elf On The Shelf For Parents; Meanwhile; Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen; Louis Cato And The Late Show Band • CBS • CBS Studios
Jim Hoskinson, Directed by
Saturday Night Live • Host: Ryan Gosling • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Liz Patrick, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer • Netflix • Netflix | Lathan TV | Pilot Boy
Stan Lathan, Directed by
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic • CBS • Smart Dog Media and White Label Productions in association with CBS
Russell Norman, Directed by
The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Hamish Hamilton, Directed by
Tig Notaro: Hello Again • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Above Average
Stephanie Allynne, Directed by
76th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment in association with Tony Award Productions
Glenn Weiss, Directed by
Trevor Noah: Where Was I • Netflix • Bob Bain Productions, Inc. for Netflix
David Paul Meyer, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films and Castle Rock Entertainment
Rob Reiner, Directed by
Beckham • What Makes David Run • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A Studio 99 Production in association with Ventureland
Fisher Stevens, Directed by
Girls State • Apple TV+ • Concordia Studio presentation of a Mile End Films production in association with Apple
Amanda McBaine, Directed by Jesse Moss, Directed by
The Greatest Night In Pop • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / An MRC Film / A Dorothy St Pictures Production in association with Makemake Entertainment
Bao Nguyen, Directed by
Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television
Ron Howard, Directed by
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces • Apple TV+ • Apple Original Films presents an A24 / Tremolo Production
Morgan Neville, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program
Love On The Spectrum U.S. • Episode 7 • Netflix • Northern Pictures for Netflix
Cian O’Clery, Directed by
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Grand Finale • MTV • World Of Wonder
Nick Murray, Directed by
Squid Game: The Challenge • Red Light, Green Light • Netflix • Studio Lambert and The Garden for Netflix
Diccon Ramsay, Directed by
The Traitors • Betrayers, Fakes And Fraudsters • Peacock • Studio Lambert
Ben Archard, Directed by
Welcome To Wrexham • Shaun’s Vacation • FX • Boardwalk Pictures
Bryan Rowland, Directed by
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series
Fallout • The End • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks
Ali Comperchio, Editor
Fallout • The Ghouls • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks
Yoni Reiss, ACE, Editor
Mr. & Mrs. Smith • First Date • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Big Indie Pictures
Kyle Reiter, ACE, Editor Isaac Hagy, ACE, Editor
Shōgun • A Dream Of A Dream • FX • FX Productions
Maria Gonzales, Editor Aika Miyake, Editor
Slow Horses • Footprints • Apple TV+ • See-Saw Films in association with Apple
Zsófia Tálas, Editor
3 Body Problem • Judgment Day • Netflix • Netflix Studios / Bighead Littlehead / The Three-Body Universe / T-Street / Plan B Entertainment / Primitive Streak
Michael Ruscio, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Multi-Camera Comedy Series
Frasier • Blind Date • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Grammnet NH Productions
Joseph Fulton, Editor
How I Met Your Father • Okay Fine, It’s A Hurricane • Hulu • 20th Television
Russell Griffin, ACE, Editor
Night Court • Wheelers Of Fortune • NBC • After January Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Stephen Prime, Editor
The Upshaws • Ain’t Broke • Netflix • Savannah Sweet Productions and Push It Productions for Netflix
Angel Gamboa Bryant, Editor Brian LeCoz, Editor
The Upshaws • Auto Motives • Netflix • Savannah Sweet Productions and Push It Productions for Netflix
Angel Gamboa Bryant, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Single-Camera Comedy Series
The Bear • Fishes • FX • FX Productions
Joanna Naugle, ACE, Editor
Hacks • The Deborah Vance Christmas Spectacular • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Jess Brunetto, ACE, Editor
Only Murders In The Building • Sitzprobe • Hulu • 20th Television
Shelly Westerman, ACE, Editor Payton Koch, Editor
Only Murders In The Building • The White Room • Hulu • 20th Television
Peggy Tachdjian, Editor
Reservation Dogs • Dig • FX • FX Productions
Patrick Tuck, Editor
Varun Viswanath, ACE, Editor
What We Do In The Shadows • Pride Parade • FX • FX Productions
Liza Cardinale, ACE, Editor
A.J. Dickerson, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Baby Reindeer • Episode 4 • Netflix • A Netflix Series / A Clerkenwell Films Production
Peter H. Oliver, Editor Benjamin Gerstein, Editor
Black Mirror • Beyond The Sea • Netflix • Broke & Bones for Netflix
Jon Harris, Editor
Fargo • The Tragedy Of The Commons • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Production
Regis Kimble, Editor
Ripley • III Sommerso • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights for Netflix
Joshua Raymond Lee, Editor David O. Rogers, Editor
True Detective: Night Country • Part 4 • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger
Matt Chessé, ACE, Editor
True Detective: Night Country • Part 6 • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger
Brenna Rangott, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming
Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala • CBS • Sandollar Films in association with Noz Entertainment and Gunpowder & Sky
Bill DeRonde, Editor James Collet, Editor Kari Heavenrich, Editor
Stavros Stavropoulos, Editor
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In LA • Paranormal • Netflix • Multiple Camera Productions for Netflix
Kelly Lyon, ACE, Editor Sean McIlraith, Editor Ryan McIlraith, Editor
Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Done + Dusted
Guy Harding, Editor
Ramy Youssef: More Feelings • HBO | Max • HBO presents a Cairo Cowboy and A24 production
Joanna Naugle, ACE, Editor
Tig Notaro: Hello Again • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Above Average
Kelly Lyon, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming (Segment)
The Daily Show • The Dailyshowography Of Vivek Ramaswamy: Enter The RamaVerse (segment) • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Catherine Trasborg, Editor
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Boeing (segment) • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peyance Productions and Avalon Television
Anthony Miale, ACE, Senior Editor
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • The Sad Tale Of Henry The Engine (segment) • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peyance Productions and Avalon Television
Ryan Barger, Senior Editor
Saturday Night Live • I’m Just Pete (segment) • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Ryan Spears, Editor
Saturday Night Live • Bowen’s Straight (segment) • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Paul Del Gesso, Editor Kristie Ferriso, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films and Castle Rock Entertainment
Bob Joyce, Editor
Beckham • Golden Balls • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A Studio 99 Production in association with Ventureland
Michael Harte, Editor
Paul Carlin, Additional Editor Chris King, Additional Editor
Escaping Twin Flames • Up In Flames • Netflix • Good Caper Content for Netflix
Martin Biehn, Lead Editor Kevin Hibbard, Editor Troy Takaki, ACE, Editor Mimi Wilcox, Editor
Inbal B. Lessner, ACE, Editor
Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television
Sierra Neal, Editor
Paul Crowder, ACE, Editor
The Jinx – Part Two • Chapter 9: Saving My Tears Until It’s Official • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films presents a Hit The Ground Running Production
Richard Hankin, Supervising Editor Charles Olivier, Editor
Lance Edmands, Additional Editor Sam Neave, Additional Editor Camilla Hayman, Additional Editor David Tillman, Additional Editor
Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV • Hidden In Plain Sight • Investigation Discovery • Maxine Productions and Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction in association with Business Insider
Daphne Gómez-Mena, Editor Jane Jo, ACE, Editor
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces • Then • Apple TV+ • Apple Original Films presents an A24 / Tremolo Production
Alan Lowe, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program
The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Eric Beetner, Editor Kevin Blum, Editor Kellen Cruden, Editor Christina Fontana, Editor Jay Gammill, Editor Katherine Griffin, Editor Jason Groothuis, Editor Darrick Lazo, Editor Ryan Leamy, Editor
Josh Lowry, Editor Steven Mellon, Editor Paul C. Nielsen, Editor Myron Santos, Editor Steven Urrutia, Editor
Queer Eye • Kiss The Sky • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Toni Ann Carabello, Lead Editor Enrique Araujo, Editor
Widgie Nikia Figaro, Editor Jason Szabo, Editor Kimberly Pellnat, Editor
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Werq The World • MTV • World Of Wonder
Jamie Martin, Lead Editor Paul Cross, Editor
Ryan Mallick, Editor Michael Roha, Editor
Top Chef • Series Body Of Work • Bravo • Magical Elves
Steve Lichtenstein, Lead Editor Ericka Concha, Editor
George Dybas, Editor Malia Jurick, Editor Brian Kane, Editor Chris King, Editor Eric Lambert, Editor Joon Hee Lim, Editor Matt Reynolds, Editor Jay M. Rogers, Editor Daniel Ruiz, Editor
Reggie Spangler, Editor Annie Tighe, Editor
The Voice • Series Body Of Work • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Sean Basaman, Supervising Editor
John M. Larson, ACE, Supervising Editor
Robert M. Malachowski Jr., ACE, Supervising Editor Matt Antell, Editor
John Baldino, Editor Matthew Blair, Editor Melissa Silva Borden, Editor
William Fabian Castro, Editor Andrew Ciancia, Editor Nicholas Don Vito, Editor Glen Ebesu, Editor
Rick Enrique, Editor
Greg Fitzsimmons, Editor Brian Freundlich, Editor Noel A. Guerra, ACE, Editor
Alyssa Dressman Lehner, Editor John Homesley, Editor
Omega Hsu, ACE, Editor Niki Hunter, Editor
Ryan P. James, Editor Lise Kearney, Editor Terri Maloney, Editor James J. Munoz, Editor Barry Murphy, Editor Rich Remis, Editor Robby Thompson, Editor Matt Wafaie, Editor
Eric Wise, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program
Below Deck Down Under • The Turnover Day • Bravo • 51 Minds
Garrett Hohendorf, Supervising Editor Addison McCoubrey, Lead Editor
Deadliest Catch • Nautical Deathtrap • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for Discovery Channel
Rob Butler, ACE, Supervising Editor Isaiah Camp, ACE, Supervising Editor Josh Stockero, Editor
Alexander Rubinow, ACE, Editor Chris Courtner, Additional Editor Chris Meyers, Additional Editor Alberto Perez, Editor
Love On The Spectrum U.S. • Episode 7 • Netflix • Northern Pictures for Netflix
Rachel Grierson-Johns, Editor Leanne Cole, Editor
Toby Stratmann, Editor
Gretchen Peterson, Additional Editor
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • Rate-A-Queen • MTV • World Of Wonder
Matthew D. Miller, Lead Editor Kellen Cruden, Editor
Welcome To Wrexham • Up The Town? • FX • Boardwalk Pictures
Michael Brown, Editor Josh Drisko, Editor Michael Oliver, Editor Bryan Rowland, Editor Steve Welch, Editor
Outstanding Emerging Media Program
Emperor • Meta Quest • An Atlas V, Reynard Films, France Télévisions production in association with Albyon
Marion Burger, Director Ilan J. Cohen, Director Atlas V
Reynard Films France Télévisions
Fallout: Vault 33 • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Kilter Films, Bethesda Game Studios
Amazon MGM Studios Kilter Films
Bethesda Studios
The Pirate Queen With Lucy Liu • Meta • Singer Studios and Meta
Eloise Singer, Producer, Director Lucy Liu, Producer
Singer Studios
Siobhan McDonnell, Producer
Red Rocks Live In VR • Meta / Facebook • Meta, Dorsey Pictures, Lightsail VR, 7 Cinematics
Meta
Dorsey Pictures Lightsail VR
7 Cinematics
Wallace & Gromit In The Grand Getaway • Meta • An Atlas V, Aardman, Meta production in association with No Ghost and Albyon
Finbar Hawkins, Director, Writer Bram Ttwheam, Director
Atlas V Aardman Meta
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
Abbott Elementary • Mother’s Day • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Fifth Chance in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Moira Frazier, Department Head Hairstylist Dustin Osborne, Key Hairstylist
Christina Joseph, Hairstylist
The Bear • Fishes • FX • FX Productions Ally Vickers, Department Head Hairstylist Angela Brasington, Key Hairstylist
Melanie Shaw, Hairstylist
Hacks • Yes, And • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Jennifer Bell, Personal Hairstylist
The Morning Show • The Kármán Line • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple
Nicole Venables, Department Head Hairstylist Jennifer Petrovich, Key Hairstylist
Janine Thompson, Personal Hairstylist Lona Vigi, Personal Hairstylist
Only Murders In The Building • Opening Night • Hulu • 20th Television
Jameson Eaton, Department Head Hairstylist Jimmy Goode, Key Hairstylist
Leah Loukas, Hairstylist
J. Roy Helland, Personal Hairstylist
Outstanding Period Or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling
Ahsoka • Part One: Master And Apprentice • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Maria Sandoval, Department Head Hairstylist
Ashleigh Childers, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist Sallie Ciganovich, Key Hairstylist
Marc Mapile, Hairstylist Alyn Topper, Hairstylist
Feud: Capote vs. The Swans • Hats, Gloves And Effete Homosexuals • FX • FX Productions, 20th Television
Sean Flanigan, Department Head Hairstylist Chris Clark, Personal Hairstylist
Joshua Gericke, Key Hairstylist Kevin Maybee, Hairstylist
The Gilded Age • You Don’t Even Like Opera • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Universal Television and Neamo Film and Television
Sean Flanigan, Department Head Hairstylist Christine Fennell-Harlan, Key Hairstylist Jonathan Zane-Sharpless, Key Hairstylist Aaron Mark Kinchen, Key Hairstylist
Tim Harvey, Hairstylist Jennifer M. Bullock, Hairstylist
Palm Royale • Maxine Rolls The Dice • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios
Karen Bartek, Hair Designer
Brittany Madrigal, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist Cyndra Dunn, Key Hairstylist
Tiffany Bloom, Key Hairstylist Frida Aradottir, Personal Hairstylist Jill Crosby, Personal Hairstylist
Shōgun • A Stick Of Time • FX • FX Productions
Sanna Kaarina Seppanen, Hair Designer Mariah Crawley, Key Hairstylist
Madison Gillespie, Key Hairstylist Nakry Keo, Key Hairstylist
Janis Bekkering, Key Hairstylist
Outstanding Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula • Trash Can Children • Shudder • A Boulet Brothers Production in association with Shudder
Marco Gabellini, Hairstylist
Dancing With The Stars • Finale • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions
Kimi Messina, Department Head Hairstylist Dwayne Ross, Key Hairstylist
Joe Matke, Hairstylist Jani Kleinbard, Hairstylist Amber Maher, Hairstylist Marion Rogers, Hairstylist
Brittany Spaulding, Hairstylist
Saturday Night Live • Host: Ryan Gosling • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Jodi Mancuso, Department Head Hairstylist Cara Hannah, Key Hairstylist
Inga Thrasher, Hairstylist Joseph Whitmeyer, Hairstylist Amanda Duffy Evans, Hairstylist Chad Harlow, Hairstylist
Gina Ferrucci, Hairstylist Elliott Simpson, Hairstylist
So You Think You Can Dance • Challenge #2: Broadway • FOX • Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction’s 19 Entertainment and Dick Clark Productions
Crystal Broedel, Department Head Hairstylist Cynthia Chapman, Key Hairstylist
Antoinette Black, Hairstylist Ashley Sedmack, Hairstylist
Rie “Leay” Cangelosi, Hairstylist Victor Paz, Hairstylist
We’re Here • Oklahoma, Part 3 • HBO | Max • HBO in association with The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC)
Abdiel “Gloria” Urcullu, Department Head Hairstylist Tyler Funicelli, Hairstylist
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series
America’s Got Talent • Episode 1818 • NBC • Fremantle and Syco Entertainment
Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer Will Gossett, Lighting Director
Hannah Kerman, Lighting Director Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director Matt Benson, Gaffer
Terrance Ho, Video Control
Scott Chmielewski, Media Server Programmer
American Idol • Top 14 Reveal • ABC • Fremantle and 19 Entertainment
Tom Sutherland, Lighting Designer James Coldicott, Lighting Director Nathan Files, Lighting Director Bobby Grey, Lighting Director
Ed Moore, Video Control Luke Chantrell, Video Control
Scott Chmielewski, Media Server Programmer
Dancing With The Stars • Semi-Finals • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions
Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer
Patrick Brazil, Moving Light Programmer Andrew Law, Moving Light Programmer Casey Rhodes, Lighting Director Hannah Kerman, Lighting Director
Matt Benson, Gaffer
Ed Moore, Video Control Stu Wesolik, Video Control
Matt McAdam, Media Server Programmer
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • May 21, 2024: Billie Eilish Visits The Late Show For An Engaging Interview With Stephen Colbert And A Performance Off Of Her New Album On The Ed Sullivan Theater Stage • CBS • CBS Studios Michael Scricca, Lighting Director
Hillary Knox, Moving Light Programmer
Constantine Leonardos II, Moving Light Programmer Tom Carrol, Video Control
Saturday Night Live • Host: Kristen Wiig • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Geoffrey Amoral, Lighting Director Rick McGuinness, Lighting Director
Trevor Brown, Moving Light Programmer Tim Stasse, Moving Light Programmer
William McGuinness, Chief Lighting Technician Frank Grisanti, Video Control
The Voice • Live Finale, Part 2 • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Oscar Dominguez, Lighting Designer Dan Boland, Moving Light Programmer Ronald Wirsgalla, Lighting Director Erin Anderson, Lighting Director
Andrew Munie, Media Server Programmer Jeff Shood, Media Server Programmer Terrance Ho, Video Control
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher • CBS • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Al Gurdon, Lighting Designer Ben Green, Lighting Director Harry Forster, Lighting Director
Mark Humphrey, Lighting Director Eric Marchwinski, Lighting Director Alen Sisul, Gaffer
Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden • CBS • A Sony Music Vision and Enliven Entertainment Production / A Grammy Studios Production in association with Maritime Pictures
Steve Cohen, Lighting Designer Mark Foffano, Lighting Consultant Justin Cheatham, Lighting Director Tad Inferrera, Lighting Director
Adrian Bassett, Chief Lighting Technician
66th Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73
Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer Andy O’Reilly, Lighting Director Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director Bryan Klunder, Lighting Director Matt Benson, Lighting Director Will Gossett, Lighting Director Erin Anderson, Lighting Director Terrance Ho, Video Control
Guy Jones, Video Control
Matt Cotter, Media Server Programmer
2023 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony • ABC • Tenth Planet Productions
Allen Branton, Lighting Designer Kevin Lawson, Lighting Director Felix Peralta, Lighting Director George Gountas, Lighting Director Alex Flores, Gaffer
Billy Steinberg, Video Control JC Castro, Video Control
Bianca Moncada, Media Server Programmer
76th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment in association with Tony Award Productions
Robert Dickinson, Lighting Designer Noah Mitz, Lighting Director
Ed McCarthy, Lighting Director Tyler Ericson, Lighting Director
Harry Sangmeister, Lighting Director Richie Beck, Chief Lighting Technician
J.M. Hurley, Video Control Ka Lai Wong, Video Control
Jason Rudolph, Media Server Programmer
Outstanding Main Title Design
Fallout • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks
Patrick Clair, Creative Director Lance Slaton, Art Director Raoul Marks, Animator
Scott Geersen, 3D Artist
Lessons In Chemistry • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios
Hazel Baird, Creative Director Rob Cawdery, Creative Director Ben Jones, Designer
Phil Davies, 3D Artist
Palm Royale • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios
Ronnie Koff, Creative Director, Designer Rob Slychuk, Animator
Nader Husseini, Animator Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor
Shōgun • FX • FX Productions Nadia Tzuo, Creative Director Mike Zeng, Designer
Alex Silver, Animator Lee Buckley, Animator Ilya Tselyutin, Animator Evan Larimore, Animator
Silo • Apple TV+ • AMC Studios in association with Apple
Patrick Clair, Creative Director Raoul Marks, Creative Director Lance Slaton, Illustrator
3 Body Problem • Netflix • Netflix Studios / Bighead Littlehead / The Three-Body Universe / T-Street / Plan B Entertainment / Primitive Streak
Patrick Clair, Creative Director Raoul Marks, Creative Director Eddy Herringson, Designer
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
The Bear • Fishes • FX • FX Productions
Ignacia Soto-Aguilar, Department Head Makeup Artist Nicole Rogers, Key Makeup Artist
Justine Losoya, Makeup Artist
Zsofia Otvos, Additional Makeup Artist
Hacks • Yes, And • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Keith Sayer, Personal Makeup Artist
The Morning Show • Strict Scrutiny • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple
Cindy Williams, Department Head Makeup Artist Liz Villamarin, Key Makeup Artist
Angela Levin, Personal Makeup Artist Tracey Levy, Personal Makeup Artist Keiko Wedding, Makeup Artist
Amy Schmiederer, Makeup Artist
Only Murders In The Building • Opening Night • Hulu • 20th Television
Arielle Toelke, Department Head Makeup Artist Kim Taylor, Key Makeup Artist
Joelle Troisi, Makeup Artist
True Detective: Night Country • Part 5 • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger
Peter Swords King, Department Head Makeup Artist Natalie Abizadeh, Makeup Supervisor
Kerry Skelton, Personal Makeup Artist Flóra Karítas Buenaño, Makeup Artist Hafdís Pálsdóttir, Makeup Artist
Outstanding Period Or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
The Crown • Ritz • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Cate Hall, Makeup Designer
Emilie Yong-Mills, Makeup Supervisor
Fallout • The Head • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks
Michael Harvey, Department Head Makeup Artist Kimberly Amacker, Key Makeup Artist
David Kalahiki, Makeup Artist
Feud: Capote vs. The Swans • Beautiful Babe • FX • FX Productions, 20th Television
Jacqueline Risotto, Department Head Makeup Artist Kristen Alimena, Key Makeup Artist
Christine Hooghuis, Makeup Artist
Kyra Panchenko, Personal Makeup Artist
Palm Royale • Pilot • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios
Tricia Sawyer, Makeup Designer
Marissa Lafayette, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Kenny Niederbaumer, Key Makeup Artist
Marie DelPrete, Key Makeup Artist Simone Siegl, Personal Makeup Artist Marja Webster, Personal Makeup Artist
Shōgun • The Abyss Of Life • FX • FX Productions
Rebecca Lee, Makeup Designer Krystal Devlin, Key Makeup Artist Amber Trudeau, Key Makeup Artist Andrea Alcala, 1st Makeup
Leslie Graham, 1st Makeup Krista Hann, 1st Makeup Mike Fields, 1st Makeup Emily Walsh, 1st Makeup
Outstanding Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula • Terror In The Woods • Shudder • A Boulet Brothers Production in association with Shudder
The Boulet Brothers, Department Head Makeup Artist
Dancing With The Stars • Monster Night • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions
Zena S. Green, Department Head Makeup Artist Julie Socash, Key Makeup Artist
Angela Moos, Additional Makeup Artist Donna Bard, Additional Makeup Artist Sarah Woolf, Additional Makeup Artist Brian Sipe, Additional Makeup Artist
James MacKinnon, Additional Makeup Artist Tyson Fountaine, Additional Makeup Artist
Saturday Night Live • Host: Ryan Gosling • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Louie Zakarian, Department Head Makeup Artist Jason Milani, Key Makeup Artist
Amy Tagliamonti, Key Makeup Artist Rachel Pagani, Makeup Artist
Young Bek, Makeup Artist Brandon Grether, Makeup Artist Joanna Pisani, Makeup Artist
Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History Of Popular Music • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films in association with Content Superba presents a Telling Pictures and Pomegranate Arts production in association with Fifth Season and Nature’s Darlings
Anastasia Durasova, Makeup Designer
The Voice • Live Finale, Part 1 And Live Finale, Part 2 • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Darcy Gilmore, Department Head Makeup Artist Gina Ghiglieri, Key Makeup Artist
Kristene Bernard, Personal Makeup Artist Nikki Carbonetta, Additional Makeup Artist Carlene Kearns, Additional Makeup Artist Elie Maalouf, Additional Makeup Artist Anthony Nguyen, Personal Makeup Artist Marylin Lee Spiegel, Additional Makeup Artist
We’re Here • Oklahoma, Part 3 • HBO | Max • HBO in association with The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC)
Tyler “Laila” Devlin, Makeup Artist Kalyd Sebastian Odeh, Makeup Artist
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
Ahsoka • Part Eight: The Jedi, The Witch, And The Warlord • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Alexei Dmitriew, Makeup Designer Cristina Waltz, Makeup Designer
Ana Gabriela Quinonez Urrego, Key Makeup
J. Alan Scott, Prosthetic Designer Ian Goodwin, Makeup
Cale Thomas, Makeup Alex Perrone, Makeup Scott Stoddard, Makeup
Fallout • The Beginning • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks
Jake Garber, Special Makeup Effects Department Head Rich Krusell, Prosthetic Makeup Artist
Lindsay Gelfand, Key Prosthetic Makeup Artist Gregory Nicotero, Prosthetic Designer
Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer Lisa Forst, Prosthetic Makeup Artist
Shōgun • A Dream Of A Dream • FX • FX Productions Toby Lindala, Special Makeup Effects Department Head Bree-Anna Lehto, Key Prosthetic Makeup Artist
Suzie Klimack, Special Makeup Effects Artist
True Detective: Night Country • Part 3 • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger
Dave Elsey, Prosthetic Designer Lou Elsey, Prosthetic Designer
Brian Kinney, Prosthetic Makeup Artist
The Witcher • The Cost Of Chaos • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series
Mark Coulier, Prosthetic Designer Deb Watson, Makeup Designer
Stephen Murphy, Prosthetic Makeup Artist Josh Weston, Prosthetic Makeup Artist
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
The Crown • Sleep, Dearie Sleep • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Martin Phipps, Composer
Mr. & Mrs. Smith • First Date • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Big Indie Pictures
David Fleming, Composer
Only Murders In The Building • Sitzprobe • Hulu • 20th Television
Siddhartha Khosla, Composer
Palm Royale • Maxine Saves A Cat • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios
Jeff Toyne, Composer
Shōgun • Servants Of Two Masters • FX • FX Productions
Atticus Ross, Composer Leopold Ross, Composer Nick Chuba, Composer
Silo • Freedom Day • Apple TV+ • AMC Studios in association with Apple
Atli Örvarsson, Composer
Slow Horses • Strange Games • Apple TV+ • See-Saw Films in association with Apple
Daniel Pemberton, Composer Toydrum, Composer
Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
All The Light We Cannot See • Episode 4 • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
James Newton Howard, Composer
Fargo • Blanket • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Production
Jeff Russo, Composer
Lawmen: Bass Reeves • Part I • Paramount+ • MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Bosque Ranch Productions and Yoruba Saxon
Chanda Dancy, Composer
Lessons In Chemistry • Book Of Calvin • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios
Carlos Rafael Rivera, Composer
The Tattooist Of Auschwitz • Episode 1 • Peacock • Synchronicity Films, Peacock, SKY Studios
Kara Talve, Composer Hans Zimmer, Composer
Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films and Castle Rock Entertainment
Marc Shaiman, Composer
Beckham • Seeing Red • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A Studio 99 Production in association with Ventureland
Anže Rozman, Composer Camilo Forero, Composer
Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television
David Fleming, Composer
Planet Earth III • Extremes • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production co-produced with BBC America, ZDF and France Télévisions for BBC
Jacob Shea, Composer Sara Barone, Composer Hans Zimmer, Composer
Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Altitude Film Entertainment Production in association with Berlanti/Schechter Films and Dog Star Films
Laura Karpman, Composer
Outstanding Music Direction
The 46th Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • Done + Dusted in association with ROK Productions
Rickey Minor, Music Director
Late Night With Seth Meyers • Episode 1488 • NBC • Universal Television and Broadway Video
Fred Armisen, Music Director Eli Janney, Music Director
The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Rickey Minor, Music Director
2023 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony • ABC • Tenth Planet Productions
Adam Blackstone, Music Director Don Was, Music Director
Omar Edwards, Music Director
Saturday Night Live • Host: Ryan Gosling • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Lenny Pickett, Music Director Leon Pendarvis, Music Director Eli Brueggemann, Music Director
Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics
Girls5eva • New York / Song Title: The Medium Time • Netflix • Universal Television for Netflix
Sara Bareilles, Music & Lyrics
Only Murders In The Building • Sitzprobe / Song Title: Which Of The Pickwick Triplets Did It? • Hulu • 20th Television
Benj Pasek, Music & Lyrics Justin Paul, Music & Lyrics Marc Shaiman, Music & Lyrics Scott Wittman, Music & Lyrics
Saturday Night Live • Host: Maya Rudolph / Song Title: Maya Rudolph Mother’s Day Monologue • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Eli Brueggemann, Music Maya Rudolph, Lyrics Auguste White, Lyrics Mike DiCenzo, Lyrics Jake Nordwind, Lyrics
The Tattooist Of Auschwitz • Episode 6 / Song Title: Love Will Survive • Peacock • Synchronicity Films, Peacock, SKY Studios
Kara Talve, Music Hans Zimmer, Music
Walter Afanasieff, Music Charlie Midnight, Lyrics
True Detective: Night Country • Part 5 / Song Title: No Use • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger
John Hawkes, Music & Lyrics
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Feud: Capote vs. The Swans • FX • FX Productions, 20th Television
Thomas Newman, Composer
Lessons In Chemistry • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios
Carlos Rafael Rivera, Composer
Masters Of The Air • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios with Amblin Television / Playtone
Blake Neely, Composer
Palm Royale • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios
Jeff Toyne, Composer
Shōgun • FX • FX Productions
Atticus Ross, Composer Leopold Ross, Composer Nick Chuba, Composer
Outstanding Music Supervision
Baby Reindeer • Episode 4 • Netflix • A Netflix Series / A Clerkenwell Films Production
Catherine Grieves, Music Supervisor
Fallout • The End • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks
Trygge Toven, Music Supervisor
Fargo • The Tragedy Of The Commons • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Production
Maggie Phillips, Music Supervisor
Mr. & Mrs. Smith • A Breakup • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Big Indie Pictures
Jen Malone, Music Supervisor
Only Murders In The Building • Grab Your Hankies • Hulu • 20th Television
Bruce Gilbert, Music Supervisor Lauren Marie Mikus, Music Supervisor
True Detective: Night Country • Part 4 • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger
Susan Jacobs, Music Supervisor
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
What We Do In The Shadows • FX • FX Productions
Matt Berry as Laszlo Cravensworth
Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO | Max • HBO
Larry David as Larry David
Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television
Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage
Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television
Martin Short as Oliver Putnam
The Bear • FX • FX Productions
Jeremy Allen White as Carmy
Reservation Dogs • FX • FX Productions
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as Bear Smallhill
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Hijack • Apple TV+ • 60Forty Films / Idiotlamp Productions in association with Apple
Idris Elba as Sam Nelson
Mr. & Mrs. Smith • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Big Indie Pictures
Donald Glover as John Smith
Fallout • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks
Walton Goggins as The Ghoul
Slow Horses • Apple TV+ • See-Saw Films in association with Apple
Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb
Shōgun • FX • FX Productions
Hiroyuki Sanada as Yoshii Toranaga
The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Dominic West as Prince Charles
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Fellow Travelers • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents a Fremantle and Showtime Studios Production
Matt Bomer as Hawkins “Hawk” Fuller
Baby Reindeer • Netflix • A Netflix Series / A Clerkenwell Films Production
Richard Gadd as Donny
Fargo • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Production
Jon Hamm as Roy Tillman
Feud: Capote vs. The Swans • FX • FX Productions, 20th Television
Tom Hollander as Truman Capote
Ripley • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights for Netflix
Andrew Scott as Tom Ripley
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Fifth Chance in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues
The Bear • FX • FX Productions
Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu
Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television
Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora
Loot • Apple TV+ • Universal Television in association with Apple
Maya Rudolph as Molly Novak
Hacks • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Jean Smart as Deborah Vance
Palm Royale • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios
Kristen Wiig as Maxine Simmons
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
The Morning Show • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple
Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy
The Gilded Age • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Universal Television and Neamo Film and Television
Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell
Mr. & Mrs. Smith • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Big Indie Pictures
Maya Erskine as Jane Smith
Shōgun • FX • FX Productions
Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko
The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II
The Morning Show • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple
Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
True Detective: Night Country • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger
Jodie Foster as Detective Elizabeth Danvers
Lessons In Chemistry • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios
Brie Larson as Elizabeth Zott
Fargo • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Production
Juno Temple as Dorothy “Dot” Lyon
Griselda • Netflix • A Netflix Series / Grand Electric
Sofía Vergara as Griselda Blanco
Feud: Capote vs. The Swans • FX • FX Productions, 20th Television
Naomi Watts as Babe Paley
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
The Bear • FX • FX Productions
Lionel Boyce as Marcus
Hacks • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Paul W. Downs as Jimmy Lusaque, Jr.
The Bear • FX • FX Productions
Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich
Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television
Paul Rudd as Ben Glenroy
Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Fifth Chance in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie
Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Bowen Yang as Various Characters
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Shōgun • FX • FX Productions
Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige
The Morning Show • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple
Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison
The Morning Show • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple
Mark Duplass as Chip Black
The Morning Show • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple
Jon Hamm as Paul Marks
Shōgun • FX • FX Productions
Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari
Slow Horses • Apple TV+ • See-Saw Films in association with Apple
Jack Lowden as River Cartwright
The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Fellow Travelers • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents a Fremantle and Showtime Studios Production
Jonathan Bailey as Tim Laughlin
The Sympathizer • HBO | Max • HBO in association with A24, Rhombus Media, Moho and Team Downey
Robert Downey Jr. as The Congressman/Ned Godwin, The Professor/Robert Hammer, The Auteur/Nicos Damianos, The Priest/Captain’s Father
Baby Reindeer • Netflix • A Netflix Series / A Clerkenwell Films Production
Tom Goodman-Hill as Darrien
True Detective: Night Country • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger
John Hawkes as Hank Prior
Fargo • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Production
Lamorne Morris as North Dakota Deputy Witt Farr
Lessons In Chemistry • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios
Lewis Pullman as Calvin Evans
Feud: Capote vs. The Swans • FX • FX Productions, 20th Television
Treat Williams as Bill Paley
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Palm Royale • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios
Carol Burnett as Norma Dellacorte
The Bear • FX • FX Productions
Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina
Hacks • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels
Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Fifth Chance in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Janelle James as Ava Coleman
Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Fifth Chance in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard
Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television
Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
The Gilded Age • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Universal Television and Neamo Film and Television
Christine Baranski as Agnes van Rhijn
The Morning Show • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple
Nicole Beharie as Christina Hunter
The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana
The Morning Show • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple
Greta Lee as Stella Bak
The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret
The Morning Show • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple
Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan
The Morning Show • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple
Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Ripley • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights for Netflix
Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood
Under The Bridge • Hulu • ABC Signature, Best Day Ever Productions, Felix Culpa
Lily Gladstone as Cam Bentland
Baby Reindeer • Netflix • A Netflix Series / A Clerkenwell Films Production
Jessica Gunning as Martha
Lessons In Chemistry • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios
Aja Naomi King as Harriet Sloane
Feud: Capote vs. The Swans • FX • FX Productions, 20th Television
Diane Lane as Nancy “Slim” Keith
Baby Reindeer • Netflix • A Netflix Series / A Clerkenwell Films Production
Nava Mau as Teri
True Detective: Night Country • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger
Kali Reis as Detective Evangeline Navarro
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
The Bear • Fishes • FX • FX Productions
Jon Bernthal as Michael Berzatto
Only Murders In The Building • Co Bro • Hulu • 20th Television
Matthew Broderick as Matthew Broderick
Saturday Night Live • Host: Ryan Gosling • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Ryan Gosling as Host
Hacks • The Deborah Vance Christmas Spectacular • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Christopher Lloyd as Larry Arbuckle
The Bear • Fishes • FX • FX Productions
Bob Odenkirk as Uncle Lee
The Bear • Honeydew • FX • FX Productions
Will Poulter as Luca
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
Shōgun • Anjin • FX • FX Productions
Néstor Carbonell as Rodriguez
Mr. & Mrs. Smith • A Breakup • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Big Indie Pictures
Paul Dano as Hot Neighbor
Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty • The New World • HBO | Max • HBO in association with HyperObject Industries, Steeplechase Amusements, Jim Hecht Productions and Jason Shuman Productions
Tracy Letts as Jack McKinney
Slow Horses • Footprints • Apple TV+ • See-Saw Films in association with Apple
Jonathan Pryce as David Cartwright
Mr. & Mrs. Smith • Second Date • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Big Indie Pictures
John Turturro as Eric Shane
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
The Bear • Forks • FX • FX Productions
Olivia Colman as Chef Terry
The Bear • Fishes • FX • FX Productions
Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna Berzatto
Hacks • The Roast Of Deborah Vance • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Kaitlin Olson as DJ Vance
Only Murders In The Building • Sitzprobe • Hulu • 20th Television
Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Donna Williams
Saturday Night Live • Host: Maya Rudolph • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Maya Rudolph as Host
Saturday Night Live • Host: Kristen Wiig • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Kristen Wiig as Host
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
Mr. & Mrs. Smith • Infidelity • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Big Indie Pictures
Michaela Coel as Bev
The Crown • Sleep, Dearie Sleep • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II
The Morning Show • Update Your Priors • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple
Marcia Gay Harden as Maggie Brener
Mr. & Mrs. Smith • Couples Therapy (Naked & Afraid) • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Big Indie Pictures
Sarah Paulson as Therapist
Mr. & Mrs. Smith • Double Date • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Big Indie Pictures
Parker Posey as Other Jane
Outstanding Performer In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
The Eric Andre Show • Adult Swim • Abso Lutely Productions and Williams Street
Eric Andŕe as Eric Andŕe
Desi Lydic Foxsplains – The Daily Show • YouTube • Central Productions, LLC
Desi Lydic as Desi Lydic
RZR • Gala Film • Exertion3 Films in partnership with Gala Film
Mena Suvari as Detective Thompson
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
The Simpsons • Cremains Of The Day • FOX • A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation
Hank Azaria as Moe Szyslak
Family Guy • Teacher’s Heavy Pet • FOX • 20th Television Animation
Alex Borstein as Lois Griffin
Invincible • I Thought You Were Stronger • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Skybound Animation
Sterling K. Brown as Angstrom Levy / Angstrom #646
Big Mouth • The Ambition Gremlin • Netflix • Netflix
Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress
Krapopolis • Big Man On Hippocampus • FOX • Fox Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment
Hannah Waddingham as Deliria
Outstanding Narrator
Planet Earth III • Human • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production co-produced with BBC America, ZDF and France Télévisions for BBC
Sir David Attenborough, Narrator
Queens • African Queens • National Geographic • Wildstar Films
Angela Bassett, Narrator
Life On Our Planet • Chapter 1: The Rules Of Life • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A Silverback Films Production in association with Amblin Television
Morgan Freeman, Narrator
Secrets Of The Octopus • Masterminds • National Geographic • Sealight Pictures, Wildstar Films and Earthship Productions
Paul Rudd, Narrator
Lost Women Of Highway 20 • Vanished • Investigation Discovery • Orit Entertainment and October Films
Octavia Spencer, Narrator
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race • MTV • World Of Wonder
RuPaul Charles, Host
Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television
Mark Cuban, Host Lori Greiner, Host Kevin O’Leary, Host
Barbara Corcoran, Host Robert Herjavec, Host Daymond John, Host
The Traitors • Peacock • Studio Lambert
Alan Cumming, Host
Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves
Kristen Kish, Host
Survivor • CBS • MGM Studios
Jeff Probst, Host
Outstanding Host For A Game Show
Celebrity Family Feud • ABC • Fremantle
Steve Harvey, Host
Jeopardy! • ABC/Syndicated • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television
Ken Jennings, Host
Weakest Link • NBC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio
Jane Lynch, Host
Password • NBC • Fremantle in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Electric Hot Dog
Keke Palmer, Host
Wheel Of Fortune • ABC/Syndicated • Quadra Productions, Inc. / Sony Pictures Studios
Pat Sajak, Host
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Fifth Chance in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
The Bear • FX • FX Productions
Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO | Max • HBO
Hacks • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television
Palm Royale • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios
Reservation Dogs • FX • FX Productions
What We Do In The Shadows • FX • FX Productions
Outstanding Drama Series
The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Fallout • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks
The Gilded Age • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Universal Television and Neamo Film and Television
The Morning Show • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple
Mr. & Mrs. Smith • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Big Indie Pictures
Shōgun • FX • FX Productions
Slow Horses • Apple TV+ • See-Saw Films in association with Apple
3 Body Problem • Netflix • Netflix Studios / Bighead Littlehead / The Three-Body Universe / T-Street / Plan B Entertainment / Primitive Streak
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
Baby Reindeer • Netflix • A Netflix Series / A Clerkenwell Films Production
Richard Gadd, Executive Producer Wim De Greef, Executive Producer Petra Fried, Executive Producer Matt Jarvis, Executive Producer Ed Macdonald, Executive Producer Matthew Mulot, Producer
Fargo • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Production
Noah Hawley, Executive Producer Warren Littlefield, Executive Producer Joel Coen, Executive Producer
Ethan Coen, Executive Producer Steve Stark, Executive Producer Kim Todd, Executive Producer
Thomas Bezucha, Co-Executive Producer Bob DeLaurentis, Co-Executive Producer April Shih, Co-Executive Producer
Caitlin Jackson, Co-Executive Producer Regis Kimble, Producer
Dana Gonzales, Producer Leslie Cowan, Produced by
Lessons In Chemistry • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios
Hannah Fidell, Executive Producer Rosa Handelman, Executive Producer Susannah Grant, Executive Producer Natalie Sandy, Executive Producer Louise Shore, Executive Producer Jason Bateman, Executive Producer Michael Costigan, Executive Producer Brie Larson, Executive Producer
Lee Eisenberg, Executive Producer Elijah Allan-Blitz, Co-Executive Producer Mfonsio Udofia, Co-Executive Producer Boo Killebrew, Co-Executive Producer Elissa Karasik, Co-Executive Producer Bonnie Garmus, Co-Executive Producer Tracey Nyberg, Co-Executive Producer Teagan Wall, Supervising Producer Nicole Delaney, Supervising Producer
Ripley • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights for Netflix
Steven Zaillian, Executive Producer Garrett Basch, Executive Producer Clayton Townsend, Executive Producer Guymon Casady, Executive Producer Benjamin Forkner, Executive Producer Philipp Keel, Executive Producer Sharon Levy, Executive Producer Charlie Corwin, Executive Producer Ben Rosenblatt, Co-Executive Producer Enzo Sisti, Producer
Andrew Scott, Producer
True Detective: Night Country • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger
Issa López, Executive Producer
Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda, Executive Producer Jodie Foster, Executive Producer
Barry Jenkins, Executive Producer Adele Romanski, Executive Producer Mark Ceryak, Executive Producer Chris Mundy, Executive Producer Nic Pizzolatto, Executive Producer
Matthew McConaughey, Executive Producer Woody Harrelson, Executive Producer Steve Golin, Executive Producer
Richard Brown, Executive Producer Cary Joji Fukunaga, Executive Producer Alan Page Arriaga, Executive Producer Princess Daazhraii Johnson, Producer Cathy Tagnak Rexford, Producer
Layla Blackman, Producer Sam Breckman, Produced by
Outstanding Television Movie
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie • Peacock • UCP
Randy Zisk, Executive Producer Tony Shalhoub, Executive Producer Andy Breckman, Executive Producer
David Hoberman, Executive Producer Lena Cordina, Produced by
Quiz Lady • Hulu • 20th Century Studios
Alex Brown, Executive Producer Erika Hampson, Executive Producer Will Ferrell, Produced by
Jessica Elbaum, Produced by Maggie Haskins, Produced by Itay Reiss, Produced by
Jen D’Angelo, Produced by Awkwafina, Produced by Sandra Oh, Produced by
Red, White & Royal Blue • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Berlanti/Schechter Films
Casey McQuiston, Executive Producer Michael Riley McGrath, Executive Producer Matthew López, Executive Producer Michael S. Constable, Executive Producer Greg Berlanti, Produced by
Sarah Schechter, Produced by
Scoop • Netflix • Netflix presents a Lighthouse Film and Television production in association with Voltage TV
Sam McAlister, Executive Producer Sanjay Singhal, Executive Producer Radford Neville, Produced by
Hilary Salmon, Produced by
Unfrosted • Netflix • Netflix presents A Columbus 81 Production / A Skyview Entertainment Production / A Good One Production
Andy Robin, Executive Producer Barry Marder, Executive Producer
Cherylanne Martin, Executive Producer Jerry Seinfeld, Produced by
Spike Feresten, Produced by Beau Bauman, Produced by
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Jon Stewart, Executive Producer/Host Jennifer Flanz, Executive Producer
James “Baby Doll” Dixon, Executive Producer Ramin Hedayati, Co-Executive Producer Justin Melkmann, Co-Executive Producer Zhubin Parang, Co-Executive Producer
Ian Berger, Supervising Producer Max Browning, Supervising Producer Pamela DePace, Supervising Producer David Kibuuka, Supervising Producer
David Paul Meyer, Supervising Producer Elise Terrell, Supervising Producer Sushil Dayal, Supervising Producer
Dan Amira, Producer Jocelyn Conn, Producer Jeff Gussow, Producer Brittany Radocha, Producer
Shawna Shepherd, Producer Beth Shorr, Producer
Ronny Chieng, Host Jordan Klepper, Host Michael Kosta, Host Desi Lydic, Host Dulcé Sloan, Host
Jimmy Kimmel Live! • ABC • ABC Signature in association with Kimmelot
Jimmy Kimmel, Executive Producer Erin Irwin, Executive Producer David Craig, Executive Producer
Molly McNearney, Executive Producer Jennifer Sharron, Executive Producer Doug DeLuca, Co-Executive Producer Gary Greenberg, Supervising Producer Tony Romero, Supervising Producer Josh Weintraub, Supervising Producer Seth Weidner, Supervising Producer Danny Ricker, Supervising Producer Rory Albanese, Supervising Producer Josh Halloway, Supervising Producer Ken Crosby, Producer
Patrick Friend, Producer Nancy Fowkes, Producer Craig Powell, Producer
Late Night With Seth Meyers • NBC • Universal Television and Broadway Video
Lorne Michaels, Executive Producer Emily Erotas, Supervising Producer Sarah Jenks-Daly, Supervising Producer Henry Melcher, Supervising Producer Kevin Miller, Supervising Producer Jeremiah Silva, Supervising Producer Alex Baze, Producer
Sal Gentile, Producer Hillary Hunn, Producer Eric Leiderman, Producer Haleigh Raff, Producer Jen Sochko, Producer
Mike Shoemaker, Produced by Seth Meyers, Host
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS • CBS Studios
Stephen T. Colbert, Executive Producer Tom Purcell, Executive Producer
Jon Stewart, Executive Producer
Tanya Michnevich Bracco, Co-Executive Producer Barry Julien, Co-Executive Producer
Matt Lappin, Co-Executive Producer Opus Moreschi, Co-Executive Producer Denise Rehrig, Co-Executive Producer Aaron Cohen, Supervising Producer Paul Dinello, Supervising Producer Ariel Dumas, Supervising Producer Emily Gertler, Supervising Producer Jay Katsir, Supervising Producer Bjoern Stejskal, Supervising Producer
Sara Vilkomerson, Supervising Producer Ballard C. Boyd, Producer
Michael Brumm, Producer Megan Gearheart, Producer Gabe Gronli, Producer Paige Kendig, Producer Jake Plunkett, Producer Adam Wager, Producer
Louis J. Grieci, Line Producer
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peyance Productions and Avalon Television
John Oliver, Executive Producer/Host Tim Carvell, Executive Producer
Liz Stanton, Executive Producer
Jeremy Tchaban, Co-Executive Producer Catherine Owens, Supervising Producer Whit Conway, Producer
Kaye Foley, Producer Laura L. Griffin, Producer
Christopher McDaniel, Producer Kate Mullaney, Producer
Matt Passet, Producer Megan Peck Shub, Producer Wynn Van Dusen, Producer Marian Wang, Producer Charles Wilson, Producer
Rebecca Etchberger, Producer Nicole Franza, Line Producer
Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Lorne Michaels, Executive Producer Javier Winnik, Supervising Producer Erin Doyle, Producer
Tom Broecker, Producer Caroline Maroney, Producer Steve Higgins, Produced by Erik Kenward, Produced by
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher • CBS • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Shawn Carter, Executive Producer Desiree Perez, Executive Producer Jesse Collins, Executive Producer Dionne Harmon, Co-Executive Producer Dave Meyers, Co-Executive Producer Aaron B. Cooke, Supervising Producer Phil Sino-Cruz, Line Producer
Chelsea Gonnering, Line Producer Usher, Performer
66th Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73
Ben Winston, Executive Producer Raj Kapoor, Executive Producer Jesse Collins, Executive Producer Eric Cook, Co-Executive Producer
Patrick Menton, Co-Executive Producer Jeannae Rouzan-Clay, Co-Executive Producer Trevor Noah, Producer/Host
Hamish Hamilton, Producer David Wild, Producer Tabitha Dumo, Producer Alexandra Papa, Producer Rita Maye Bland, Producer
Hilary Gladstein, Line Producer
The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady • Netflix • Casey Patterson Entertainment, 199 Productions and Hartbeat Productions for Netflix
Casey Patterson, Executive Producer Tom Brady, Executive Producer Kevin Hart, Executive Producer/Host Jeff Clanagan, Executive Producer Jeff Ross, Executive Producer
Carol Donovan, Executive Producer Mike Gibbons, Co-Executive Producer Rob Paine, Co-Executive Producer Barbra Dannov, Supervising Producer Pete Diobilda, Supervising Producer Steven Kaplan, Line Producer
The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Raj Kapoor, Executive Producer
Molly McNearney, Executive Producer Katy Mullan, Executive Producer
Rob Paine, Co-Executive Producer Taryn Hurd Bleckner, Producer Sarah Levine Hall, Producer Jimmy Kimmel, Host
76th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment in association with Tony Award Productions
Ricky Kirshner, Executive Producer Glenn Weiss, Executive Producer Jesse Craine, Supervising Producer Sarah Levine Hall, Produced by Ariana Debose, Host
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden • CBS • A Sony Music Vision and Enliven Entertainment Production / A Grammy Studios Production in association with Maritime Pictures
Steve Cohen, Executive Producer Barry Ehrmann, Executive Producer
Billy Joel, Executive Producer/Performer Paul Dugdale, Executive Producer Dennis Arfa, Co-Executive Producer Brian Ruggles, Co-Executive Producer Bobby Thrasher, Co-Executive Producer Todd Kamelhar, Co-Executive Producer Lee Eastman, Co-Executive Producer Kyle Loftus, Co-Executive Producer
Ned Doyle, Supervising Producer Tom Mackay, Producer
Richard Story, Producer Krista Wegener, Producer Leslie Vincent, Producer Krystle Tesoriero, Producer
Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer • Netflix • Netflix | Lathan TV | Pilot Boy
Dave Chappelle, Executive Producer/Performer Rikki Hughes, Executive Producer
Stan Lathan, Executive Producer Sina Sadighi, Producer
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic • CBS • Smart Dog Media and White Label Productions in association with CBS
Craig Plestis, Executive Producer Chris Wagner, Executive Producer Clara Plestis, Executive Producer Ashley Edens, Executive Producer Deena Katz, Executive Producer Arlene Van Dyke, Executive Producer
Stephanie Wagner, Supervising Producer Brittany Cherry, Producer
Ariel Kubit, Producer
Chelsea Gonnering, Line Producer
Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Done + Dusted
Nikki Glaser, Executive Producer/Performer Chris Convy, Executive Producer
David Jammy, Executive Producer Alex Murray, Executive Producer Bill Urban, Co-Executive Producer Chris McQueen, Producer
Trevor Noah: Where Was I • Netflix • Bob Bain Productions, Inc. for Netflix
Trevor Noah, Executive Producer/Performer Sanaz Yamin, Executive Producer
Bob Bain, Executive Producer Norman Aladjem, Executive Producer Derek Van Pelt, Executive Producer
Benn Fleishman, Supervising Producer Danny Sanchez, Line Producer
David Paul Meyer, Produced by
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series
Carpool Karaoke: The Series • Apple TV+ • CBS Studios in association with Fulwell 73 and Apple
Ben Winston, Executive Producer James Corden, Executive Producer Eric Pankowski, Executive Producer David Young, Co-Executive Producer Blake Webster, Producer
The Eric Andre Show • Adult Swim • Abso Lutely Productions and Williams Street
Eric Andŕe, Executive Producer Kitao Sakurai, Executive Producer Dan Curry, Executive Producer Dave Kneebone, Executive Producer
Mike Rosenstein, Executive Producer Walter Newman, Executive Producer
Late Night With Seth Meyers Corrections • NBC • Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions and Universal Television
Seth Meyers, Executive Producer Mike Shoemaker, Executive Producer
Only Murders In The Building: One Killer Question • Hulu • Hulu
Janice C. Molinari, Executive Producer Dave Roth, Executive Producer
Zuriht Serna, Executive Producer Trisha Choate, Executive Producer Jillian Novak, Executive Producer Xavier Salas, Executive Producer
Real Time With Bill Maher: Overtime • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Bill Maher Productions
Bill Maher, Executive Producer Sheila Griffiths, Executive Producer Marc Gurvitz, Executive Producer Billy Martin, Executive Producer
Dean E. Johnsen, Executive Producer Matt Wood, Producer
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series
After The Cut – The Daily Show • YouTube • Central Productions, LLC
Jon Stewart, Executive Producer Jennifer Flanz, Executive Producer Ramin Hedayati, Co-Executive Producer Jocelyn Conn, Producer
Folake Ayiloge, Produced by Daniel Radosh, Produced by
The Crown: Farewell To A Royal Epic • Netflix • Once Upon A Time / Netflix
Kelly Caton, Supervising Producer Kia Milan, Producer
Melissa Mills, Producer Alison Deknatel, Producer Justin Alcantara, Producer
Alison Gross Kalmick, Producer
Hacks: Bit By Bit • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
John Wilhelmy, Executive Producer Jordan Barker, Co-Executive Producer Christy Castellano, Co-Executive Producer Pablo Herrero, Supervising Producer
Erin Denniston, Supervising Producer Aliya Carter, Produced by
Saturday Night Live Presents: Behind The Sketch • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Lorne Michaels, Executive Producer Grace Shaker, Producer
Dina Moles, Producer Matt Yonks, Producer Daniel D’Lauro, Producer
Shōgun – The Making Of Shōgun • FX • FX Networks in association with More Media
Stephanie Gibbons, Executive Producer Sally Daws, Executive Producer
Kenna McCabe, Executive Producer Melanie Pimentel, Supervising Producer Joel Kazuo Knoernschild, Senior Producer Andie Newell, Producer
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films and Castle Rock Entertainment
Rob Reiner, Produced by Michele Reiner, Produced by Matthew George, Produced by
Girls State • Apple TV+ • Concordia Studio presentation of a Mile End Films production in association with Apple
Amanda McBaine, Produced by Jesse Moss, Produced by
Nicole Stott, Executive Producer Jonathan Silberberg, Executive Producer Davis Guggenheim, Executive Producer Laurene Powell Jobs, Executive Producer
The Greatest Night In Pop • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / An MRC Film / A Dorothy St Pictures Production in association with Makemake Entertainment
Larry Klein, Producer Harriet Sternberg, Producer Lionel Richie, Producer Bruce Eskowitz, Producer George Hencken, Producer
Julia Nottingham, Produced by
Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television
Brian Grazer, Produced by Ron Howard, Produced by Sara Bernstein, Produced by Margaret Bodde, Produced by Justin Wilkes, Produced by Mark Monroe, Produced by
Christopher St. John, Produced by
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces • Apple TV+ • Apple Original Films presents an A24 / Tremolo Production
Morgan Neville, Producer Meghan Walsh, Producer Charlise Holmes, Producer
Caitrin Rogers, Executive Producer Ben Cotner, Executive Producer Emily Osborne, Executive Producer
Nicole Quintero Ochoa, Co-Executive Producer
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series
Beckham • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A Studio 99 Production in association with Ventureland
John Battsek, Produced by Nicola Howson, Produced by Fisher Stevens, Produced by Billie Shepherd, Produced by
David Gardner, Executive Producer Gary Neville, Executive Producer Jonathan Sides, Co-Executive Producer Craig South, Co-Executive Producer
The Jinx – Part Two • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films presents a Hit The Ground Running Production
Charlotte Kaufman, Producer Sam Neave, Producer
Andrew Jarecki, Executive Producer Zac Stuart-Pontier, Executive Producer Kyle Martin, Executive Producer
Nancy Abraham, Executive Producer Lisa Heller, Executive Producer
Sara Rodriguez, Executive Producer
Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV • Investigation Discovery • Maxine Productions and Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction in association with Business Insider
Mary Robertson, Executive Producer Emma Schwartz, Co-Executive Producer Eli Holzman, Executive Producer
Aaron Saidman, Executive Producer Lisa Kalikow, Co-Executive Producer Nicholas Carlson, Executive Producer Kate Taylor, Executive Producer
Joel Stonington, Executive Producer Pamela E. Deutsch, Executive Producer
STAX: Soulsville U.S.A. • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Concord Originals, Polygram Entertainment, Warner Music Entertainment, A Laylow Pictures production, A White Horse Pictures production
Jamila Wignot, Produced by Kara Elverson, Produced by
Ezra Edelman, Executive Producer Caroline Waterlow, Executive Producer Nigel Sinclair, Executive Producer Nicholas Ferrall, Executive Producer Michele Smith, Executive Producer Sophia Dilley, Executive Producer David Blackman, Executive Producer Tina Nguyen, Executive Producer
Telemarketers • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films presents a production of Elara Pictures and All Facts in association with Rough House Pictures
Claire Read, Produced by
Adam Bhala Lough, Executive Producer Sam Lipman-Stern, Executive Producer Benny Safdie, Executive Producer
Dani Bernfeld, Executive Producer Josh Safdie, Executive Producer Danny McBride, Executive Producer Nancy Abraham, Executive Producer Lisa Heller, Executive Producer
Tina Nguyen, Executive Producer
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special
Conan O’Brien Must Go • HBO | Max • Max in association with Conaco
Jason Chillemi, Producer Sarah Federowicz, Producer Jessie Gaskell, Producer Matt O’Brien, Producer Mike Sweeney, Producer
Conan O’Brien, Executive Producer / Host Jeff Ross, Executive Producer
Aaron Bleyaert, Supervising Producer Jordan Schlansky, Supervising Producer Njål Lambrechts, Line Producer
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr. • PBS • WETA Washington D.C., McGee Media, Inkwell Media, Kunhardt Films
Kevin Burke, Producer Matthew Cesario, Producer
John F. Wilson, Executive Producer Dyllan McGee, Executive Producer
Henry Louis Gates Jr., Executive Producer Sabin Streeter, Senior Producer
Natalia Warchol, Series Producer Deborah C Porfido, Supervising Producer Robert L. Yacyshyn, Line Producer
Peter Kunhardt, Executive Producer
How To With John Wilson • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Blow Out Productions, Johnsmovies and Atlantic Pictures
Shirel Kozak, Produced by
Nathan Fielder, Executive Producer John Wilson, Executive Producer/Host Michael Koman, Executive Producer Clark Reinking, Executive Producer
My Next Guest With David Letterman And John Mulaney • Netflix • Jax Media and Worldwide Pants, Inc. for Netflix
Tommy Alter, Producer
Tom Keaney, Executive Producer Mary Barclay, Executive Producer Michael Steed, Executive Producer
Séamus Murphy-Mitchell, Executive Producer Justin Wilkes, Executive Producer
Jake Fuller, Executive Producer
The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy • Apple TV+ • Twofour in association with Apple
Claire Kunzel, Producer
Eugene Levy, Host/Executive Producer David Brindley, Executive Producer Nic Patten, Executive Producer
Sara Brailsford, Executive Producer Alex Menzies, Executive Producer Stephen Pain, Series Producer Tracey Smyth, Senior Producer
Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking
Beyond Utopia (Independent Lens) • PBS • Ideal Partners in association with 19340 Productions, XRM Media, the Random Good Foundation and the Human Rights Foundation
Jana Edelbaum, Producer Rachel Cohen, Producer Sue Mi Terry, Producer Lois Vossen, Producer
Going To Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project • HBO | Max • Confluential Films and Rada Studio in association with JustFilms | Ford Foundation in association with Bertha Doc Society
Joe Brewster, Produced by Michèle Stephenson, Produced by Tommy Oliver, Produced by
Stamped From The Beginning • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A One Story Up production
Alisa Payne, Producer
Roger Ross Williams, Producer David Teague, Producer
Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, Executive Producer Geoff Martz, Executive Producer
Mara Brock Akil, Executive Producer Susie Fitzgerald, Executive Producer
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow • PBS • GBH
Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives • Food Network • Knuckle Sandwich and Citizen Pictures
Love Is Blind • Netflix • Kinetic Content for Netflix
Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Below Deck Down Under • Bravo • 51 Minds
Love On The Spectrum U.S. • Netflix • Northern Pictures for Netflix
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • MTV • World Of Wonder
Vanderpump Rules • Bravo • Evolution Media
Welcome To Wrexham • FX • Boardwalk Pictures
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
RuPaul’s Drag Race • MTV • World Of Wonder
Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves
The Traitors • Peacock • Studio Lambert
The Voice • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Outstanding Game Show
Celebrity Family Feud • ABC • Fremantle
Jeopardy! • ABC/Syndicated • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television
Password • NBC • Fremantle in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Electric Hot Dog
The Price Is Right At Night • CBS • Fremantle
Wheel Of Fortune • ABC/Syndicated • Quadra Productions, Inc. / Sony Pictures Studios
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Avatar: The Last Airbender • Legends • Netflix • A Netflix Series in partnership with Nickelodeon
Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Luke Gibleon, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer John Matter, Dialogue Editor
Bradley C. Katona, Sound Effects Editor Justin Helle, Foley Editor
Micha Liberman, Music Editor Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist William Kellerman, Foley Artist
Fallout • The Target • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks
Sue Gamsaragan Cahill, Supervising Sound Editor Daniel Colman, MPSE, Sound Designer
Joseph Fraioli, Sound Designer Jane Boegel-Koch, Dialogue Editor Sara Bencivenga, ADR Editor
Jonathan Golodner, Sound Effects Editor Karen Triest, Sound Effects Editor Randall Guth, Foley Editor
Christopher Kaller, Music Editor Clint Bennet, Music Editor Nancy Parker, Foley Artist Katie Rose, Foley Artist
Shōgun • Broken To The Fist • FX • FX Productions Brian J Armstrong, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor Benjamin Cook, MPSE, Sound Designer
James Gallivan, Sound Designer John Creed, MPSE, Dialogue Editor Ayako Yamauchi, ADR Editor
Mark Hailstone, Sound Effects Editor Ken Cain, Foley Editor
Melissa Muik, Music Editor Matt Salib, Foley Artist Sanaa Kelley, Foley Artist
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds • Hegemony • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
Matthew E. Taylor, Supervising Sound Editor Michael Schapiro, Sound Designer
Sean Heissinger, Dialogue Editor Kip Smedley, Sound Effects Editor Ian Herzon, Sound Effects Editor Deron Street, Sound Effects Editor Clay Weber, Foley Editor
John Sanacore, Foley Editor Rick Owens, Foley Artist Jesi Ruppel, Foley Artist
3 Body Problem • Judgment Day • Netflix • Netflix Studios / Bighead Littlehead / The Three-Body Universe / T-Street / Plan B Entertainment / Primitive Streak
Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor Paula Fairfield, Sound Designer
John Matter, Dialogue Editor
Tim Hands, Supervising ADR Editor Bradley C. Katona, Sound Effects Editor Justin Helle, Foley Editor
David Klotz, Music Editor Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist
Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist William Kellerman, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Ahsoka • Part Four: Fallen Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor David Acord, Sound Designer
James Spencer, Dialogue/ADR Editor Vanessa Lapato, Dialogue/ADR Editor Stephanie McNally, Dialogue/ADR Editor Trey Turner, ADR Editor
Kimberly Patrick, Sound Effects Editor Tim Farrell, Sound Effects Editor
Joel Raabe, Foley Editor Chris Tergesen, Music Editor Ronni Brown, Foley Artist
Heikki Kossi, MPSE, Foley Artist Shelley Roden, MPSE, Foley Artist
The Bear • Forks • FX • FX Productions
Steve “Major” Giammaria, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Andrea Bella, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Evan Benjamin, Dialogue Editor Jonathan Fuhrer, Sound Effects Editor Annie Taylor, Foley Editor
Jason Lingle, Music Editor Jeff Lingle, Music Editor Leslie Bloome, Foley Artist Shaun Brennan, Foley Artist
Blue Eye Samurai • All Evil Dreams And Angry Words • Netflix • A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions
Myron Nettinga, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Paulette Lifton, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Sam Hayward, MPSE, Sound Designer
Jared Dwyer, MPSE, Sound Designer Andrew Miller, MPSE, Sound Designer Johanna Turner, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor Justin Helle, Foley Editor
Iko Kagasoff, Music Editor Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist
Only Murders In The Building • Sitzprobe • Hulu • 20th Television
Mathew Waters, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Danika Wikke, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Taylor Jackson, Dialogue Editor
Meredith Stacy, Sound Effects Editor Erika Koski, Foley Editor
Micha Liberman, Music Editor Sanaa Kelley, Foley Artist Iris Dutour, Foley Artist
Star Trek: Lower Decks • The Inner Fight • Paramount+ • CBS’s Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
James Lucero, Supervising Sound Editor Drew Guy, Dialogue Editor
Mak Kellerman, Sound Effects Editor John Wynn, Sound Effects Editor Michael Britt, Foley Editor
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special
All The Light We Cannot See • Episode 4 • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Ryan Cole, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Emma Present, Dialogue Editor
Jill Purdy, Dialogue Editor
David Grimaldi, Sound Effects Editor Matt Cloud, Sound Effects Editor Gina Wark, Foley Editor
Dan DiPrima, Music Editor Steve Durkee, Music Editor Steve Baine, Foley Artist
Fargo • The Tragedy Of The Commons • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Production
Nick Forshager, Supervising Sound Editor
Joe Bracciale, Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor Dustin Harris, Dialogue Editor
Alex Bullick, Sound Effects Editor Brad Bakelmun, Foley Editor
Ben Schor, Music Editor
Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist
Masters Of The Air • Part Five • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios with Amblin Television / Playtone
Jack Whittaker, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Michael Minkler, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Jeff Sawyer, Sound Designer
Luke Gibleon, Sound Designer
Dave McMoyler, Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor Michael Hertlein, Dialogue Editor
Michele Perrone, Supervising ADR Editor Jim Brookshire, ADR Editor
Bryan Parker, ADR Editor
Zach Goheen, Sound Effects Editor Paul B. Knox, Sound Effects Editor Adam Kopald, Sound Effects Editor Angela Claverie, Music Editor Dylan Wilhoit, Foley Artist
Jeff Wilhoit, Foley Artist
Ripley • III Sommerso • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights for Netflix
Larry Zipf, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/ Sound Designer Michael Feuser, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Michael McMenomy, Dialogue Editor
Lidia Tamplenizza, Supervising ADR Editor David Forshee, Sound Effects Editor
Bill R. Dean, Sound Effects Editor Wyatt Sprague, Sound Effects Editor Angelo Palazzo, Sound Effects Editor Matt Haasch, Supervising Foley Editor Igor Nikolic, Foley Editor
Dan Evans Farkas, Music Editor Ben Schor, Music Editor
Jay Peck, Foley Artist Sandra Fox, Foley Artist
True Detective: Night Country • Part 6 • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger
Martín Hernández, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Stephen Griffiths, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Tom Jenkins, Sound Designer/Sound Effects Editor Michele Woods, Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor Andy Shelley, Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor Jake Fielding, Sound Effects Editor
Stuart Bagshaw, Foley Editor Barnaby Smyth, Foley Artist Rebecca Glover, Foley Artist Ben Smithers, Music Editor
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program
The Greatest Night In Pop • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / An MRC Film / A Dorothy St Pictures Production in association with Makemake Entertainment
Richard Gallagher, Dialogue Editor
Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television
Daniel Timmons, Supervising Sound Editor Jeremy S. Bloom, Sound Designer
Ian Cymore, Dialogue Editor Ryan Rubin, Music Editor
Planet Earth III • Freshwater • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production co-produced with BBC America, ZDF and France Télévisions for BBC
Jonny Crew, Sound Editor Tim Owens, Sound Editor Ellie Bowler, Foley Editor Paul Ackerman, Foley Artist
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces • Apple TV+ • Apple Original Films presents an A24 / Tremolo Production
Bob Edwards, Supervising Sound Editor Kim B. Christensen, Sound Effects Editor Joel Raabe, Sound Effects Editor
Welcome To Wrexham • Goals • FX • Boardwalk Pictures
Shaun Cromwell, Dialogue Editor William Harp, Dialogue Editor Jon Schell, Sound Effects Editor Sean Gray, Sound Effects Editor
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
The Crown • Sleep, Dearie Sleep • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Lee Walpole, Re-Recording Mixer Martin Jensen, Re-Recording Mixer
Stuart Hilliker, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Chris Ashworth, Production Mixer
Fallout • The Target • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks
Keith Rogers, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Steve Bucino, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Tod A. Maitland, CAS, Production Sound Mixer
Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Karol Urban, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Paul Munro, Production Mixer
Shōgun • Broken To The Fist • FX • FX Productions
Steve Pederson, Re-Recording Mixer Greg P. Russell, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael Williamson, CAS, Production Mixer Takashi Akaku, ADR Mixer
Arno Stephanian, Foley Mixer
3 Body Problem • Judgment Day • Netflix • Netflix Studios / Bighead Littlehead / The Three-Body Universe / T-Street / Plan B Entertainment / Primitive Streak
Marc Fishman, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Danielle Dupre, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Richard Dyer, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Black Mirror • Beyond The Sea • Netflix • Broke & Bones for Netflix
James Ridgway, Re-Recording Mixer Richard Miller, Production Mixer Adam Méndez, Foley Mixer
Daniel Kresco, Scoring Mixer
Fargo • The Tragedy Of The Commons • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Production
Martin Lee, Re-Recording Mixer
Kirk Lynds, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Michael Playfair, CAS, Production Mixer Michael Perfitt, Scoring Mixer
Masters Of The Air • Part Five • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios with Amblin Television / Playtone
Michael Minkler, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Duncan McRae, Re-Recording Mixer
Tim Fraser, Production Mixer Thor Fienberg, Scoring Mixer
Ripley • Vll Macabre Entertainment • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights for Netflix
Michael Barry, Re-Recording Mixer Larry Zipf, Re-Recording Mixer Maurizio Argentieri, Production Mixer Michael Perfitt, Scoring Mixer
True Detective: Night Country • Part 6 • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger
Howard Bargroff, Re-Recording Mixer Mark Timms, Re-Recording Mixer
Skúli Helgi Sigurgíslason, Production Mixer Keith Partridge, Foley Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
The Bear • Forks • FX • FX Productions Steve “Major” Giammaria, Re-Recording Mixer Scott D. Smith, CAS, Production Mixer
Patrick Christensen, ADR Mixer Ryan Collison, Foley Mixer
Curb Your Enthusiasm • Ken/Kendra • HBO | Max • HBO
Earl Martin, Re-Recording Mixer Chuck Buch, CAS, Production Mixer Trino Madriz, ADR Mixer
Sam C. Lewis, Foley Mixer
Hacks • Just For Laughs • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer Ben Wilkins, Re-Recording Mixer
Jim Lakin, Production Mixer
Only Murders In The Building • Sitzprobe • Hulu • 20th Television
Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Lindsey Alvarez, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Joseph White Jr., CAS, Production Mixer Alan DeMoss, Scoring Mixer
Derik Lee, Music Mixer
What We Do In The Shadows • Local News • FX • FX Productions
Diego Gat, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Samuel Ejnes, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Rob Beal, CAS, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special
Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden • CBS • A Sony Music Vision and Enliven Entertainment Production / A Grammy Studios Production in association with Maritime Pictures
Brian Riordan, Re-Recording Mixer Phil DeTolve, Re-Recording Mixer Peter Gary, Music Mixer
Brian Flanzbaum, Production Mixer Josh Weibel, Monitor Mixer
Brian Ruggles, FOH Mixer
66th Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73
Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer John Harris, Music Mixer
Eric Schilling, Music Mixer
Jeff Peterson, FOH Production Mixer Jaime Pollock, FOH Music Mixer Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer Andres Arango, Monitor Mixer
Juan Pablo Velasco, ProTools Mixer Aaron Walk, ProTools Mixer
Eric Johnston, Supplemental Mixer Christian Schrader, Supplemental Mixer Kristian Pedregon, Post Audio Mixer
The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Paul Sandweiss, Production Mixer Tommy Vicari, Broadcast Music Mixer Biff Dawes, Broadcast Music Mixer Pablo Munguia, ProTools Mixer Kristian Pedregon, Post Audio Mixer Patrick Baltzell, FOH Mixer
Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer
Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio John Perez, VO Mixer
Tom Pesa, Monitor Mixer Steve Genewick, Music Mixer
2023 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony • ABC • Tenth Planet Productions
Al Centrella, Production Mixer
Bob Clearmountain, CAS, Music Mixer John Harris, Music Mixer
Dan Gerhard, FOH Mixer Robert Scovilm, FOH Mixer Mike Bove, Monitor Mixer Simon Welsh, Monitor Mixer
Saturday Night Live • Host: Kristen Wiig • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Robert Palladino, Production Mixer Ezra Matychak, Production Mixer Frank Duca, FOH Mixer Christopher Costello, Monitor Mixer Josiah Gluck, Music Mixer
Jay Vicari, Music Mixer
Lawrence Manchester, Music Mixer Tyler McDiarmid, Playback Mixer Caroline Sanchez, FOH Mixer
Geoff Countryman, Supplemental Mixer Teng Chen, Supplemental Mixer
Devin Emke, Post Audio Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program
The Beach Boys • Disney+ • Walt Disney Pictures
Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer John Rampey, Production Mixer
Sabi Tulok, Production Mixer Dennis Hamlin, Production Mixer
Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television
Tony Volante, Re-Recording Mixer Michael Jones, Production Mixer
Planet Earth III • Deserts And Grasslands • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production co-produced with BBC America, ZDF and France Télévisions for BBC
Graham Wild, Re-Recording Mixer Oliver Baldwin, Re-Recording Mixer Olga Reed, Re-Recording Mixer
STAX: Soulsville U.S.A. • Chapter Two: Soul Man • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Concord Originals, Polygram Entertainment, Warner Music Entertainment, A Laylow Pictures production, A White Horse Pictures production
Tony Volante, Re-Recording Mixer Andre Artis, Production Mixer
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces • Apple TV+ • Apple Original Films presents an A24 / Tremolo Production
Pete Horner, Re-Recording Mixer Dennis Hamlin, Production Mixer Barry London, Production Mixer Emily Strong, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program
The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Troy Smith, Re-Recording Mixer Jim Ursulak, Production Mixer Jim Blank, Production Mixer
Emerson Boergadine, Production Mixer Paul Bruno, Production Mixer
John Buchanan, Production Mixer Jerry Chabane, Production Mixer
Alfredo R. Del Portillo, Production Mixer Freddie DiPasquale, Production Mixer Dean Gaveau, Production Mixer
Ryan P. Kelly, Production Mixer
Richard Chardy Lopez, Production Mixer Mickey McMullen, Production Mixer Sean Milburn, Production Mixer
Simon Paine, Production Mixer John A. Pitron, Production Mixer Jody Stillwater, Production Mixer Jeff Zipp, Production Mixer
Deadliest Catch • Nautical Deathtrap • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for Discovery Channel
Jared Robbins, Re-Recording Mixer
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Series Body Of Work • MTV • World Of Wonder
Sal Ojeda, Re-Recording Mixer
Erik Valenzuela, Re-Recording Mixer Ryan Brady, Audio Supervisor David Nolte, Production Mixer
Andrew Papastephanou, Production Mixer
The Voice • Live Finale • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Michael Abbott, Production Mixer Kenyata Westbrook, Production Mixer Randy Faustino, Broadcast Music Mixer Christian Schrader, Supplemental Mixer Carlos A. Torres, Playback Mixer Andrew Fletcher, FOH Mixer
Shaun Sebastian, Monitor Mixer Tim Hatayama, Re-Recording Mixer
Adrian Ordonez, Re-Recording Mixer Barry Weir Jr., Re-Recording Mixer Ryan Young, Re-Recording Mixer
Welcome To Wrexham • Giant Killers • FX • Boardwalk Pictures
Mark Jensen, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie
Ahsoka • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Richard Bluff, Visual Effects Supervisor, Production Jakris Smittant, Visual Effects Producer, Production Paul Kavanagh, Animation Supervisor, Production TC Harrison, Associate Visual Effects Supervisor Scott Fisher, Special Effects Supervisor
Enrico Damm, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor Justin van der Lek, ILM Associate VFX Supervisor Rick O’Connor, ILM Animation Supervisor
J. Alan Scott, Legacy Effects Supervisor
Avatar: The Last Airbender • Netflix • A Netflix Series in partnership with Nickelodeon
Marion Spates, Overall Visual Effects Supervisor Jabbar Raisani, Overall Visual Effects Supervisor Adam Chazen, Visual Effects Producer
Niklas Jacobson, Visual Effects Supervisor Nick Crew, Visual Effects Supervisor Emanuel Fuchs, Visual Effects Supervisor Khalid Almeerani, Visual Effects Supervisor Ross Wilkinson, Visual Effects Supervisor Thomas Schelesny, Visual Effects Supervisor
Fallout • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks
Jay Worth, Visual Effects Supervisor Andrea Knoll, Visual Effects Producer
Grant Everett, On-Set Visual Effects Supervisor Jill Paget, Visual Effects Editor
Jacqueline VandenBussche, Visual Effects Production Manager Devin Maggio, Special Effects Supervisor
Andreas Giesen, Visual Effects Supervisor (RISE)
Ahmed Gharraph, Visual Effects Supervisor (Important Looking Pirates) Joao Sita, Visual Effects Supervisor (Framestore)
Loki • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Christopher Townsend, Visual Effects Supervisor Allison Paul, Visual Effects Producer
Sandra Balej, Additional VFX Supervisor Matthew Twyford, VFX Supervisor Christopher Smallfield, VFX Supervisor
John William Van der pool, Special Effects Supervisor Steve Moncur, VFX Supervisor
Julian Hutchens, VFX Supervisor Kevin Yuille, VFX Supervisor
Shōgun • FX • FX Productions
Michael Cliett, Overall Visual Effects Supervisor
Melody Mead, Production Associate Visual Effects Producer Jed Glassford, Onset Visual Effects Supervisor
Cameron Waldbauer, Special Effects Coordinator Philip Engström, Visual Effects Supervisor: ILP Chelsea Mirus, Visual Effects Production Manager: ILP Ed Bruce, Visual Effects Supervisor: SSVFX
Nicholas Murphy, Visual Effects Producer: SSVFX Kyle Rottman, Visual Effects Supervisor: Refuge
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode
All The Light We Cannot See • Episode 4 • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Charlie Lehmer, VFX Supervisor Swen Gillberg, VFX Supervisor Viet Luu, VFX Producer
Tessa Roehl, VFX Associate Producer Paolo Acri, VFX Supervisor
Harry Bardak, VFX Supervisor Sylvain Theroux, VFX Supervisor John Britto, VFX Supervisor Laurence Berkani, VFX Producer
The Crown • Dis-Moi Oui • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Ben Turner, Overall VFX Supervisor Reece Ewing, Overall VFX Producer Oliver Bersey, VFX Supervisor
Julia Stannard, VFX Producer Joe Cork, VFX Supervisor Tim Zaccheo, CG Supervisor
Aurélien Ronceray, VFX Concept Supervisor Joseph Dymond, VFX Supervisor
Elena Pagliei, VFX Production Manager
Ripley • III Sommerso • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights for Netflix
John Bowers, Visual Effects Supervisor Jason Tsang, Visual Effects Supervisor Joseph Servodio, Visual Effects Producer Maricel Pagulayan, Visual Effects Producer Christopher White, Visual Effects Supervisor Libby Hazell, Visual Effects Producer
Francois Sugny, Visual Effects Sequence Supervisor Gaia Bussolati, Visual Effects Supervisor
Pepe Valencia, Visualization Supervisor
True Detective: Night Country • Part 1 • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger
Barney Curnow, Visual Effects Supervisor Jan Guilfoyle, Visual Effects Producer
Eggert “Eddi” Ketilsson, Production SFX Supervisor Simon Stanley-Clamp, VFX Supervisor
Manuel Reyes Halaby, CG Supervisor Tiago Faria, VFX Supervisor
Panos Theodoropoulos, VFX Producer Cale Pugh, VFX Supervisor
Tim Zaccheo, VFX Supervisor
Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty • Beat L.A. • HBO | Max • HBO in association with HyperObject Industries, Steeplechase Amusements, Jim Hecht Productions and Jason Shuman Productions
Raymond McIntyre Jr., Visual Effects Supervisor Victor DiMichina, Visual Effects Producer
Damien Stantina, Visual Effects Supervisor for BUF Javier Menéndez Platas, VFX Supervisor for PFX
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For Comedy Programming
The Brothers Sun • Netflix • A Netflix Series / Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision
Justin Yu, Stunt Coordinator
The Gentlemen • Netflix • Netflix, Moonage Pictures and Miramax TV
Mark Mottram, Stunt Coordinator
The Righteous Gemstones • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Rough House
Cory DeMeyers, Supervising Stunt Coordinator
Twisted Metal • Peacock • Sony Pictures Television Studios, Universal Television, PlayStation Productions, Electric Avenue, Artists First, Make It With Gravy, Inspire Entertainment, Wicked Deed, Reese Wernick Productions
Clay Cullen, Stunt Coordinator
What We Do In The Shadows • FX • FX Productions
Tig Fong, Stunt Coordinator
JF Lachapelle, Stunt Coordinator
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For Drama Programming
Fallout • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks
Casey O’Neill, Stunt Coordinator
FBI: Most Wanted • CBS • Universal Television in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Television Studios
Declan Mulvey, Stunt Coordinator
Mr. & Mrs. Smith • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Big Indie Pictures
Stephen Pope, Stunt Coordinator
The Rookie • ABC • ABC Signature and Entertainment One
David Scott Rowden Sr, Stunt Coordinator
Warrior • HBO | Max • Max in association with Bruce Lee Entertainment, Perfect Storm and Tropper Ink
Brett Chan, Stunt Coordinator Johnny Yang, Stunt Coordinator
Outstanding Stunt Performance
The Continental: From The World Of John Wick • Theatre Of Pain • Peacock • Lionsgate, Thunder Road, Reese Wernick Productions, King of Brockton Inc, Last Man Standing Films, Cool-ish Productions
Jay Hawkins, Stunt Performer Jerry Quill, Stunt Performer Ivy Haralson, Stunt Performer
Fallout • The Target • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks
Justice Hedenberg, Stunt Performer Hannah Scott, Stunt Performer Adam Shippey, Stunt Performer Noelle Mulligan, Stunt Performer
Mr. & Mrs. Smith • A Breakup • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Big Indie Pictures
Tara Macken, Stunt Performer
The Righteous Gemstones • Burn For Burn, Wound For Wound, Stripe For Stripe • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Rough House
Ryan Disharoon, Stunt Performer Mike Endoso, Stunt Performer
Jett Jansen Fernandez, Stunt Performer Rich King, Stunt Performer
Shōgun • The Eightfold Fence • FX • FX Productions
Hiroo Minami, Stunt Performer Nobuyuki Obikane, Stunt Performer Martin Cochingco, Stunt Performer Johnson Phan, Stunt Performer
Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Series
America’s Got Talent • Finale Performances • NBC • Fremantle and Syco Entertainment
Allan Wells, Technical Director Zach Greenberg, Technical Director Kary D’Alessandro, Camera
John Gardner, Camera Helena Jackson, Camera Mark Koonce, Camera Ron Lehman, Camera Dave Levisohn, Camera Adam Margolis, Camera David Plakos, Camera Brian Reason, Camera Dann Webb, Camera Easter Xua, Camera
Dancing With The Stars • Finale • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions
Charles Ciup, Technical Director Dave Bernstein, Technical Director Bert Atkinson, Camera
Jonas Brueling, Camera Mike Carr, Camera Jimmy Garcia, Camera Bruce Green, Camera
Nathanial Havholm, Camera Ron Lehman, Camera Bettina Levesque, Camera Adam Margolis, Camera Rob Palmer, Camera
Derek Pratt, Camera Brian Reason, Camera Jofre Rosero, Camera Daniel Schade, Camera
Daryl Studebaker, Camera Cary Symmons, Camera Easter Xua, Camera
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Elon Musk • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peyance Productions and Avalon Television
Dave Saretsky, Technical Director Jerry Canćel, Camera
Franco Coello, Camera Dante Pagano, Camera Mark Britt, Camera
Joe DeBonis, Camera
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • April 8, 2024: Strange Eclipse Behavior, NYC’s Earthquake, Mt. Etna Blows Smoke Rings, Trump’s $50m Fundraiser; Meanwhile; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Tyla • CBS • CBS Studios
Karen Obel Cape, Technical Director Roberto Lopez, Camera
Brian V. Cimino, Camera Joe DeBonis, Camera John Hannel, Camera John Harrison, Camera Wade Latz, Camera Dante Pagano, Camera
Saturday Night Live • Host: Timothée Chalamet • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Bill DiGiovanni, Technical Director John Pinto, Camera
Paul Cangialosi, Camera Anthony Tarantino, Camera Dave Driscoll, Camera Brian Phraner, Camera Daniel Erbeck, Camera
Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Special
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher • CBS • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Eric Becker, Technical Director Rod Wardell, Technical Director Rob Balton, Camera
Danny Bonilla, Camera Kary D’Alessandro, Camera Suzanne Ebner, Camera Sean Flannery, Camera Kevin French, Camera Helena Jackson, Camera Tore Livia, Camera
Adam Margolis, Camera Allen Merriweather, Camera Jofre Rosero, Camera Keyan Safyari, Camera
J.M. Hurley, Video Control Matt Conrad, Video Control Terrance Ho, Video Control
Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden • CBS • A Sony Music Vision and Enliven Entertainment Production / A Grammy Studios Production in association with Maritime Pictures
Jon Pretnar, Technical Director Rob Balton, Camera
Mark Britt, Camera Bobby Del Russo, Camera Daniel Erbeck, Camera Nick Fayo, Camera
Pete Forrest, Camera Jonny Harkins, Camera Shaun Harkins, Camera Ray Hoover, Camera
John Kosmochewski, Camera Jay Kulick, Camera
Kevin Murphy, Camera Lyn Noland, Camera Jimmy O’Donnell, Camera Chris Piazza, Camera Mark Renaudin, Camera Ed Staebler, Camera Mark Whitman, Camera Rich York, Camera
Jeff Siegel, Camera Brett Turnbull, Camera
J.M. Hurley, Video Control Michael Maiatico, Video Control
The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse – Moscow Tools • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Bernardo Garcia, Camera Al Johnson, Camera Andrew Maso, Camera Patrick O’Donnel, Camera Joel Sadler, Camera
Bartlomiej Sienkiewicz, Camera Jim Wells, Camera
66th Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73
Eric Becker, Technical Director Rod Wardell, Technical Director Danny Bonilla, Camera
Mike Carr, Camera Suzanne Ebner, Camera Sean Flannery, Camera Helena Jackson, Camera Ron Lehman, Camera Tore Livia, Camera Adam Margolis, Camera
Allen Merriweather, Camera Rob Palmer, Camera
David Plakos, Camera Brian Reason, Camera Jofre Rosero, Camera Keyan Safyari, Camera Easter Xua, Camera Daniel Schade, Camera Ryan Campbell, Camera Scott Hazel, Camera Peter Drinco, Camera Greg Hoffman, Camera
Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas • Apple TV+ • Done + Dusted in association with Apple
Chuck Crampton, Technical Director Lincoln Abraham, Camera
Charlie Bryan, Camera Mark Cruickshank, Camera Paul Davis, Camera
Alex Dodd, Camera Curtis Dunne, Camera Guiseppe Ingrao, Camera
Lewis Mutongwizo, Camera Andre Seraille, Camera Jeremy Mackie, Camera Joseph Hallgate, Camera Jon Kassell, Camera
Simon Wood, Camera
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary • Career Day • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Fifth Chance in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Quinta Brunson, Written by
The Bear • Fishes • FX • FX Productions
Christopher Storer, Written by Joanna Calo, Written by
Girls5eva • Orlando • Netflix • Universal Television for Netflix
Meredith Scardino, Written by Sam Means, Written by
Hacks • Bulletproof • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Lucia Aniello, Written by Paul W. Downs, Written by Jen Statsky, Written by
The Other Two • Brooke Hosts A Night Of Undeniable Good • HBO | Max • Max in association with Broadway Video, Above Average, Jax Media, Kelly/Schneider and MTV Entertainment Studios
Chris Kelly, Written by Sarah Schneider, Written by
What We Do In The Shadows • Pride Parade • FX • FX Productions
Jake Bender, Written by Zach Dunn, Written by
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
The Crown • Ritz • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Peter Morgan, Written by
Meriel Sheibani-Clare, Written by
Fallout • The End • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks
Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Written by Graham Wagner, Written by
Mr. & Mrs. Smith • First Date • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Big Indie Pictures
Francesca Sloane, Written by Donald Glover, Written by
Shōgun • Anjin • FX • FX Productions Rachel Kondo, Written for Television by Justin Marks, Written for Television by
Shōgun • Crimson Sky • FX • FX Productions
Rachel Kondo, Written for Television by Caillin Puente, Written for Television by
Slow Horses • Negotiating With Tigers • Apple TV+ • See-Saw Films in association with Apple
Will Smith, Written by
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Baby Reindeer • Netflix • A Netflix Series / A Clerkenwell Films Production
Richard Gadd, Written by
Black Mirror • Joan Is Awful • Netflix • Broke & Bones for Netflix
Charlie Brooker, Written by
Fargo • The Tragedy Of The Commons • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Production
Noah Hawley, Written by
Fellow Travelers • You’re Wonderful • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents a Fremantle and Showtime Studios Production
Ron Nyswaner, Written for Television by
Ripley • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights for Netflix
Steven Zaillian, Written for Television by
True Detective: Night Country • Part 6 • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger
Issa López, Written by
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series
The Daily Show • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Dan Amira, Head Writer
Lauren Sarver Means, Senior Writer Daniel Radosh, Senior Writer
David Angelo, Writer Nicole Conlan, Writer Devin Delliquanti, Writer Zach DiLanzo, Writer Jennifer Flanz, Writer Jason Gilbert, Writer Dina Hashem, Writer Scott Hercman, Writer Josh Johnson, Writer David Kibuuka, Writer Matt Koff, Writer
Matt O’Brien, Writer Joseph Opio, Writer Randall Otis, Writer Zhubin Parang, Writer Kat Radley, Writer Lanee’ Sanders, Writer Scott Sherman, Writer Jon Stewart, Writer Ashton Womack, Writer Sophie Zucker, Writer
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peyance Productions and Avalon Television
Daniel O’Brien, Senior Writer Owen Parsons, Senior Writer Charlie Redd, Senior Writer Joanna Rothkopf, Senior Writer Seena Vali, Senior Writer Johnathan Appel, Writer
Ali Barthwell, Writer Tim Carvell, Writer Liz Hynes, Writer Ryan Ken, Writer Mark Kramer, Writer Sofía Manfredi, Writer John Oliver, Writer
Taylor Kay Phillips, Writer Chrissy Shackelford, Writer
Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Kent Sublette, Head Writer Streeter Seidell, Head Writer Alison Gates, Head Writer
Gary Richardson, Writing Supervised by Will Stephen, Writing Supervised by Celeste Yim, Writing Supervised by Bryan Tucker, Senior Writer
Rosebud Baker, Written by Dan Bulla, Written by Steven Castillo, Written by Michael Che, Written by Mike DiCenzo, Written by Alex English, Written by Jimmy Fowlie, Written by Martin Herlihy, Written by John Higgins, Written by Steve Higgins, Written by
Vannessa Jackson, Written by Colin Jost, Written by
Erik Kenward, Written by Ben Marshall, Written by Dave McCary, Written by Lorne Michaels, Written by Jake Nordwind, Written by Ceara O’Sullivan, Written by Ben Silva, Written by
Julio Torres, Written by Asha Ward, Written by Auguste White, Written by
Pete Schultz, Weekend Update Head Writer
Megan Callahan-Shah, Weekend Update Written by Dennis McNicholas, Weekend Update Written by Josh Patten, Weekend Update Written by
KC Shornima, Weekend Update Written by
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special
Alex Edelman: Just For Us • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Above Average
Alex Edelman, Written by
Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees • Netflix • Animal Pictures and Irwin Entertainment for Netflix
Jacqueline Novak, Written by
John Early: Now More Than Ever • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Abso Lutely Productions
John Early, Written by
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man And The Pool • Netflix • Jax Media for Netflix
Mike Birbiglia, Written by
The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Jamie Abrahams, Written by Rory Albanese, Written by Amberia Allen, Written by Tony Barbieri, Written by Jonathan Bines, Written by Joelle Boucai, Written by Bryan Cook, Written by Blaire Erskine, Written by Devin Field, Written by
Gary Greenberg, Written by Josh Halloway, Written by Eric Immerman, Written by Jesse Joyce, Written by Jimmy Kimmel, Written by Carol Leifer, Written by
Jon Macks, Written by Mitch Marchand, Written by Gregory Martin, Written by Jesse McLaren, Written by
Molly McNearney, Written by Keaton Patti, Written by Danny Ricker, Written by Louis Virtel, Written by
Troy Walker, Written by
Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program
Conan O’Brien Must Go • Ireland • HBO | Max • Max in association with Conaco
Jessie Gaskell, Written by Conan O’Brien, Written by Matt O’Brien, Written by Mike Sweeney, Written by
How To With John Wilson • How To Watch The Game • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Blow Out Productions, Johnsmovies and Atlantic Pictures
John Wilson, Written by Michael Koman, Written by Allie Viti, Written by
Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television
Mark Monroe, Written by
The Jinx – Part Two • Chapter 7: Why Are You Still Here? • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films presents a Hit The Ground Running Production
Andrew Jarecki, Written by Sam Neave, Written by
Zac Stuart-Pontier, Written by
The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy • Scotland: My Mother’s Country • Apple TV+ • Twofour in association with Apple
Alan Connor, Written by David Reilly, Written by Christine Rose, Written by
Editor’s Note: Corrects the number of the nominations.