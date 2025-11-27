We all remember 2000s movie blockbusters, Pixar classics, and rom-coms that still play today.

But here are some 2000s movies only cool kids remember.



Let’s roll.

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Not Another Teen Movie, Sony Pictures Releasing – Credit: C/O

Before he was Captain America, Chris Evans starred in this cheeky comedy drama as a high school football star who makes a bet that he can turn an awkward girl into a prom queen.

Directed by Joel Gallen, Not Another Teen Movie is a spoof on the teen movie genre as a whole, which is full of tropes like makeovers, last-minute airport scenes, and fairy tale romances.

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005)

Warner Bros. – Credit: C/O

Based on the book by Ann Brashares, This beloved teen movie follows four best friends who are each going through challenging periods in their lives.

Separated over the summer for the first time in their lives, they discover a magical pair of pants that somehow fits each of them perfectly. So, they decide to mail them to each other throughout the summer for good luck.

Starring America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, Alexis Bledel, and Blake Lively, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is a comfort movie that has aged extremely well and never gets old.

Josie and the Pussycats (2001)

Universal – Credit: C/O

Based on the Archie comics series and the 1970 Hanna-Barbera cartoon television series, this 2001 live action satirical musical comedy starred Rachael Leigh Cook, Tara Reid, and Rosario Dawson as a girl band called the Pussycats.

Skyrocketed to fame overnight, they soon get embroiled in an evil scheme between the U.S. government and the music industry to implant subliminal messaging in pop music to convince teenagers to buy trendy products.

It’s frothy on the surface, but also quite astute.

Tuck Everlasting (2002)

Credit: C/O

Walt Disney

Based on the beloved novel by Natalie Babbit, Tuck Everlasting stars Alexis Bledel as Winnie, a teenage girl who meets the Tucks, a family that have become immortal after drinking water from a magical spring. Jonathan Jackson plays Jesse Tuck, who Winnie falls in love with.

It’s sort of similar to Edward and Bella from Twilight, considering that Jesse is actually 100 years older than Winnie but looks the same age as her.

But of course, the fountain of youth attracts some bad people who want to sell the water for a big profit, causing the Tucks to go on the run.

A Cinderella Story (2004)

Warner Bros. – Credit: C/O

In this romantic teen drama, Hilary Duff plays Sam, a Valley girl who works in a diner run by her mean stepmother played iconically by Jennifer Coolidge.

Chad Michael Murray plays Austin, the popular football player at their school who is unhappy with his father’s choices for his future.

Secretly, Sam and Austin are pen pals, sharing the same dreams of going to Princeton — but they don’t know each other in real life. Everything changes after prom night.

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

20th Century Studios – Credit: C/O

In this iconic horror comedy — perhaps Megan Fox’s most iconic role — Fox plays high schooler Jennifer who is possessed by a demon.

The demon in Jennifer starts killing and eating boys who mistakenly think she’s interested in them romantically.

Meanwhile, Jennifer’s friend played by Amanda Seyfried tries to stop her murderous spree.

Thirteen (2003)

Fox Searchlight Pictures – Credit: C/O

Evan Rachel Wood and Nikki Reed star in Thirteen, a drama directed by Catherine Hardwicke and co-written by she and Reed. Wood plays Tracy, a young honors student who has a tough home life and turns to drugs due to the influence of her new friend Evie, played by Reed.

Tracy’s mom is played by Holly Hunter, who tries to save Tracy from falling into a life of drugs and petty thievery.

Accepted (2006)

Credit: C/O

Accepted stars Justin Long as Bartleby Gaines, a high schooler who gets rejected from every college he applies to. So he creates a fake college called South Harmon Institute of Technology (S. H. I. T.) to convince his parents he’s continuing his education — but he doesn’t expect other kids to apply to it.

So, alongside his friend Sherman Schrader (Jonah Hill), he starts running it like an actual university.

In the words of Jonah Hill’s character Sherman Schrader: “I hope you guys have hobo stab insurance.”

Sydney White (2007)

Universal Pictures – Credit: C/O

We all know Easy A and She’s the Man, but only cool kids remember Amanda Bynes’ movie Sydney White. In this rom-com, she plays a college freshman with a dream to join her late mother’s sorority.

But, alas, she is quickly targeted and outcast by the mean girls who run it.

In retaliation, Sydney and six friends in similar social positions take over the student government to have equal rights for nerds.

The Cheetah Girls (2003)

Disney – Credit: C/O

This was very first Disney Channel Original Movie that was also a musical. So in a way, you could say there’s no High School Musical without The Cheetah Girls.

Starring Raven-Symoné as Galleria “Bubbles” Garibaldi (the pink one), Adrienne Bailon as Chanel “Chuchie” Simmons (the purple one), Kiely Williams as Aquanette “Aqua” Walker (the blue one), and Sabrina Bryan as Dorinda “Do” Thomas (the yellow one), the film series follows four teenage girls who become pop stars in a girl group known as The Cheetah Girls.

Who among us didn’t pretend to be their favorite Cheetah Girl at recess in grade school? Tag yourself, I’m Chuchie.



Bend It Like Beckham (2002)

Searchlight – Credit: C/O

In this wonderful and heartwarming movie, Parminder Nagra plays Jess, who comes from a strict Indian family that doesn’t let her play soccer.

Kiera Knightly plays Jules, a soccer player who sees Jess playing by herself one day and convinces her to join her local team.

Jess must hide from her parents both the fact that she’s on a soccer team — and that she’s falling in love with her coach, played by Jonathan Rhys Meyers.

Aquamarine (2006)

20th Century Studios – Credit: C/O

Sarah Paxton plays a real-life mermaid named, you guessed it, Aquamarine, who gets washed up on shore after a storm. In the human world, she encounters two young girls — played by Emma Roberts and Joanna “JoJo” Levesque — who are fascinated by her.

With the goal of convincing her father that true love exists, Aquamarine asks the girls for help with winning the heart of the cute lifeguard, Raymond, played by Jake McDorman.

To this day, I still wish I had a pair of starfish earrings that whisper compliments to me.

If you like this list, you might also like this list of 12 Rad ’80s Movies Only Cool Kids Remember.

And we invite you to follow us for more stories like this.

Main image: Aquamarine. 20th Century Studios.