There’s no denying that Hollywood loves journalists. From Spotlight to All the President’s Men, journalists are everywhere in movies. Whether it’s a profession held by the romantic lead, like Drew Barrymore’s copywriter character in Never Been Kissed, or a central plot point in a story about an all-consuming investigation, as in The Post, there’s no denying that journalists look good on the silver screen.

Writers as main characters are a favorite storytelling device that has been used time and time again for decades, and that’s not going to change any time soon. Read on for 18 of our favorite movies that revolve around journalists.