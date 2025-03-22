We’ve all watched classic movies that are undeniably great, but not much fun anymore. These movies of the 1950s are both great and fun.

All About Eve (1950)

20th Century Fox – Credit: C/O

Bette Davis plays a Broadway star who won’t give up the spotlight, and Anne Baxter is Eve Harrington, a shrewd manipulator ready to take her place. It’s a dynamic we’ve seen a million times since, from The Devil Wears Prada to Showgirls, but no one’s done it better than All About Eve.

It also features an early appearance by Marilyn Monroe. And consider for a second how cool it is that the line, “Fasten your seat belts, it’s going to be a bumpy night!” came just a few years into commercial air travel becoming a thing.

It won Best Picture at the Oscars, but it isn’t one of those exhausting Best Picture winners that takes itself too seriously — it’s a charmer from the first frames and one of the most beloved movies of the 1950s and of all time.