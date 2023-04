There are so many young actors with family connections that sometimes it feels easier to make a list of young stars who don’t have rich and famous parents.

So… we went ahead and made that list. Is it possible to make it in Hollywood solely through hard work, incredible talent and winning looks? Yes it is. Is it harder if your parents haven’t paved the way? Yes it is. Click through for this list of 12 great young actors who have made it to the top without nepotism.