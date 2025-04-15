If you’re a Baby Boomer (born between 1946 and 1964) let us know what you think of this nostalgic list of classic movies.

The Big Chill (1983)

Tom Berenger, Jeff Goldblum, Kevin Kline, and William Hurt in The Big Chill (1983) – Credit: C/O

Director: Lawrence Kasdan

Writers: Lawrence Kasdan, Barbara Benedek

Cast: Tom Berenger, Glenn Close, Jeff Goldblum, William Hurt, Kevin Kline, Mary Kay Place, Meg Tilly, JoBeth Williams, Don Galloway

When their friend Alex dies by suicide, a group of eight friends reunite 15 years after they left college. Kevin Costner was cast as Alex in The Big Chill, but all the scenes showing his face were cut as a creative choice. A movie for baby boomers, by baby boomers, about baby boomers.

The Graduate (1967)

Dustin Hoffman and Anne Bancroft in The Graduate (1967) – Credit: C/O

Director: Mike Nichols

Writers: Calder Willingham, Buck Henry, Charles Webb

Cast: Dustin Hoffman, Anne Bancroft, Katharine Ross, Murray Hamilton, William Daniels, Elizabeth Wilson

The Graduate stars Dustin Hoffman as an aimless, 21-year-old graduate who is seduced by the married Mrs. Robinson (Bancroft) while dating her daughter (Ross). It’s based on Charles Webb’s 1963 novel of the same name. One of the most memorable soundtracks of any era, it’s defined most by the Simon & Garfunkel classic “Mrs. Robinson.”

The Godfather (1972)

Al Pacino and Simonetta Stefonelli in The Godfather (1972) – Credit: C/O

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Writers: Mario Puzo, Francis Ford Coppola

Cast: Al Pacino, Marlon Brando, James Caan, Diane Keaton, Robert Duvall, Talia Shire, John Cazale

This absolute classic — and one of the best movies ever made — follows a young Al Pacino as Michael Corleone, the unlikely but highly capable protege set to take over his father Vito Corleone’s (Brando) powerful mob family.

Forrest Gump (1994)

Robin Wright and Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump (1994) – Credit: C/O

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Writers: Winston Groom, Eric Roth

Cast: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Sally Field, Mykelti Williamson, Gary Sinise

Forrest Gump (Hanks) might not be a smart man, but he knows what love is — and he constantly falls into dumb luck. In this 1995 Best Picture winner, the story of American history from the 1950s to the 1970s is told through Forrest’s eyes as he makes it his mission in life to be with Jenny (Robin Wright), the woman he loves. It’s Zelig for baby boomers.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman in The Shawshank Redemption (1994) – Credit: C/O

Director: Frank Darabont

Writers: Stephen King, Frank Darabont

Cast: Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman, Bob Gunton, Clancy Brown, William Sadler, Gil Bellows, James Whitmore

Based on Stephen King’s 1982 novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption, this classic film tells the story of two who form an unforgettable friendship. One of the convicts, Andy Dufresne, helps the warden with a money laundering scheme and later uses it to his advantage. You can watch it with your kids, your grandkids, your parents.

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977)

Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford in Star Wars (1977) – Credit: C/O

Director: George Lucas

Writer: George Lucas

Cast: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Alec Guinness, Anthony Daniels, Peter Mayhew, David Prowse, Kenny Baker, Peter Cushing

In the very first Star Wars film, Luke Skywalker (Hamill) teams up with Han Solo (Ford) and two friendly droids to save the galaxy from the Empire’s evil battle station and save Princess Leia (Fisher) from Darth Vader (Prowse).

It’s a defining movie of both baby boomers and Gen X.

Shaft (1971)

Richard Roundtree in Shaft (1971) – Credit: C/O

Director: Gordon Parks

Writers: Ernest Tidyman, John D.F. Black

Cast: Richard Roundtree, Moses Gunn, Charles Cioffi, Christopher St. John, Gwen Mitchell

In this Blaxploitation action crime thriller adapted from Ernest Tidyman’s novel of the same name, Richard Roundtree stars as Shaft, a suave detective is hired by a mob boss to save his kidnapped daughter.

Rocky (1976)

Sylvester Stallone in Rocky (1976) – Credit: C/O

Director: John G. Avildsen

Writers: Sylvester Stallone

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burt Young, Carl Weathers, Burgess Meredith

A small-time boxer gets a rare chance to fight the world heavyweight champion in this first installment of a classic American franchise, starring the first boomer action icon.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

Mia Farrow in Rosemary’s Baby (1968) – Credit: C/O

Director: Roman Polanski

Writers: Ira Levin, Roman Polanski

Cast: Mia Farrow, John Cassavetes, Ruth Gordon, Sidney Blackmer, Maurice Evans, Ralph Bellamy

While trying to get pregnant, a young couple moves into an old apartment building where they find themselves surrounded by strange neighbors — and wife Rosemary begins to suspect that their child is not of this world.

Dr No (1962)

Director: Terence Young

Writers: Richard Mailbaum, Johanna Harwood, Berkely Mather

Cast: Sean Connery, Ursula Andress

Arriving just as many baby boomers began their teens, the first Bond movie introduced them to the possibilities of adventure, travel, romance, and doing good. Its Cold War bona fides were rock solid — Bond is very much part of the anti-communist side — which meant kids could dream of having fun while taking on America’s Soviet adversaries.

Also, the Ursula Andress emerging from the ocean scene was forever imprinted on many Baby Boomers.

Easy Rider (1969)

Jack Nicholson in Easy Rider (1969) – Credit: C/O

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Paul Newman and Robert Redford in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) – Credit: C/O

Director: George Roy Hill

Writer: William Goldman

Cast: Paul Newman, Robert Redford, Katharine Ross, Strother Martin, Henry Jones, Jeff Corey, Sam Elliott

In Wyoming in the early 1900s, Butch Cassidy (Newman) and the Sundance Kid (Redford) run a band of outlaws. After battles, bank robberies, and a love affair, they decide to escape the law and escape to far-off Bolivia. No one says it’s about boomer values, but it’s an obvious metaphor for a very 1960s emphasis on discarding the old rules.

United Artists – Credit: C/O

