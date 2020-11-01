11 Silence of the Lambs Details You Probably Missed

Silence of the Lambs is having a moment again — thanks to its upcoming 30th anniversary, Hannibal coming to Netflix, and Anthony Hopkins earning Oscar buzz for The Father. Whether you’re watching the Jonathan Demme masterpiece for the first time or the hundredth, we think we’ve found things you didn’t notice.

Many of them have been explored in the many Silence of the Lambs sequels and spinoffs (see Hannibal the series and film, the movie Red Dragon, and the upcoming CBS series Clarice). But others have almost completely escaped notice. With this story, we’ll delve as deep as we can into the worlds of FBI trainee Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster), cannibal psychiatrist Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins), FBI behavioral science mastermind Jack Crawford (Scott Glenn) and transformation-minded serial killer Jame Gumb/Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine).

Silence of the Lambs more than holds up to scrutiny and close investigation because Demme, screenwriter Ted Tally and novelist Thomas Harris, who wrote the novel that is the basis of the film, took great care to craft an intelligent, detailed thriller that trusts the audience to solve a few mysteries along the way.

Here are some details about Silence of the Lambs you may have missed, even if you’re in the Behavioral Science Unit.