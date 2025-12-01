The Broadway-to-Hollywood pipeline is a topic that rarely makes headlines, yet it’s a fascinating phenomenon that has shaped countless careers over the years. While it may not attract the same attention as celebrity family connections, it’s no surprise that many of today’s musicians, TV actors, and film stars first honed their skills on the New York stage.

For these performers, seeing their names in lights on a Broadway marquee is a milestone they’ve already reached. Today, they’re pursuing bigger challenges, and, admittedly, higher pay, than their humble Broadway beginnings. Yet with so many revivals hitting the stage, it’s not uncommon for stars to revisit the roles that first brought them acclaim, just as Viola Davis reprised her Broadway role in Fences before it became an award-winning film. After all, a little star power always helps fill the seats.

Join us as we count down the celebrities who owe it all to Broadway.

1. Gaten Matarazzo

Gaten Matarazzo has become a household name for his role as Dustin on the Netflix hit series Stranger Things. While his adventures in the Upside Down brought him widespread recognition, Matarazzo was already an experienced performer before joining the Duffer brothers’ show. He began his career in 2011 as a replacement in the jukebox musical Priscilla, Queen of the Desert and soon after landed the role of Gavroche, the young revolutionary, in a Broadway production of Les Misérables.

Matarazzo’s love for theater has remained strong, as he has consistently returned to the stage between filming breaks. He secured the role of Jared Kleinman in the Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen and most recently appeared as Tobias in the 2023 Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, performing alongside Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford.

2. Viola Davis

Long before she became an EGOT winner, Viola Davis was a young actress carving out her place in the New York theater scene. She began her career with an off-Broadway performance in As You Like It before making her Broadway debut in August Wilson’s Seven Guitars in 1996.

This production marked a turning point in Davis’s career, earning her first Tony nomination for Best Featured Actress. After several years balancing off-Broadway roles with early film and television work, she returned to Broadway in 2001 for the revival of Wilson’s King Hedley II, a performance that won her the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play.

3. Sarah Jessica Parker

It’s surprising to think that Sarah Jessica Parker began her career on stage rather than in the fashion world. Long before captivating audiences as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, Parker was making her mark in theater. Her first major milestone came in 1976 when she appeared in a Broadway revival of The Innocents.

Her breakthrough quickly followed. In 1977, Parker joined the cast of Annie, initially in the supporting role of July. Her talent and stage presence soon became evident, and by 1979 she had taken on the coveted title role. Performing as Little Orphan Annie for a full year, Parker proved she could command the stage and carry a major production, even at a young age.

4. Morgan Freeman

Before Morgan Freeman became one of Hollywood’s most iconic voices, he was honing his craft on the stage. He made his Broadway debut in the celebrated all-Black revival of Hello, Dolly!, starring Pearl Bailey and Cab Calloway. The production introduced him to a national audience and marked the start of a lasting relationship with theater. Over the years, Freeman earned critical acclaim in the stage world, winning several Obie Awards for standout performances in Driving Miss Daisy, Coriolanus, and The Gospel at Colonus, as well as Drama Desk and Clarence Derwent Awards for his work in The Mighty Gents.

5. Jonathan Groff

Jonathan Groff’s path to Broadway began much like that of many aspiring performers, balancing auditions with restaurant shifts while trying to get a foot in the door. His first break came in 2005 when he joined the musical In My Life as a swing and understudy, giving him his initial professional experience on a Broadway stage.

His real breakthrough arrived the following year. In 2006, Groff was cast as Melchior Gabor in the rock musical Spring Awakening, a bold coming-of-age show that quickly captured the attention of audiences and critics alike. His work earned him a Tony nomination for Best Actor in a Musical and the Theatre World Award, signaling that a major new talent had arrived.

From there, Groff’s stage résumé expanded rapidly. He took on prominent roles in productions such as Hair at Shakespeare in the Park and appeared in several Off-Broadway plays that showcased his dramatic range, earning him an Obie Award. His stage success eventually extended overseas with his West End debut in Deathtrap, and he later stepped into the crown as King George III in Hamilton, earning another Tony nomination.

Groff shows no signs of slowing down, most recently taking on starring roles in acclaimed productions such as Merrily We Roll Along and later as Bobby Darin in Just In Time, demonstrating that the stage remains a defining pillar of his career.

6. Sadie Sink

Who knew Hawkins, Indiana, was full of theater talent? Stranger Things star Sadie Sink first made her mark on Broadway in 2012, stepping into the iconic role of Annie before landing her breakout role as Max on the hit Netflix series.

In 2015, Sink returned to Broadway in The Audience, portraying the younger Queen Elizabeth II, with Helen Mirren playing the older monarch. This role showcased her ability to tackle complex, dramatic characters at a young age.

Most recently, Sink earned a Tony nomination for her performance as Shelby Holcomb in Kimberly Bellflower’s John Proctor is the Villain, concluding her run in July 2025. She is now set to make her West End debut as Juliet in a new production of Romeo & Juliet at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre, starring opposite Noah Jupe.

7. Ariana Grande

Unsurprisingly, Glinda the Good Witch started her journey on Broadway. Ariana Grande, a theater kid at heart, first stepped into the spotlight at just 14 years old in the original 2008 production of 13: The Musical. Cast as one of the thirteen central characters, Grande described the experience as a vital learning opportunity, particularly tackling the challenging songs written by Tony-winning composer Jason Robert Brown. She credits the show with helping her develop the stamina, discipline, and stage presence that would later support her career in music and television.

Although the Broadway run was relatively short, it left a lasting impact on her growth as a performer. Today, Grande continues to break records both on the charts and at the box office, but she has expressed a desire to return to Broadway, the place where her journey first began.

8. James Earl Jones

James Earl Jones began his remarkable career on the stage, gaining experience both on and behind the scenes in a Michigan theater, where he worked as an actor, carpenter, and stage manager. His Broadway debut came in 1957 as an understudy in Molly Kazan’s play The Egghead, marking the start of a long and distinguished presence in theater.

Throughout the 1960s, Jones devoted himself to stage work, particularly in Shakespearean productions, developing the commanding voice and stage presence that would define his career. His theater background eventually paved the way for his first major film role in the 1970 adaptation of Howard Sackler’s The Great White Hope, establishing him as a powerful force both on stage and on screen.

9. Meghann Fahy

You might recognize Meghann Fahy from her scene-stealing turn as Daphne in the second season of HBO’s The White Lotus or from her role as Sutton Brady on the hit TV show The Bold Type. What many may not know, however, is that she is also a Broadway favorite.

Fahy’s Broadway career began with Next to Normal, where she started as an understudy before taking over the role of Natalie from Jennifer Damiano between 2009 and 2011. Her passion for theater continued to grow as she appeared in off-Broadway productions such as We Are the Tigers, Lost Girls, and Linda. She also reprised her role as Natalie during the national tour of Next to Normal, solidifying her reputation as a versatile and captivating stage performer.

10. Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Last but not least, we have Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The Modern Family alum made his Broadway debut in On the Town at the Delacorte Theater, which later transferred to the Gershwin Theatre. He gained further recognition for his performance as Leaf Coneybear in the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, earning a Drama League nomination and a Drama Desk Award for the ensemble, as well as for his solo work in Fully Committed, which won him a Drama Desk Award.

Although Ferguson became widely known for his TV role as Mitchell Pritchett on Modern Family, he consistently returned to the Broadway stage. In 2022, he earned a Tony Award for his portrayal of Mason Marzac in the revival of Take Me Out, proving that his theatrical roots continue to play a defining role in his career.