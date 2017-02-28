Poetry In Motion: Watch Roger Ebert’s Musings on Mike Figgis’ Stormy Monday Come to Life (Video)

Roger Ebert pulled from his own sense memory to pull off this flight of fancy in 1988, with his stirring review of Mike Figgis’ Stormy Monday. The review eschews critics’ usual emphasis on story and instead shifts its attention to the film’s bounty of sensory pleasures, both aural and visual.
Ebert sets up his stream-of-consciousness reflection on Stormy Monday as follows: “‘Why is it,’ someone was asking the other day, ‘that you movie critics spend all of your time talking about the story and never talk about the visual qualities of a film, which are, after all, what make it a film?’ Good question. Maybe it’s because we work in words, and stories are told in words, and it’s harder to use words to paint pictures. But it might be worth a try.”
In the video essay below, entitled “DEEP FOCUS: Mike Figgis’ Stormy Monday, as reviewed by Roger Ebert,” editor Matt Zoller Seitz and narrator Kim Morgan pay heartfelt tribute to how Ebert tries his hand at this kind of picture-painting prose. Playfully cutting moments of Figgis’ film as Morgan performs as an extension of Ebert’s voice, the video celebrates Ebert’s vivid evocations of:
The review also revels in all of the comfortingly familiar tropes that abound romantic noir: “Smoking… cleavage… bourbon whiskey… Marlboros and cigars… lonely, furnished rooms… rain… high heels, and cleavage.” Ebert winks and nods to his readers, admitting: “I believe I already mentioned cleavage. Some images recur more naturally than others.”
A wholly unique merging of poetry, film criticism and audio-visual homage, Seitz and Morgan’s video immortalizes Figgis’ singular film and the spirit of the late, great Ebert. It’s also a love letter to moviemakers’ ability to transcend the specificity of their subject matter and to simply feel and be felt, to conjure moods that are shared with those audience members who are initiated into their film’s contained universe. MM