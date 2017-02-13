Home / Archives / News / Crowd Teasers: Joel Edgerton Threatens Violence From Behind a Sick Beard in It Comes at Night Trailer

By on February 13, 2017

Exactly half of the trailer for Trey Edward Shults’ new thriller It Comes at Night consists of an eerie walk down a hallway.

For 48 uninterrupted seconds, the screen is trapped within the narrow wooden walls of a remote cabin. On the righthand wall hangs a photo collage of family moments: sepia-tone smiles and graduation caps in quaint, endearing frames. But the long shot begins on the opposite side. The left wall is completely bare but for one oil-on-canvas painting of a medieval hellscape in a gilt antique frame. It depicts death riding to battle, wielding his scythe from the back of a skeletal horse. As the camera pans ominously away from this contained apocalypse and begins its long dolly down the hallway of good times gone by, a voiceover conversation introduces the audience to a familiar end-of-the-world scenario: sickness, isolation, paranoia, death. At the end of the hallway is a worryingly crimson door.

The rest of the trailer intercuts the dolly to the door with tidbits of traditional isolation-thriller fare. Joel Edgerton threatens violence from behind a pretty sick beard. A (probably doomed) dog barks into the seemingly empty woods. A crying maternal figure gives repeated and unconvincing assurances that “it’s okay.” These cuts are set to an increasing tempo, ratcheting up the tension to culminate in a flip-book montage of faces that ends with a very gory grin.

It Comes at Night is Shults’ second feature, following Krisha, a micro-budget family drama which won both the Audience and Grand Jury awards at SXSW in 2015. It also fulfills the second half of a two-picture contract Shults signed with A24 that year, after they picked up Krisha for distribution. MM

It Comes at Night opens in theaters August 25, 2017, courtesy of A24.

