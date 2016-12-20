Numerous Projects in Various Stages of Development: End of 2016

In this seasonal series, we showcase MovieMaker readers ready to get rolling this winter.

One Love Experience: The Documentary

Project Description: Get on the love train. Everyone and everything comes from love and returns to it. One Love Experience: The Documentary is a behind-the-scenes look at the three-day music festival, which ran October 7-9, 2016 at the scenic Lake Casitas Campground in Ojai, California. Featuring performances by Matisyhu, Trevor Hall, C.C. White, Dustin Thomas and many more, plus interviews with attendees and the people who made the event happen. Director Sean A. Reid, executive producers Kenneth Schwenker and Robert Pullman, cinematographers James L. Bills and David Gamerman, editor J. Horton. By ANC Productions in association with Gas Money Pictures.

Principal Photography: October 2016

Location: Lake Casitas, Ojai, California

Still Seeking: Completion funds, distribution

Contact: Sean@ancproductions.com

Visit: facebook.com/oneloveexperiencedocumentary

American Valley

Project Description: When a cowardly American WWI soldier wounds himself to escape battle, he’s sent back to the States, thinking he’s safe from the ravages of war. But when he accidentally kills a fellow soldier trying to rape a civilian, he takes refuge with an eccentric woman in the Mojave Desert, who proves a greater threat to the soldier than even the army that’s hunting him. Written by Sean Brosnan and Jason Eric Perlman; directed by Sean Brosnan.

Principal Photography: Summer 2017

Location: California and New Mexico

Still Seeking: Full financing, producer attachments

Contact: sanja@knightmarcher.com

Visit: knightmarcher.com

Home

Project Description: 2007. The United States financial system is collapsing. An immigrant single mother escapes a past of conflict and revolution, only to discover that oppression has become big business in Corporate America. When an acquaintance from her past emerges with plans for a heist on the very institution she works for, she is forced to choose sides.

Principal Photography: Fall 2017

Location: Hartford and New Haven, Connecticut

Still Seeking: $500,000; camera and lighting package, Fisher 11 dolly, lab costs and color correction

Contact: Matt Carlin (matt@darkdimensionsproductions.com, 860/965-8714)

Visit: darkdimensionsproductions.com; thefilmcollaborative.org/fiscalsponsorship/projects/home

Fiction

Project Description: Overwhelmed by bad press after his sensational and violent first novel inspires a murder, author Simon Knight escapes to a run-down hotel to write his comeback masterpiece, only to realize that violence will find him no matter where he hides.

Principal Photography: Winter and Spring 2017

Location: New Haven, Connecticut

Still seeking: $40,000; gaffer, key grip, sound package, post mastering and correction, editor

Contact: Cyrus Duff (cyrus.duff@yale.edu, 860/794-6992)

Nice & Rough: Black Women in Rock

Project Description: Nice & Rough is a groundbreaking documentary that pays homage to the women who were a defining element of rock ‘n’ roll in the 1960s, and introduces the generation of women inspired by their contributions. This film provides an intimate, candid and inspiring testament to genre-busting, and to what it takes to follow your calling in an atmosphere that denies your very existence. Music from all walks of rock will be the soundscape for this film, from punk-grunge to ghetto rock, metal rock, hard rock and funk rock.

Principal Photography: Spring 2017

Locations: Los Angeles, California; Seattle, Washington; Atlanta, Georgia; New York, New York

Still Seeking: $375,000

Contact: Sheila Jackson (sheila@eveslime.com)

Visit: eveslime.com and niceandrough.com MM

To be considered for future editions of this department, complete this form.



