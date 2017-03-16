Who Does Native American Culture Belong To?: Mat Hames Poses the Question in Documentary What Was Ours

MH: If you look at the bigger picture of these collections, many objects were fairly purchased, but purchased under duress. Many others were dug up from graves or gained by going to battlefields. That shocked me, although, sadly, it probably shouldn’t. But not every museum, in my opinion, is evil. I think places like the Field Museum actually have been way ahead of the curve in inviting tribes to co-curate, or repatriating items the tribe wants. On the Wind River Reservation, there is a vibrant culture among Shoshone and Arapaho, and new objects are constantly being created that reflect who they are today. Even words like “artifact” have connotations that are colonial. Not everything in the past; each tribe has a thriving current identity. At times, museums present the past but don’t allow visitors to know who Native Americans are today. I think in terms of sacred objects, it bothers me to see them boxed away, but I think an elder of either tribe should comment. It’s not for me to say.