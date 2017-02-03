MovieMaker Minute: Why Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name Was Shot Using Just One Lens

Our MovieMaker Minute series of videos are brief little nuggets of inspiration and advice from some of our favorite filmmakers.

Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name premiered at last week’s Sundance Film Festival to widespread acclaim. Based on the 2007 novel of the same title by André Aciman—which Guadagnino adapted alongside his longtime editor and co-writer Walter Fasano and moviemaking legend James Ivory—the movie is a beautifully rendered coming-of-age tale set in ’80s Lombardy. In a startlingly mature performance, young actor Timothée Chalamet plays the 17-year-old Elio, who develops a crush on the all-American Oliver (Armie Hammer), a 20-something visiting scholar spending a lush Italian summer under the tutelage of Elio’s professor father (Michael Stuhlbarg).

Guadagnino, best known for 2008’s I Am Love and last year’s A Bigger Splash, worked for the first time with Thai DP Sayombhu Mukdeeprom (Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives) on Call Me By Your Name. In this clip, the director and Fasano reveal that, shockingly, they shot the entire film with just one lens. Watch to find out why, and to hear a bit about the cinematography of Suspiria, the upcoming remake of Dario Argento’s classic that reunites Guadagnino and Fasano with Mukdeeprom. MM



