Survey: What is a "Film Festival Worth the Entry Fee" to You? Tell Us Now!

We at MovieMaker have been putting out our annual “50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee” list for many years now.

You’ve probably read multiple editions of it (find 2016’s here), and may have used it to guide your festival strategy with some of your films. We’re nose-deep in research for this year’s edition right now—expect to find it posted here in April, or in the pages of our Spring 2017 issue—and we wanted to take a second to hear from you, our moviemaking readers: What, in your opinion, makes a film festival worth the entry fee?

Spill the beans in the below form. If we like your answer, it may even find its way into this year’s article, so don’t hold anything back! MM

Illustration by Bijou Karman