MovieMaker Minute: Drake Doremus Got Newness From First Day of Shooting to Sundance Premiere in 100 Days

Our MovieMaker Minute series of videos are brief little nuggets of inspiration and advice from some of our favorite filmmakers.

The final film added to the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, announced less than two weeks before the festival began, was Drake Doremus’s Newness. Doremus has a special history at Sundance—not only has he had three previous films premiere there, but his relationship drama Like Crazy won the festival’s U.S. Dramatic Grand Jury Prize in 2011. Written by his frequent screenwriting collaborator Ben York Jones, and starring Nicholas Hoult and Laia Costa (Victoria), Newness is about the courtship of a young couple in the Tinder generation, as they fight the constant desire for something new that online dating has ingrained within them.

At the Q&A following the film’s January 25 premiere, Doremus revealed that they had only began shooting the film on October 17 —exactly 100 days earlier. In this interview clip with Doremus, Jones and cast member Matthew Gray Gubler on the morning following the premiere, the trio reflect on that pretty astounding feat. MM



